Inkwell Coffee Shop

4419 Butler St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Main Menu

Drip

$2.50+

Au Lait

$2.75+

Cold Brew

$3.25+

Americano

$3.75+

Double Shot

$3.00

Extra Double

$1.50

Triple Shot

$4.00

Extra Triple Shot

$2.50

Latte

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.75+

Cappucino

$4.00

Flat White

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Cortado

$3.50

Con Pana

$3.50

Kids milk

$2.50+

Hot chocolate

$3.00+

Bag O' Beans

Eliza Furnace

$15.50

Solok Radjo

$18.00

Ardi

$21.00

Gondo

$22.50

Ceiba

$16.50

Chirinos

$18.00

Gathaithi

$22.75

Tea

chamomile lavender

$3.00+

minto misto

$3.00+

earl grey

$3.00+

chai

$3.00+

bards tempest

$3.00+

sencha

$3.50+

Blueberry hibiscus

$3.00+

Specials

turkish fixer elixer

$4.75+

chai latte

$4.50+

matcha latte

$4.50+

london fog

$3.50+

apple cider

$3.00+

caramel cider

$3.50+

spiced cider

$3.50+

pomegranate cider

$3.50+

apple crisp cold brew

$3.50+

Add Ons

Oat Milk

$0.75

Almond Milk

$0.75

Vanilla Syrup

$0.50

Sugarfree Vanilla

$0.50

Sugarfree Caramel

$0.50

Caramel Syrup

$0.50

Hazelnut Syrup

$0.50

Lavender Syrup

$0.50

Chocolate Sauce

$0.50

White Chocolate

$0.50

Brown Sugar Cinna

$0.50

Maple

$0.50

Pumpkin Spice (DairyFree)

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Peppermint

$0.75

Coconut

$0.50

Strawberry

$0.50

Salted Caramel

$0.50

Whip Cream

$0.50

Breve

$0.75

Cold Foam

$0.50

ICED

HOT

Pastries

Muffin

$3.25

Cookie

$3.00

Brownie\blondie

$3.50

Scone

$4.00

Bread Slice

$4.50

Biscotti

$4.00

Strudel

$4.00

Pb Kiss

$2.50

Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Chocolates

Peanut Brittle

$8.00

Nuts And Toffee Bark

$8.00

Salted Caramels

$12.00

Full Size Bar

$8.00

Bite Size

$1.25

Cooler Drinks

Water

$2.00

Yerba Mate

$3.00

seltzer

$2.00+
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Craft coffee shop serving, homemade small batch baked goods and limited rustic sandwiches!!

4419 Butler St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201

