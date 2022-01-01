Inkwell Coffee Shop
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Craft coffee shop serving, homemade small batch baked goods and limited rustic sandwiches!!
Location
4419 Butler St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville - 5147 Butler Street
No Reviews
5147 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh
The Abbey on Butler Street - 4635 Butler Street
4.1 • 1,188
4635 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurant