Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Inklings Coffee and Tea

746 Reviews

$$

530 Main St

Pleasanton, CA 94566

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Flavored Latte
Latte
Americano

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Pour Over (12oz)

$5.25

Cafe Au Lait

$4.75+

Box of Brew

$25.00

Coffee Float

$5.00

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$3.25+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50
Cortado

Cortado

$4.00
Espresso

Espresso

$3.25
Flavored Latte

Flavored Latte

$5.25+
Latte

Latte

$5.00+
Mocha

Mocha

$5.50+

Red Eye

$4.75+
Traditional Macchiato

Traditional Macchiato

$4.00

Espresso Tonic

$4.50

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00+
Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.75+

Tap Tea

$5.95+Out of stock

Coconut Creme Cold Brew

$6.00

Pumpkin Creme Cold Brew

$6.00

Kombucha

Kombucha

$5.50+

Other Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Milk Steamer

$3.50+

Plain Milk

$2.75+

Hot Apple Cider

$3.50+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50+

Lavender Matcha Lemonade

$5.25

Pineapple Dole Whip Lemonade

$5.50

RTD

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Simply Orange

$2.50

Devout Cold Brew Concentrate

$14.50

Bottled Water

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Tea

Hot Tea (16 oz)

Hot Tea (16 oz)

$3.50
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50+
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Arnold Palmer

$4.25+

Tea Latte

$4.50

Happy Hour Iced Tea

$2.00

Mocktails

Vanilla Cold Fashion

$6.50

Aztec Chocolate

$6.50

Coffee Shandy

$6.50

Bourbon and Bourbon

$5.00

Caribbean Blueberry Refresher

$5.50

Firebrand

Almond Croissant

$4.75

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75

Ham & Gruyere Croissant

$5.00

Kouign Aman

$5.00

Wheat Free Pumpkin Muffin

$4.00

Mini Blueberry Scone

$3.50

Gruyere Pretzel Bomb

$4.75

Herbed Goat Cheese Pretzel Knot

$4.75

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Oatmeal Cranberry Pecan Cookie

$3.50

Empanada Acelga

$5.75

Honey & Fig Danish

$5.00

Espresso Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

Online Retail

Inklings Beer Glass

Inklings Beer Glass

$12.00

16 oz. Sturdy clear glass with Seek the Good Logo in gold on it.

Inklings Coffee Mug

Inklings Coffee Mug

$6.95

Ceramic White Coffee Mug with Inklings Logo on one side and Lantern Logo on the other. Gold Embossed.

Inklings Crewneck Sweatshirt

Inklings Crewneck Sweatshirt

$28.95

Classic Inklings Logo Black Sweatshirt. 60% cotton, 40% Polyester. Please specify size S-XL in the special instructions box

Lantern Matte Diner Mug

Lantern Matte Diner Mug

$8.50

Modern white matte-finish diner mug with black embossed logo on one side

Inklings House T-Shirt

Inklings House T-Shirt

$19.95

Super soft cotton T-shirt featuring Inklings House drawing on front. Please note S-XL and Color: Olive Green, Maroon, Navy Blue, Black in special instructions.

Seek the Good T-Shirt

Seek the Good T-Shirt

$19.95

Super soft cotton Black T-shirt featuring Seek the Good Logo on front. Please note S-XL in special instructions.

Pay it Forward

$1 Donations

$1.00

City Serve

Bags Of Love

$1.00

Market Day

Market Day

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Inklings Coffee & Tea Is A Specialty Coffee Shop In Downtown Pleasanton. Inklings Exists To Seek The Good Of The City. It’s Not Just About The Best Cup Of Coffee You’ve Ever Had; It’s About Creating A Place For The Community To Gather.

Website

Location

530 Main St, Pleasanton, CA 94566

Directions

