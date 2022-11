Inland Tavern 1001 W San Marcos Blvd

Dogleg IPA

$7.00

“What’s a Cold IPA? What’s this beer taste like? What’s cooler than being cool?” Hey now, one question at a time please. A Cold IPA is brewed with lager yeast fermented at a slightly warmer temperature (inviting the hops to be the star of the show), while the addition of flaked corn makes this beer super dry, crisp, and oh-so drinkable. It’s bright and citrusy, with a pop of tropical fruitiness and notes of sweet grapefruit. As for what’s cooler than being cool? The chance to collaborate with the absolute legends at Sierra Nevada feels pretty close, don’t you think?