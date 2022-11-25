A map showing the location of Inner City Blues- Carolina Bar B Que- Toast NowView gallery
Barbeque
Southern
Soul Food

Inner City Blues- Carolina Bar B Que- Toast Now

North Arthur Ashe Boulevard

Richmond, VA 23230

Bar B Que

N.C. Minced Pork BBQ Platter

$14.00

North Carolina minced pork BBQ sandwich with 2 sides

Pit Stop Mega Meal

$40.00

1/2lb juicy sliced smoked beef brisket, 1/2lb Minced Pork BBQ, 3 hickory smoked Rib Bones with a side of coleslaw and baked beans.

N.C. Minced Pork BBQ Sandwich

$6.75

Minced Pork BBQ cooked in our homemade sauce on a split top bun.

1 pound of Minced BBQ

$13.00
Brisket Sandwich (sliced)

$10.50

Sliced Brisket with coleslaw, grilled onions, and homemade BBQ sauce on a split top bun.

Brisket Burnt end Sandwich

$10.50

Brisket burnt ends with coleslaw, grilled onions, and bbq sauce on a split top bun.

Brisket Dinner

$18.00

Sliced Brisket with two sides

Smoked Pork Rib Dinner

$15.75

4 Rib Bones and 2 sides

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$15.00

Six Rib Bones cooked with Dry rub and hickory wood on a smoker with our homemade BBQ sauce

Sides

Collard Greens

$4.25

Fresh collards cooked and seasoned with smoked turkey.

Homemade Macaroni and Chese

$4.25
Chorizo and Brisket Baked Beans

$4.25

Seasoned Baked Beans with Sausage and briskets.

Homemade Cole Slaw

$3.75

Cheese Fries

$5.00
Hillbilly Fries

$7.50

Fries covered with melted cheese sauce, minced pork bbq, and bacon

Gift cards

$15 Gift card

$15.00

Gift Cards are not E-Cards. If purchased the cards will be dropped off at the TNCS office.

$20 Gift Card

$20.00

Gift Cards are not E-Cards. If purchased the cards will be dropped off at the TNCS office.

25.00 Gift Card

$25.00

Gift Cards are not E-Cards. If purchased the cards will be dropped off at the TNCS office.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
