DRINKS

COCKTAILS

INSATIABLE KISS

$15.00

VODKA DRAGONFRUIT ROSEWATER

CRIME OF PASSION

$15.00

EMPRESS GIN BLOOD ORANGE

DRUNK TEXT

$15.00

MEZCAL JALEPENO

SHHH...

$15.00

BOUBON APERAL

PUCKER UP

$15.00

LEMONCELLO

BITE ME

$15.00

VODKA MARTINI

CAVIAR BUMP

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$15.00

Gimlet

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$15.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Carafe Mimosa

$28.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Negroni

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Bay Breeze

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

White Russian

$12.00

SPIRITS

Well Vodka (Irvine)

$10.00

Tito's

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

White Claw

$11.00

Claw Pineapple

$11.00

Claw Black Cherry

$11.00

Stoli Vanilla

$11.00

Well Gin (Irvine)

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Empress

$13.00

Well Rum (Don Q)

$10.00

Meyers Dark

$12.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Bruno Mars Choc.

$13.00

Captain Morgan

Malibu

$10.00

Well Tequila (Libelula)

$10.00

Mezcal Banhez

$12.00

Patron

$14.00

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Jameson

$14.00

Well Scotch (Grouse)

$10.00

Dewars

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$15.00

Well Bourbon (Redemption)

$11.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

$9.00

Negra Coffee

$12.00

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Irish Mist

$12.00

Jagermeister

$11.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Lemoncello

$13.00

Mozart Choc.

$13.00

Sambuca

$14.00

Brandy (Kitchen)

Courvoisier Cognac

St. Germaine

BEER

Stella Artois

$8.00

Kona Big Wave

$8.00

Victory Brotherly Love

$8.00

Franziskaner Weissbier

$8.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$8.00

Fat Head’s Bumble Berry

$8.00

Lancaster Baked Pumpkin

$8.00

GAME DAY SPECIAL

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Corona Light

$8.00

Modelo

$8.00

Loverboy White Tea Peach

$8.00

Downeast Cider

$8.00

WINE

GL Roots Cab Sauv

$11.00

GL Astica Malbec

$13.00

GL Cono Pinot Noir

$13.00

GL Coppola Claret Cabernet

$15.00

GL Volver Tempranillo

$15.00

BTL Astica Malbec

$52.00

BTL Cono Pinot Noir

$52.00

BTL Coppola Claret Cabernet

$60.00

BTL Volver Tempranillo

$60.00

GL Joel Gott Sauv Blanc

$13.00

GL Cave de Lugny Chardonnary

$15.00

Sea Glass Chardonnay (TAP)

$11.00

GL Joel Gott Sauv Blanc

$52.00

GL Cave de Lugny Chardonnary

$60.00

GL diora rose la belle

$14.00

BTL diora rose la belle

$56.00

Prosecco

$12.00

NA BEVERAGES

Cappuccino

$7.00

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Double espresso

$9.00

Espresso

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Latte

$8.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Shirley Temple

$4.75

Sprite

$4.50

Tonic

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Club Soda

$4.00

BRUNCH COCKTAILS

Mimosa

$8.00

Bellini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$15.00

Champagne Cocktail

$15.00

Prosecco

$12.00

Carafe Mimosa

$28.00

Game Night

G/Draft Beers

$5.00

G/Focaccia

$5.00

G/Eggplant W

$6.00

G/Charc

$8.00

G/Empanadas

$7.00

G/Wontons

$7.00

DINNER

SMALL PLATES

CAVIAR JOHNNY CAKE

$45.00

CHICKEN EMPANADA

$15.00

TUNA WONTONS

$15.00

WHIPPED EGGPLANT

$7.00

PASTRAMI EGG ROLL

$14.00

HAMACHI CRUDO

$15.00

WILD MUSHROOM

$14.00

GRILLED OCTOPUS

$15.00

CHARCUTERIE

$8.00

HERB FOCACCIA

$6.00

ONION SOUP DUMPLINGS

$13.00

SALAD

FARRO BOWL

$17.00

TUNA BUDDHA

$18.00

GRAZIELLA'S GARDEN

$13.00

GEM LETTUCE

$11.00

LETS EAT

TOSTADOS

$18.00

BURGER

$17.00

LOBSTER ROLL

$29.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$22.00

FISH EN PAPILLOTE

$26.00

RIB EYE

$29.00

MALFADINE

$25.00

STEAK FRITE

$27.00

FORGET ME NOT

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$8.00

GREEN BEANS

$8.00

JEWEL RICE

$8.00

HERB FRIES

$8.00

PLAIN FRIES

$8.00

DESSERT

CHEESECAKE

$8.00

SALTED CARAMEL BROWNIE

$8.00

ICE CREAM

$8.00

APPLE CRUMB

$8.00

AFFOGATO

$8.00