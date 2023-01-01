FOOD

Apertivos - Appetizers

Tasting Platter (4 Choices)

$15.00

Tasting Platter (5 Choices)

$20.00

Tasting Platter (6 Choices)

$25.00

Tasting Platter (Open Choices)

Mexilhões à Bulhão Pato

$12.00

Amêijoas à Bulhão Pato

$13.00

Camarão Mozambique Appetizer

$12.00

Lulas Fritas

$12.00

Lapas Grelhadas

$18.00

Chourico Bombeiro

$12.00

Camarao Alhinho

$15.00

Chourico O Bombeiro

$12.00

Ameijuas a Espanhola

$18.00

Sopa - Soups

Fish Chowder

$5.00+

Sopa do Dia

$4.00+

Canja

$4.00

Salads

Dinner House Salad

$12.00

Side Dinner Salad

$4.00

Sandwiches

Prego no Pão

$8.95

Bifana no Pao

$8.95

Wrap de Frango

$8.95

Inner Bay's Classics

Polvo à Lagareiro

$24.00

Polvo Assado

$24.00

Bac Assado c Bt Murro

$28.00

Peixes - Seafood

Camarão a Moçambique

$15.00

Bacalhau "Silmo"

$14.00

Halibut e Marisco Gratinado

$21.00

Scallops Assados

$19.00

Scallops e Chouriço à Inner Bay

$20.00

Filetes Recheados

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Carnes - Meats

Galinha Moçambique

$14.00

Bf de Galinha c/cogmelos

$15.00

Iscas à Moda da Avó

$15.00

Carne de Porco à Alentejana

$15.00

Bifanas à Regional

$15.00

Bife à Açoreana

$21.00

Sides

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side Rice

$2.00

French Fries

$3.00

Round Fries

$3.00

Side of Vegetables

$2.00

Egg

$1.00

Specials

Garoupa

$21.00

Polvo Guisado

$21.00

Bacalhau Gomes de Sa

$21.00

Cacoila

$18.00

Picanha

$22.00

Alcatra

$23.00

Trio

$24.00

TBone

$30.00

Coelho

$20.00Out of stock

Camarao Carbonara

$18.00

Bacalhau a Espanhola

$21.00Out of stock

Salmon & Shrimp Moz

$22.00Out of stock

Galinha no Espeto

$18.00Out of stock

Atum

$18.00Out of stock

Clam Boil

$18.00Out of stock

Entrecosto

$18.00Out of stock

Carne Guisada

$18.00Out of stock

Bacalhau a Braz

$20.00Out of stock

Fj de Buzios

$22.00Out of stock

Carne no Espeto

$20.00Out of stock

Sardinha

$16.00Out of stock

Bacalhau com Broa

$21.00Out of stock

Soup & Sanwich Combo

$10.00Out of stock

Codfish "Spanish" Style

$21.00Out of stock

Sw Ch Salmon

$22.00Out of stock

Swordfish

$25.00Out of stock

Filet Mignon

$28.00Out of stock

Favas

$12.00Out of stock

Salmon na Casserola

$23.00Out of stock

Sardinhas

$16.00Out of stock

Desserts

Flan

$6.00

Arroz Doce

$6.00

Pudin de Pao

$6.50

Mousse

$7.00

Specialty Cake

$7.00

Ananas

$6.00

Mini Mix

$6.00

Truffle

$7.00

Doce de Maravilhas

$7.00

Gelado

$3.00

Cookie Doughs

$7.00

Tiramisu

$8.50

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders & FF

$6.00

Spaghetti W Butter

$5.00

Spaghetti W Marineira

$5.00

Prego No Prato

$16.00

Kid's Fish & Chips

$10.00

Hot Dog & FF

$4.00

CATERING

Platters

Baked Stuffed Filets of Sole

$100.00+

Codfish Gomes de Sa

$110.00+

Codfish Silmo Style

$95.00+

Codfish "a Braz"

$110.00+

Octopus "a Lagareiro"

$185.00+

Filetes of Fish Portuguese Style

$100.00+

Chicken & Littlenecks Alentejana

$125.00+

Roast Chicken

$95.00+

Chicken Breast Mozambique

$105.00+

Baked Stuffed Chicken Breast

$110.00+

Chicken Wings

$75.00+

Carne Mista

$115.00+

Pork & Littlenecks Alentejana

$120.00+

Roast Beef "a Moda Antiga"

$105.00+

Roast Potatoes

$65.00+

Rice

$50.00+

Tossed Salad

$45.00+

Function Food

$740.00

Function Dessert

$125.00