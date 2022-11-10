Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Latte
Americano
Cold Brew

Espresso Frappe

Coffee Frappe

$4.65+

Mocha Frappe

$5.25+

Salted Caramel Mocha Frappe

$5.25+

Peanut Butter Cup Frappe

$5.25+

Vanilla Frappe

$5.25+

Pumpkin Frappe

$5.25+

Tuxedo Espresso Frappe

$5.55+

Mocha Peppermint Frappe

$5.25+

Lavender Frappe

$5.25+

Caramel Frappe

$5.25+

Cinnamon Bun Espresso Frap

$5.25+

Salted Caramel Frappe

$5.25+

White Chocolate Frappe

$5.25+

Macadamia Nut Espresso Frap

$5.25+

Java Chip

$5.25

Cream Frappe

Cream Frappe

$3.70+

Caramel Cream Frappe

$4.25+

Peanut Butter Cup Cream Frappe

$4.35+

Mocha Cream Frappe

$4.25+

Salted Caramel Mocha Cream Frappe

$4.35+

White Mocha Cream Frappe

$4.55+

Vanilla Cream Frappe

$4.25+

Lavender Cream Frappe

$4.25+

Salted Caramel Cream Frappe

$4.75+

Tuxedo Cream Frappe

$4.35+

Pumpkin Chai Frappe

$4.35+

Pumpkin Cream Frappe

$4.25+

Matcha Cream Frappe

$4.35+Out of stock

Cinnamon Bun Cream Frappe

$4.35+

Macadamia Nut Cream Frappe

$4.35+

Strawberry Cream Frappe

$3.95+

Chai Cream Frappe

$4.75+

Espresso

Solo Espresso

$1.50

Latte

$4.60+

Skinny Vanilla Latte

$5.25+

Mocha

$5.25+

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.25+

Double Espresso

$2.50

Vanilla Latte

$5.25+

Lavender Latte

$5.25+

Mocha Peppermint

$5.25+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.60+

Triple Espresso

$3.50

Caramel Latte

$5.25+

Skinny Mocha

$5.25+

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$4.75+Out of stock

Americano

$3.50+

Cinnamon Latte

$5.25+

Cinnamon Bun Latte

$5.25+

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.25+

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Cappuccino

$4.60+

Hazelnut Latte

$5.25+

Macadamia Nut Latte

$5.25+

Tuxedo Mocha

$5.25+

Pumpkin Chai Latte

$4.95+

Sugar Free Hazelnut Latte

$5.25

Brewed Coffee

Inspired Coffee (Medium Roast)

$2.75+

Coffee Refill

$0.70

Cambro Coffee

$45.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.50+

Decaf Coffee

$2.75+

Coffee Traveler

$18.95

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

Iced Coffee

$2.25+

Iced Tea

Shaken Black Iced Tea

$3.75+Out of stock

Shaken Pineapple Green Iced Tea

$3.75+Out of stock

Shaken Hibiscus Mango Iced Tea

$3.75+

Shaken Ginger Peach Iced Tea

$3.75+

Iced Tea Refill

$1.00

Refresher

Strawberry Acai Drink Iced

$4.50+

Watermelon Cucumber Drink

$4.50+

Blood Orange Refresher

$4.50+

Wildberry Hibiscus Refresher

$4.50+

Hot Tea

Masala Chai

$2.45+

Lord Bergamot

$2.45+

Organic Citrus Chamomile

$2.45+

Rose City

$2.45+

London Fog Latte Sm

$2.25+

Decaf Black

$2.45+

Fez

$4.45+

White Ambrosia

$2.45+

London Fog Latte Med

$4.75

London Fog Latte Lg

$4.95

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.35+

Tuxedo Cold Foam Cold Brew

$4.65+

Father's Day Cold Brew

$5.25+

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold brew

$5.25+

Tuxedo Nitro Cold Brew

$5.55+Out of stock

Father's Day Nitro Brew

$5.50+Out of stock

Water

Ice Water

Water No Ice

Hot Water

Steamer

Steamer

$1.75+

Apple Cider

$2.00+Out of stock

Lemonade

Iced Lemonade

$4.75+

Blended Lemonade

$4.75+

Memorial Day Lemonade (Blended)

$4.75+Out of stock

Seasonal Drinks

White Chocolate Strawberry Latte

$5.25+

White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Frappe

$5.00+

Strawberry Hot Chocolate

$4.35+

Gingerbread Latte

$4.95+Out of stock

Gingerbread Espresso Frappe

$5.45+Out of stock

Mocha Strawberry Latte

$5.25+

Mocha Strawberry Cream Frappe

$5.00+

Strawberry White Hot Chocolate

$4.35+

Gingerbread Cream Frappe

$4.75+Out of stock

Smoothies

Peachy Chai Cobbler Smoothie

$4.25+Out of stock

Matcha Mango Smoothie

$4.25+Out of stock

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.25+

Fruit Smoothie

$4.25+

Muffins

Chocolate Chocolate Chunk

$3.50

GF Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

GF Cinnamon Muffin

$3.50

Bluberry Muffin

$3.50

Lemon Cranberry Muffins

$3.50

Scones

GF Cheddar Herb Scone

$3.50

GF Cheddar Onion Scone

$3.50Out of stock

GF Cranberry Orange Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Peach Scone Vanilla Glaze

$3.50Out of stock

GF Spinach Feta Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Cookies

GLUTEN FREE Snickerdoodle

$2.75Out of stock

GLUTEN FREE Moster Cookies

$2.75Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

GLUTEN FREE Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

GLUTEN FREE SurgerCookie

$2.75Out of stock

GLUTEN FREE Oatmeal Cookie

$2.75

GLUTEN FREE Maple Butter Cookies

$2.75Out of stock

Coffee Cake

Peach Coffee Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$3.50

Bagels

Everything Bagel

$1.25

Blueberry Bagel

$1.25

Plain Bagel

$1.25

Asiago Cheese Bagel

$1.25

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.25

Butter

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Breakfast Sandwich

Sausage Biscuit Sandwich

$3.95Out of stock

Ham Egg and Cheese Muffin

$3.95

Sausage Croissant Sandwich

$3.95

Ketchup Packet

Out of stock

Sausage Egg Cheese Bagel

$3.95

Brownie

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$2.75

Pie

Apple

$1.95

Bakery

Donuts

$2.50Out of stock

Eclair

$2.75Out of stock

Strawberry Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chocolate Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock

Turtle Cheese Cake

$6.25Out of stock

turtle cheese cake

Peanut Butter Cupcake

$5.75Out of stock

Red Velvet Cupcakes

$3.50Out of stock

Vanilla Bean Cup Cake

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Lava Fudge Cake

$5.25

Chili & Soup

Chili Cup

$4.75

Chili Bowl

$5.75

Soup Cup

$4.75

Soup Bowl

$5.75

Merchandise

NEW Inspired T-Shirt

$19.00+

OLD TSHIRT

$9.99

Tumbler

$12.00

Ceramic Mug

$5.95Out of stock

Waterbottle

$10.00Out of stock

Car Decal

$2.00

Wristband

$1.50Out of stock

Inspired Hat

$25.00

Youth Hoodie

$18.00Out of stock

OLD Adult Hoodie XS-XL

$18.00Out of stock

Popsocket

$2.00

Acrylic Cup

$10.00

NEW Adult Hoodie

$36.00+

Gift basket

$29.99+Out of stock

Art

$15.00

Retail Coffee

Inspired Roast 12oz

$15.95

Bon Kafe

$15.95Out of stock

LGCR Artisan Blend

$12.95

LGCR Wake the Lake

$12.95

Swing Time GN Roast

$15.95

Inspired Roast 4oz (Mini)

$6.00

Hot Coffee

Coffee

$2.00

Add Vanilla Syrup

$0.50

Merchandise

Waterbottle

$10.00

Inspired Hoodie

$40.00

Ceramic Mug

$6.00

Inspired Tshirt

$18.00+

Acrylic Cup

$6.00

Cap

$25.00

Tumbler

$12.00

Retail Coffee

Inspired Roast

$16.00

Inspired roast 4oz bag

$6.00

Iced Tea

Ginger Peach Iced Tea

$2.00

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$2.00

Refresher

Strawberry Acai Lemonade Refresher

$3.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Little Carton Chocolate Milk

$2.50Out of stock

High Protein White Milk

$3.50

High Protein Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Trail Mix

M&M Trail Mix

$4.75Out of stock

Tropical Trail Mix

$4.75Out of stock

Bars

RX Bar Blueberry

$2.50Out of stock

RX Bar Chocolate Sea Salt

$2.50Out of stock

Chewy Nature Valley Bars

$1.50

Peanut Butter Crispy Bar

$2.75

Juice

Simply Orange Juice

$2.55

Simply Apple Juice

$2.55

Beef Jerky/Sticks

Archer Beef Sticks

$1.50

Naked Juice

Naked Strawberry Banana

$5.36Out of stock

Naked Mighty Mango

$2.35Out of stock

Naked Berry Blast

$2.35Out of stock

Naked Blue Machine

$2.35Out of stock

Naked Green Machine LARGE

$5.36Out of stock

Protein Tropical

$5.36Out of stock

Naked Green Machine MINI

$2.35Out of stock

Naked Green Machine

$2.35Out of stock

Naked Green Machine

$2.35Out of stock

Protein Snack Tray

P3 Turkey Bacon Colby Jack

$3.00Out of stock

P3 Turkey Ham and Cheddar Cheese

$3.00

Hillshire Pepperoni with White Cheddar

$5.99Out of stock

Hillshire Italian Salami and Goouda

$5.99Out of stock

P3 Ham Colby Cashew

$3.00

Cookies

Stroopwafles Caramel Waffle Cookie

$2.99Out of stock

GF Choc. Chip Cookie Packaged

$2.75

Packaged Chocolate W/ Chocolate Chunk Cookies

$3.00

Package Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

GF Boxed Sugar Cookies (8)

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Candies

Lindor

$0.50

Choc Covered Ex Beans

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

$1.25

Go Go Applesauce

Go Go Squeeze

$1.50

Yogurt

Greek Vanilla Yogurt

$2.43Out of stock

Strawberry Blueberry Yogurt

$3.28Out of stock

Go-Gurt yogurt

Strawberry Go-Gurt

$1.50Out of stock

Kids Fruit Juice

Fruit Juice

$1.50

Sweets

Pumpkin Cake

$3.50

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$3.00

Double Chocolate Muffin

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Instructions for Curbside pickup: Step 1) Select your drink, drink size, and any add-ons (including special instructions). Step 2) Add Selected drinks to your cart. Step 3) Select whether you’d like to order now or schedule a time for pick-up. Step 3) Click “Check Out”, fill out your information & submit your order. ------Pickup Instructions: Pull up to the Inspired entrance at the north end (back entrance, accessible from Cook St.) of the building. Pull into the parking lot. Call our store at 262-683-8604 to let us know you have arrived, the make, model, and color of your car, and we will bring your order out to you.

Location

883 West Main Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Directions

Gallery
Inspired Coffee image
Inspired Coffee image
Inspired Coffee image

