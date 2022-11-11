  • Home
A map showing the location of Inman Harvest Cafe 112 S Main StView gallery

Inman Harvest Cafe 112 S Main St

No reviews yet

112 S Main St

Inman, KS 67546

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

A LA CARTE BREAKFAST

(1 ) Pasture Raised Egg

$1.75

(1 ) Sausage Link

$1.00

(1 ) Strip Bacon

$1.10

(1 ) Wheat Toast

$0.98

(1 ) White Toast

$0.98

Bacon (4)

$4.25

Biscuit

$1.95

Fried Potatoes

$3.50

Grits

$1.95

Half Fried Potato

$2.00

HALF HASH BROWN/GRAVY

$2.10

Half Hashbrown

$1.65

Ham Slice

$3.50

Hash Browns w/ Gravy

$3.75

Hashbrowns

$2.50

Raisin Toast

$1.95

Sausage Links (4)

$3.50

Sausage Patty

$4.25

Ground & Seasoned in-house

Side of Sausage Gravy

$1.25

Toast

$1.75

2 EGG BREAKFAST

Breakfast Favorite

$11.50

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$15.75

1 egg breakfast (Copy)

$10.25

B & G

Full B & G

$7.50

1/2 B&G

$5.50

GOULASH

Breakfast Goulash

$11.75

All Meat Goulash

$13.50

Western Goulash

$11.95

All-In Goulash

$14.75

Half Goulash

$8.50

Half Western Goulash

$8.95

Western Scramble

$7.95

Blueberries

$0.50

Chocolate Chips

$0.50

Pecans

$0.75

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Gravy

$1.25

No Onions

Crispy

Soft

OMELETS

Cheese Omelet

$10.25

Meat & Cheese Omelet

$12.50

Veggie Omelet

$11.50

All Meat Omelet

$14.75

Western Omelet

$12.95

All-In Omelet

$15.75

2 egg cheese omelete ONLY

$4.50

PAN/WAFFLE

Shorty Stack Pancake Breakfast

$10.50

Waffle Breakfast

$11.50

Pancake

$4.50

Short Stack

$4.50

Waffle

$4.25

Sm Pan

$2.25

Oatmeal

Sm oat

$3.25

Lg Oat

$4.25

Sm Cream of Wheat

$3.25

Lg Cream of Wheat

$4.25

BREAKFAST PASTRY

New Year's Cookie (Tuesday only)

$0.95

Dozen New Year's Cookies (Tuesday Only)

$10.00

Schnetka (Wednesdays Only)

$3.95

Cream Puff (Thursdays Only)

$4.50

Turnovers (Fridays Only)

$2.50

Cookies

$0.50

Carrot Cake

$2.95

Angel Food Cake

$2.95

A LA CARTE DINNER

(1 ) Chicken Strip

$3.00

Fried Chicken Breast

$6.00

German Sausage

$4.25

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Ham Slice

$3.50

Hamburger Patty

$4.50

ROAST BEEF

$7.00

Verenika

$3.50

BASKETS

Chicken Strip Basket (2 Strips)

$9.50

Chicken Strip Basket (4 Strips)

$14.25

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$11.75

BURGERS

Classic Burger

$9.95

Cheeseburger

$10.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.95

Patty Melt

$12.95

Western Burger

$12.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.95

Breakfast Burger

$13.50

Double Patty

$2.75

Chili Cheeseburger

$12.95

ENTREES

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$18.95

Verenika Dinner

$14.95

German Sausage Dinner

$14.95

Chicken Strip Dinner

$15.95

1 verenika dinner

$11.95

2 chicken strip dinner

$10.95

1 German sausage dinner

$11.95

ROAST BEEF

DINNER

$17.25

HALF DINNER

$14.95

HOT ROAST BEEF

$12.50

HALF HOT ROAST BEEF

$11.50

SALAD BAR

All You Can Eat Salad Bar

$7.95

Single Trip Salad Bar

$6.95

Salad Bar (with additional $8 Purchase)

$3.50

SANDWICHES

Chicken Fried Chicken Breast

$11.75

Hand Battered Fish Sandwich

$11.75

Chicken Fried Chicken Club

$12.50

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$14.95

SIDES

SM Fries

$2.95

LG Fries

$3.95

SM Tater Tots

$3.50

LG Tater Tots

$4.75

SM Ranch Fries

$3.25

LG Ranch Fries

$4.25

SM Onion Rings

$3.75

LG Onion Rings

$4.95

SM Fried Okra

$2.95

LG Fried Okra

$3.95

Coleslaw

$2.50

Cottage cheese

$1.75

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Potato salad

$2.50

Sauerkraut

$2.50

Vegetable of the Day

$1.75

Zwiebach

$0.95

SM Corn Nugget (12)

$2.95

LG Corn Nugget (18)

$3.95

SMALLER

Small Hamburger

$5.95

Small Cheeseburger

$6.50

Raymond Burger

$7.95

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.95

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

BLT (In season ONLY)

$6.95

SOUP/CHILI

Bowl of Soup

$5.95

Bowl of Chili

$5.95

Cup of Soup

$3.75

Cup of Chili

$3.75

SODA/TEA

Tea

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Green Tea

$2.25

Coke

$2.95

Ch Coke

$2.95

Dt Coke

$2.95

DrP

$2.95

Dt DrP

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Frostie Rt Beer

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

COFFEE

Regular

$2.25

Decaf

$2.25

MILK

Milk

$0.99+

Chocolate Milk

$0.99+

JUICE

Orange

$0.99+

Apple

$0.99+

Grape

$0.99+

Tomato

$0.99+

KIDS SODA/TEA

Kids Tea

$0.99

Kids Coke

$0.99

Kids Dt Coke

$0.99

Kids Ch Coke

$0.99

Kids DrP

$0.99

Kids Sprite

$0.99

KIDS JUICE/MILK

Apple

$1.25

Grape

$1.25

Orange

$1.25

Milk

$1.25

Chocolate milk

$1.25

COFFEE BY THE HOUR (for parties only)

ONE HOUR

$15.00

DESSERTS (Copy)

Regular Slice of Homemade Pie

$4.50

Pie A la Mode

$5.75

Homemade Ice Cream

$2.25

Chocolate Cake

$2.50

White Cake

$2.50

Cookies

$0.50

Carrot Cake

$2.95

Angel Food Cake

$2.95

Chocolate sheet cake

$20.00

White sheet cake

$20.00

Small chocolate cake

$12.00

Small white cake

$12.00

Apple Cake

$2.50

WHOLE PIE (Copy)

Apple Pie

$13.95

Apricot Pie

$14.95

Banana Cream Pie

$13.95

Banana Split Pie

$19.95

Black Forest Pie

$19.95

Blueberry Pie

$13.95

Bumbleberry Pie

$14.95

Cherry Crumb Pie

$19.95

Cherry Pie

$19.95

Chocolate Cream or Meringue

$13.95

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$13.95

Coconut Cream or Meringue

$14.95

Cookies & Cream Pie

$15.95

Cream Cheese w/ Fruit

$15.95

Custard Pie

$11.95

Dutch Apple Pie

$13.95

Fresh Peach Pie

$18.95

Fresh Strawberry Pie

$18.95

Key Lime Pie

$18.95

Lemon Meringue

$13.95

Peach (Double Crust)

$19.95

Peach Crumb Pie

$19.95

Peanut Butter Cream

$13.95

Peanut Butter Cup Pie

$14.95

Pecan Pie

$14.95

Pineapple Pie

$11.95

Pumpkin Pie

$11.95

Pumpkin-Pecan Pie

$15.95

Rhubarb Custard Pie

$13.95

Rhubarb Pie

$11.95

Sour Cream Raisin

$14.95

Strawberry Rhubarb

$14.95

PASTRIES (Copy)

Cherry Roll

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$2.95

Cream Puff

$4.50

Dozen New Year's Cookies (Tuesday Only)

$10.00

New Year's Cookie (Tuesday Only)

$0.95

Pan of Cherry Rolls

$16.00

Pan of Cinnamon Rolls

$12.00

Schnetka (Wednesdays Only)

$3.95

Turnover

$2.50

RETAIL (Copy)

Chicken Salad

$4.95

Chocolate Peanuts

$6.00

Dozen Zwiebach

$6.00

Horseradish LG

$5.95

Horseradish SM

$2.25

Ice

$1.00

One Dozen Verenika (NO Gravy)

$30.00

One Dozen Verenika (W/ Gravy)

$36.00

Peppernuts

$6.25

Sandwich Spread

$5.25

Pumpkin Bread

$5.95

KIDS (Copy)

Kid (1 ) SM Pancake

$2.95

Kid One Egg

$2.95

Child's Platter

$4.50

1/2 Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$2.25

Chicken Strip (1)

$3.95

Kid Hamburger

$5.25

Kid Cheeseburger

$5.95

Kid Drink

$1.25

Add cheese to anything

Cheddar cheese

$0.50

American cheese

$0.50

Swiss cheese

$0.75
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Made From Scratch Goodness!

Location

112 S Main St, Inman, KS 67546

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
Manhattan
