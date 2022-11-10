Inspired Coffee
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Instructions for Curbside pickup: Step 1) Select your drink, drink size, and any add-ons (including special instructions). Step 2) Add Selected drinks to your cart. Step 3) Select whether you’d like to order now or schedule a time for pick-up. Step 3) Click “Check Out”, fill out your information & submit your order. ------Pickup Instructions: Pull up to the Inspired entrance at the north end (back entrance, accessible from Cook St.) of the building. Pull into the parking lot. Call our store at 262-683-8604 to let us know you have arrived, the make, model, and color of your car, and we will bring your order out to you.
883 West Main Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147