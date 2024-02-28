Inlet Seafood Restaurant Montauk, NY
541 E Lake Dr
Montauk, NY 11954
Main Menu
Raw Bar
Salad
- Caesar Salad$15.00
Romaine, Homemade Garlic Croutons, Parmesan, Lemon Caesar Dressing
- Goat Cheese Salad$18.00
Goat Cheese Ball, Sunflower Seeds, Organic Field Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil Vinaigrette
- Mixed Green Salad$15.00
Roasted Beets, Blue Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Balsamic Dressing
- Wedge Salad$17.00
Iceburg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon, Bleu Cheese
Appetizer
- Artichoke$14.00
Butter, Sea Salt, Garlic Aoli
- Baked Oysters$19.00
Local Oysters
- Bowl of Chowder$10.00
- Cauliflower$19.00
Sweet & Spicy Sauce
- Cup of Chowder$8.00
- Edamame$12.00
- Fried Calamari$21.00
Parmesan Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Marinara
- Fried Mozzarella$18.00
Fried Mozzarella
- Octopus Salad$22.00
- Prince Edward Island Mussels$20.00
- Stuffed Baked Clams$19.00
Fresh Herbs and Spices
From the Sea
- Fish & Chips$28.00
Beer Battered Fresh Catch, Fries
- Fish Tacos$30.00
Fresh Catch, Black Beans, Letuce, Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Guac, Salsa, Chipotle Mayo
- Fluke Picatta$38.00
Local Fluke, Mashed Potatoes, Garlic Spinach, Olives, Capers, Lemon Butter
- Lobster Roll$37.00
Chilled Lobster Salad, Buttered Brioche Bun, Fries
- Local Lobster$55.00
Steamed or Broiled, Butter, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob
- Scallops$39.00
Rainbow Swiss Chard, Mashed Sweet Potatoes
- Tuna Steak$38.00
Pasta
- Cavatelli Pasta & Broccoli$26.00
Garlic, Olive Oil, Broccoli
- Linguine with Clams$37.00
Local Clams, White Wine
- Lobster Ravioli$36.00
Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Cream Sauce
- Pappardelle Bolognese$32.00
- Shrimp & Scallop Tagliatelle$41.00
Diced Tomatoes, Cream Mussel Broth
- Spicy Seafood Fra Diavolo$43.00
Sauteed Royal Red Shrimp, Town Dock Calamari, Local Clams, PEI Mussels
From the Land
- Burger$21.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Hand-Cut Fries,
- Long Island Half Duck$39.00
Grilled Zucchini, Fingerling Potatoes, Sweet Chili Hoisin Sauce
- Rib Eye$45.00
Sautéed Kale, Potatoes Au Gratin, Blue Cheese Butter
- Roasted Half Chicken$38.00
Broccoli Rabe, Fingerling Potatoes, Red Wine Demi Glaze
- Steak & Frites$43.00
Chimmichuri Sauce, French Fries, House Salad
Sides
Guppies Menu
Dessert
Sushi Menu
Starters
- Ika Salad$12.00
Marinated Squid
- Kani Salad$13.00
Shredded Crab Stick, Cucumber, Tempura Flakes, Spicy Mayo
- Pepper Tuna$16.00
Pepper Crusted Tuna, Jalapeño, Ponzu Sauce (GF No Sauce)
- Seaweed Salad$9.00
Sliced Cucumber, Ponzu Sauce
- Sliced Yellowtail & Jalapeño$16.00
Yellowtail Sashimi, Jalapeño, Yuzu Sauce (GF No Sauce)
- Tuna Nachos$19.00
Wonton Chips, Seaweed Salad, Tuna, Avocado, Spicy Mayo
- Tuna Tartar$17.00
Tuna, Avocado, Mango, Tobiko, Tempura Flakes, Spicy Mayo, Mango & Eel Sauce (GF, No Tempura Flakes & No Sauce)
Nori Rolls
- Avocado Nori Roll$10.00
- Blue Claw California Nori Roll$14.00
- California Nori Roll$10.00
- Cucumber Avocado Nori Roll$10.00
- Cucumber Nori Roll$8.00
- Eel Avocado Nori Roll$14.00
- Salmon Avocado Nori Roll$12.00
- Salmon Nori Roll$9.00
- Shrimp Tempura Nori Roll$12.00
- Spicy Salmon Nori Roll$12.00
- Spicy Tuna Nori Roll$13.00
- Spicy Yellowtail Nori Roll$13.00
- Tuna Avocado Nori Roll$13.00
- Tuna Cucumber Nori Roll$12.00
- Tuna Nori Roll$10.00
- Yellowtail Jalapeño Nori Roll$12.00
- Yellowtail Nori Roll$9.00
- Yellowtail Scallion Nori Roll$12.00
Specialty Rolls
- Black Bird$18.00
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Pepper Tuna, Black Tobiko, Yuzu Sauce
- Crunchy Calamari$18.00
Fried Calamari, Avocado, Spicy Crunchy Tuna, Eel Sauce
- FM Station$19.00
Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Avocado, Red & Black Tobiko
- Inlet$17.00
Spicy Crunchy Tuna, Avocado, Siracha & Ponzu Sauce (NO RICE)
- Lady Slipper$19.00
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Soy Paper, Sweet Chili Sauce
- Montauk$17.00
Spicy Crunchy Salmon, Mango, Sweet Mango Sauce
- Rainbow Cross$19.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Tuna, Salmon, Fluke, Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce
- Red Dragon$20.00
Blue Claw Crab, Avocado, Spicy Crunchy Tuna, Red Tobiko
- Spicy Girl$19.00
Spicy Tuna, Pepper Tuna, Mango, Spicy Mango Sauce
- Spicy Lobster$20.00
Lobster Meat, Spicy Mayo, Tempura Flakes, Avocado, Kombu Paper
Sushi (Rice)
Sashimi (NO Rice)
Sushi Sides
Lunch Specials
Sandwiches
Appetizers
Desserts
Drinks
Bar Menu
Vodka
Beer
- Stella Artois$8.00
- Sam Adams Seasonal$8.00
- Montauk Seasonal$8.00
- Kona Big Wave$8.00
- Allagash$8.00
- Asahi$8.00
- Asahi 00$8.00
- Budweiser$7.00
- Bud Light$7.00
- Corona$8.00
- Coors Light$8.00
- Down East Cider$8.00
- Heineken$8.00
- Heineken 00$8.00
- Montauk Canned Seasonal$8.00
- Narragansett Fresh Catch$8.00
- Red Stripe$8.00
- Springs Brewery$9.00
- Stone IPA$8.00
- Saporo 22 Oz.$12.00
Rum
Tequila
White Wine, Rosé & Sparkling
- Blu Giovello Pinot Grigio$56.00
- Stonecrop Sauvignon Blanc$58.00
- Cline Chardonnay$58.00
- Sancerre$72.00
- Vina Nora Peitan Albariño$58.00
- Mendoza Torrontes$59.00
- Les Allies Sauvignon Blanc$62.00
- Tesch Reisling$65.00
- La Scolca Gavi di Gavi$70.00
- Flowers Chardonnay$82.00
- Simonnet- Febvre- Chablis$85.00
- Natura Rosé$56.00
- Mionetto Brut Prosecco$56.00
- Bedell Sparkling Rosé$60.00
- Taittinger Champagne Rosé$90.00
- Veuve Clicquot Rosé$90.00
- Veuve Clicquot Brut$95.00
- Champagne Moët Impérial$120.00
Red Wine
- Stonecrop Pinot Noir$58.00
- Margarett's Vineyard Merlot$58.00
- Uppercut Cabernet Sauvignon$60.00
- Fontella Chianti$60.00
- Uno Malbec$68.00
- Beaujolais Jadot$72.00
- Wölffer Cabernet Franc "Caya"$80.00
- Flowers Pinot Noir$85.00
- Chateaux Gloria St Julien$120.00
- Poggio Antico Altero Brunello$160.00
- Krupp Brothers M5 Cabernet Sauvignon$215.00
Wines by the Glass
Specialty Cocktails
Mocktails
Whiskey & Bourbon
- Johnnie Walker Red$16.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$18.00
- Dewars$15.00
- Jameson$16.00
- Jack Daniels$15.00
- Macalan 12$17.00
- Glenlivet$18.00
- Glenfidich 12$18.00
- Glenfidich 15$21.00
- Basil Hayden$18.00
- Makers Mark$16.00
- Balvenie$18.00
- Woodford$17.00
- Widow Jane 10$18.00
- Knob Creek$16.00
- Jefferson's$17.00
- Jefferson's Ocean$21.00
- Canadian Club$15.00
- Crown Royal$16.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$17.00
- Bulleit Rye$17.00
- Oban 14$21.00
- Kensei Yu$17.00
- Seagrams 7$16.00
- Seagrams VO$16.00
- Chivas$17.00
Cordials
Sake
Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$17.00
- Cosmopolitan$18.00
- Moscow Mule$17.00
- Screwdriver$16.00
- White Russian$16.00
- Black Russian$16.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$18.00
- Tom Collins$16.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$18.00
- Sidecar$16.00
- Paloma$17.00
- Amaretto Sour$16.00
- French 75$17.00
- Gimlet$16.00
- Mimosa$17.00
- Negroni$17.00
- Caipirinha$16.00
- Sex on the Beach$16.00
- Tequila Sunrise$16.00
- Chocolate Martini$18.00
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Waterfront seafood/sushi restaurant owned by 6 commercial fishermen. From our boats to your plate!
541 E Lake Dr, Montauk, NY 11954