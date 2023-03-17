A map showing the location of Inka Grill Lynchburg 912 Main StreetView gallery

Inka Grill Lynchburg 912 Main Street

912 Main Street

Lynchburg, VA 24504

FOOD

Appetizer

Huancaina Potatoes

$6.90

Huancaina Yuca

$6.95

Anticucho

$13.95

Chicken Anticuchero

$12.95

Tuna Anticuchero

$16.95

Octupus Anticuchero

$16.96

Shrimp and Calamary

$16.95

Chicken Causa

$9.95

Shrimp Causa

$11.95

Choritos a la chalaca

$12.95

Tuna Tartare

$16.95

Soup

Parihuela

$16.95

Chupe de Camarones

$16.95

Aguadito

$9.95

Tradicional

Frijol con Seco

$13.95

Lomo Saltado

$16.95

Pollo Inka

$15.95

Pescado a la Chorrillana

$13.95

Tacu Tacu con Lomo

$16.95

Tacu Tacu con Mariscos

$16.95

Pescado a lo Macho

$17.95

Sudado de Pescado

$13.95

Jalea de Mariscos

$17.95

Chicharron de Pescado

$16.95

Arroz con Mariscos

$16.95

Aji de Gallina

$12.95

Bistec a lo Pobre

$18.95

Ceviche

Ceviche de Pescado

$14.95

Ceviche de Pescado Inka

$15.95

Ceviche de Pescado Inti

$15.95

Ceviche Mixto

$15.95

Ceviche Mixti Inka

$16.95

Ceviche Mixto Inti

$16.95

Leche de Tigre

$19.95

Chaufa

Chicken Chaufa

$12.95

Beef Chaufa

$15.95

Seafood Chaufa

$15.95

All Three Chaufa

$19.95

Sides

White Rice

$2.95

Black Beans

$2.95

Avocado

$5.95

French Fries

$3.95

Fried Plantains

$4.95

Tostones

$4.95

Fried Yucca

$4.95

House Salad

$4.95

Steam Salad

$5.95

To Share

Ceviche 3 Cremas

$21.95

Piqueo Marino

$34.95

Kids

Shrimp Katzu

$10.95

Linguini al Pesto

$4.95

Chicken Nuggets

$5.95

Pollo a la Brasa

Whole Chicken

$17.95

1/2 Chicken

$11.95

1/4 Chicken

$6.95

Internacional

Linguine Verde Con Bistec

$17.95

Linguini Huancaina Con Lomo Saltado

$16.95

Linguini Fruti Di Mari

$16.95

Risotto Huancaina con Lomo Saltado

$17.95

Salmon Grill

$16.95

Whole Red Snaper

$25.95

Grill Specials

New York Steak

$18.95

Flat Meat

$16.95

Dessert

Flan

$6.00

Passion Fruit Mouse

$6.00

Chocolucma

$6.00

Alfajor

$4.00

Picarones

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Lemon Pie

$6.00

Tres Leches

$6.00

DRINKS

Traditional

Pisco Sour

$11.95

Passion Fruit Sour

$12.95

Chicha Sour

$12.95

Chilcano

$11.95

MachuPicchu

$12.95

Pisco Sunrise

$12.95

Sacsayhuaman

$12.95

Cocktail

Mojito

$10.95

Mango Mojito

$11.95

Inka Margarita

$11.95

Organic Margarita

$12.95

Skinny Margarita

$12.95

Long Island

$9.95

Jack and Coke

$9.95

Pina Colada

$10.95

Negroni

$10.95

Manhattan

$11.95

Comopolitan

$11.95

Tom Collins

$12.95

Mai Tai

$12.95

Gin Tonic

$12.95

Old Fashioned

$12.95

Blue Lagoon

$12.95

Shots

Pisco Inka

$9.95

Don Julio

$9.95

Don Julio 1942

$23.95

1800 Reposado

$9.95

Patron

$11.95

Jack Daniels

$8.95

1800 Silver

$7.95

Makers Mark Bourbon

$7.95

Titos Handmade Vodka

$7.95

Soft Drink

Chicha Morada

$4.00

Passion Fruit

$3.50

Mango

$3.50

Watermelon

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Inka Cola

$2.50

Sodas

$2.00

Red Wine

Chento Malbex Bottle

$45.00

Los Vascos Cabernet glass

$7.50

Los Vascos Cabernet Bottle

$30.00

Toshi Cabernet Glass

$6.00

Toshi Cabernet Bottle

$25.00

Toshi Pinot Noir Glass

$8.00

Toshi Pinot Noir Bottle

$35.00

White Wine

Los Vascos Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$7.50

Los Vascos Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$30.00

Toshi Moscato Glass

$7.50

Toshi Moscato Bottle

$30.00

Toshi Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$6.00

Toshi Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$25.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio Glass

$6.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio Bottle

$25.00

Chardonay Glass

$7.50

Chardonay Glass Bottle

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

912 Main Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504

Directions

