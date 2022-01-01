Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Sandwiches

NexDine Innovation (281)

review star

No reviews yet

836 North Street

Tewksbury, MA 01876

SNACKS & DESSERTS

COOKIE

COOKIE

$1.95
BROWNIE

BROWNIE

$2.25

BEVERAGES

20oz AQUAFINA

20oz AQUAFINA

$1.50
20oz SODA

20oz SODA

$1.85
GATORADE

GATORADE

$2.25
OAKHURST MILK

OAKHURST MILK

$1.85
POLAR SELTZER

POLAR SELTZER

$1.85
PURE LEAF TEA

PURE LEAF TEA

$1.85
TROPICANA JUICE

TROPICANA JUICE

$2.25

16oz MONSTER ENERGY DRINK

$3.49

ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK

$3.49
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Email unit281innovation@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Location

836 North Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876

Directions

