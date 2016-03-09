Inner G Juice & Yoga imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Inner G Juice & Yoga

review star

No reviews yet

1807 9th Avenue North Suite E

Nashville, TN 37208

Order Again

Build Your Own 6 Pack

Juice Choices

$46.00

Build your Own Mylk Pack

Mylk Choices

$46.00

Build Your Own 3 Pack

Juice Choices

$23.00

G Tox Juice Cleanses

3 Day-BG

$137.00

3 Day-G

$137.00

3 Day-OG

$137.00

5 Day-G

$228.00

5 Day-BG

$228.00

5 Day-OG

$228.00

7 Day-G

$319.00

7 Day-BG

$319.00

7 Day-OG

$319.00

Bulk Juice

64oz Mono

$20.00

64oz Specialty

$22.50

128 oz Mono

$40.00

128oz Specialty

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1807 9th Avenue North Suite E, Nashville, TN 37208

Directions

Gallery
Inner G Juice & Yoga image

Map
