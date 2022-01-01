Restaurant header imageView gallery

Inka Mama’s Foothill Ranch

review star

No reviews yet

26676 Portola Parkway #B

Foothill Ranch, CA 92610

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Calamari Frito

$15.95

Causa

Tamal

$11.95

Chicharron de Pollo

$13.50

Huancaina

Ceviche

$27.00

Empanadas

$10.95

Choros a la Chalaca

$17.95

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

Ajiaco de Mariscos

$23.00

Arroz con Mariscos

$23.00

Bistek Encebollado

$27.00

Cabrito Norteno

$22.95

Camaron al Ajo

$23.00

Chaufa Combinado

$23.95

Chicken Inka Special

$16.95

Estofado

Jalea

Macho Fish

$29.00

Mama Scampi

Parihuela

$25.00

Pescado Chimbotano

$29.00

Pescado Frito

$26.00

Tacu Tacu

$27.00

Arroz con Pollo

$16.95

ENTREES

Saltados

Saltado Vainitas

Combinados

Chaufas

Apanado

Tallarines Verdes

Tallarines

Ajiacos

Col Saltados

VEGETARIAN

Ajiaco de Vegetales

$15.95

Chaufa de Vegetales

$14.95

Saltado de Vegetales

$14.95

Tallarin Saltado de Vegetales

$14.95

Vegetable Inka Special

$14.95

Estofado de Vegetales

$15.95

Tallarin Verde Vegetales

$15.95

SOUP & SALADS

House Salad

$8.95

Salpicon

Aguadito

Sopa de Frijoles

Chupe de Camaron

$22.00

KIDS

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$10.00

Rice Bowl

$10.00

Salchipapas

$10.00

Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$10.00

Spaghetti w/ Parm Butter & Cheese

$10.00

Spaghetti w/ Pesto

$10.00

SIDES

Aji Bottle

$10.00

Ajiaco Sauce

$4.00

Bread Basket

$5.00

Extra Aji (2oz)

$1.00

SD Beans

$4.00

SD Brown Rice

$3.50

SD Cancha

$3.50

SD Cilantro Rice

$4.50

SD French Fries

$3.50

SD Jalea Sarza Criolla

$5.00

SD Mash Potatoes

$5.00

SD Of Aji (6oz)

$5.50

SD Platano Frito

$5.00

SD Rocoto

$1.50

SD Sarza Criolla

$4.00

SD White Rice

$3.50

SD Yucca Fritz

$4.50

Verde Sauce

$4.00

SD Veggies

$5.50

Huancaina Sauce

$4.00

SD Jalea Criolla

$5.00

DESSERTS

Alfajores Box

$10.00

Alfajores Portion

$5.00

Flan

$5.00

Lucuma Ice Cream

$6.50

Sweet Francesca

$11.00

Sweet Passion

$11.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

Saltado Special

Saltado de Vaina Special

Chaufa Special

Tallarin Saltado Special

BY THE GLASS

Classic Pisco

$10.00

Maracuya Pisco

$10.00

Mayu Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$14.00

Garzon Albarino

$9.00

Jermann Pinot Grigio

$16.00

Sangria

$9.00

La Playa Pinot Noir

$9.00

J. Bouchon Red Blend

$9.00

La Posta Malbec

$11.00

Finca Decero Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Sangria Pitcher

$30.00

BY THE BOTTLE

BTL Finca Decero Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

BTL J. Bouchon Red Blend

$32.00

BTL La Posta Malbec

$38.00

BTL La Playa Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL ASOP Pinot Noir

$55.00

BTL Garzon Albarino

$32.00

BTL Mayu Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

BTL Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL ASOP Rosé

$40.00

Jermann Pinot Grigio

$49.00

BEER

BTL Cuzqueña

$6.00

BTL Crystal

$6.00

Radiant Hazy

$8.00

Radiant Dipe

$9.00

Laguna Lite

$8.00

PERUVIAN

Maracuya

$5.50

Chicha Moranda

$5.50

Inka Cola

$4.50

Diet Inka Cola

$5.50

Chicha Morada Pitcher

$25.00

Maracuya Pitcher

$25.00

NA BEVERAGES

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Dr Pepper

Root Beer

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Since being founded in 2001 by Angela Kisijara and Martha White, Inka Mamas has grown to become a favorite place amongst friends and family looking for a uniquely delicious experience. Inka Mama’s has used the concept of bold and vibrant flavors set in an authentic atmosphere to deliver on our promise of providing our guests with a genuine home cooked meal.

Website

Location

26676 Portola Parkway #B, Foothill Ranch, CA 92610

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sal's Pizzeria - Home of the Grandma Pie
orange star4.6 • 1,578
26612 Towne Centre Dr Suite F Foothill Ranch, CA 92610
View restaurantnext
MAMÓN
orange starNo Reviews
26676 Portola Pkwy Suite D Foothill Ranch, CA 92610
View restaurantnext
DING TEA FOOTHILL RANCH
orange starNo Reviews
26612 TOWNE CENTRE DR #D Foothill Ranch, CA 92610
View restaurantnext
Cuca’s Mexican Food - Foothill Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
26676 Portola Parkway Suite E Foothill Ranch, CA 92610
View restaurantnext
Aroma Pizza and Pasta - Lake Forest
orange starNo Reviews
20491 Alton Parkway Lake Forest, CA 92610
View restaurantnext
Avila's El Ranchito - 26771 Portola Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
26771 Portola Pkwy Foothill Ranch, CA 92610
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Foothill Ranch

WaBa Grill - WG0068 - Foothill Ranch
orange star4.7 • 2,053
26771 Portola Parkway Foothill Ranch, CA 92610
View restaurantnext
Sal's Pizzeria - Home of the Grandma Pie
orange star4.6 • 1,578
26612 Towne Centre Dr Suite F Foothill Ranch, CA 92610
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001511 - Foothill Marketplace
orange star4.4 • 124
26781 Portola Parkway Foothill Ranch, CA 92610
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Foothill Ranch
Lake Forest
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Mission Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Margarita
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
Tustin
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Ladera Ranch
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston