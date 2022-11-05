Three Floyds "Zombie Dust" IPA 6pk

$15.00

The West Coast has Pliny The Elder and the East Coast has Heady Topper but does the Midwest have a Pale Ale that is equally loved? While it is not nearly as hard to find, Zombie Dust is one of the most praised beers with a cult following in the Midwest. Once considered as hard to find as a unicorn, this intensely hopped and gushing undead Pale Ale will be one’s only respite after the zombie apocalypse. Created with our marvelous friends in the comic industry.