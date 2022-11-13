I.C. BREWHOUSE - CENTENNIAL
26 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
GOOD PEOPLE | GREAT TIMES I.C. Brewhouse is a neighborhood gathering place, with locations near you in Centennial, CO, Castle Rock, CO, and more coming soon. Local beers always on tap, signature entrees and shareable appetizers are just some of the reasons why you’ll love coming back again and again. Enjoy the outdoors when you relax on our patio, or catch up on your favorite teams on the big screen when you pull up a chair indoors. Either way, you’ll get great service from our team, and we will make sure you get your fill of great eats and good times.
Location
6460 S. Syracuse Way, Centennial, CO 80111
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Colonna's Pizza- Centennial - 7475 E Arapahoe RD #6
No Reviews
7475 E Arapahoe Road #6 Centennial, CO 80112
View restaurant
Grange Hall - Menya- Stall 2A
No Reviews
6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurant
Pindustry - Greenwood Village
No Reviews
7939 E Arapahoe Road Greenwood Village, CO 80112
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Centennial
The French Press - Yosemite & Union, Greenwood Village
4.5 • 1,066
4668 S Yosemite St Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurant
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Riverpoint
4.2 • 863
3580 South Platte River Drive A Sheridan, CO 80110
View restaurant