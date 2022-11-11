Inman Harvest Cafe 112 S Main St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info
Made From Scratch Goodness!
Location
112 S Main St, Inman, KS 67546
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Cajun Crab - 1023 South Main Mcpherson,Ks
No Reviews
1023 South Main Street McPherson, KS 67460
View restaurant
The Fieldhouse Sports Grill & Taps - McPherson
3.5 • 34
2218 E Kansas Ave McPherson, KS 67460
View restaurant