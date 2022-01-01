Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Inman Perk Coffee

240 North Highland Avenue Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30307

Coffee, Hot

Coffee

$3.00+

Latte

Latte

$4.25+

Cappuccino

Espresso with steamed milk foam.

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Americano

Espresso with hot water.

Americano

$3.75+

Cafe Au Lait

Coffee with hot milk added

Cafe au Lait

$2.79+

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Chai

Chai

$4.75+

Matcha

Matcha

$4.75+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

Espresso Macchiato

$3.25

Cubano

$2.50

Cortado

Espresso mixed with roughly equal amount of steamed milk.

Cortado

$4.25

Breve

Breve is a milk-based espresso drink using steamed half-and-half.

Breve

$4.75+

Tea

Tea

$3.50

Tea Latte/Steamer

$3.75+

Bottled Iced Tea

$3.49

Cider

Hot Cider

$2.55+

Pour-over

Pour-over

$4.00+

Single Origin/Dark Roast

12 oz

$3.25

16 oz

$3.75

20 oz

$4.25

Micro-Lot/Light Roast

12 oz

$3.50

16 oz

$4.00

20 oz

$4.50

Eggnog Latte

8 oz

$4.50

12 oz

$5.00

16 oz

$5.50

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

Coffee steeped in room-temperature water for 12 hours or longer.

Cold Brewed Iced Coffee

$4.25+

Bottled Cold Brew/Sparkling Cold Brew

$4.49

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.25+

Lemonade

12oz

$3.25

16oz

$3.75

20oz

$4.25

Apple Turnover

Apple Turnover

$4.22

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$3.67

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$3.67

Almond Croissant

$4.22

Chocolate Croissant

$4.22

Danish

Raspberry Cheese Danish

$4.22

Scones

Cranberry Scone

$4.22

Cookie

Chocolate Chip

$2.99

Breakfast

Perk Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50
Peachy Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

Peachy Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$6.50
Lox Bagel

Lox Bagel

$11.00
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Graceland

$9.50

Lunch

Sriracha Avo Turkey

$11.00

Inman Turkey Melt (Ga Bird)

$11.50

Veggie Wrap (Hummus Veggie Wrap)

$9.00

Sriracha Avo Veg

$10.50

Chicken Salad Wrap

$5.50

Bagels

Bagels

$4.00

Coke/Diet Coke Bottle

Coke/Diet Coke Bottle

$2.75

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.25

Smart Water

Regular Smart Water

$2.75

Alkaline Water

$3.00

Bottled Cold Brew

Bottled Cold Brew/Sparkling Cold Brew

$4.49

red bull

red bull

$3.67

PRE-PACKAGED FOOD

Banana

$0.93

Orbit Gum

$1.45

Sun Chips

$1.38

Cheddar Popcorn

$8.00

White Cheddar Jalapeno Popcorn

$8.00

Caramel Popcorn

$8.00

White Chocolate Popcorn

$8.00

Caramel&Cheddar Popcorn

$8.00

Chocolate Pecan Drizzle Popcorn

$9.25

Simply Salted Popcorn

$4.00

Holiday Popcorn

$9.00

Small Popcorn Bags

$5.00

Clif Bar

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

240 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307

Directions

