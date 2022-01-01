Insomniac Events International

Restaurant header imageView gallery

SkyDeck Exp - Friday Bar

Ketel One

$17.00

Ciroc Peach

$17.00

Belvedere

$17.00

Upcharge Red Bull

$4.00

1942

$50.00

Patron Silver

$17.00

D.J. Reposado

$19.00

Perfectamundo

$16.00

Upcharge RB

$4.00

Veuve

$30.00

Dom Perignon Rose Luminous Magnum

$3,250.00

Dom Perignon Luminous Magnum

$2,000.00

Moet Nectar Rose Magnum

$1,350.00

Veuve Magnum

$1,250.00

Moet Imperial Magnum

$1,100.00

Dom Perignon Rose 3L

$12,500.00

Dom Perignon 3L

$6,000.00

Veuve Cliquot 3L

$3,000.00

Dom Perignon 6L

$35,000.00

Veuve Cliquot 6L

$7,500.00

Veuve Cliquot 16L

$16,500.00

Jack Daniels

$16.00

Jameson

$16.00

Johnny Walker - Black Label

$18.00

Hennessy VSOP

$18.00

Captain Morgan

$16.00

Tanqueray

$16.00

Bud Light

$11.00

Corona

$11.00

Smart Water

$11.00

Red Bull

$10.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$10.00

Tropical Red Bull

$10.00

Blueberry Red Bull

$10.00

Soda

$6.00

Juice

$6.00

Friday Presales

Owl Fri

$1,400.00

Daisy Fri

$2,100.00

Electric Fri

$2,800.00

Funkdafied Freaks Fri

$4,250.00

Premium Platino Fri

$6,100.00

Add On Fri

$350.00

All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:01 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 am - 9:59 am, 10:01 am - 11:59 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

As the day’s vivid colors give way to the night’s neon dreamscapes, our imaginations come alive. During those wee hours, when all others are sound asleep, we seek adventure within EDC’s otherworldly domains. In this place, we reaffirm that we are kindred spirits bound by a deep passion for music, art and discovery. And there is so much to discover.

Website

Location

9441 West Olympic Boulevard, Beverly Hills, CA 90212

Directions

Gallery
Insomniac Events image
Insomniac Events image

