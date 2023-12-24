Instant Noodle Factory - EV 130 East 7th Street
130 East 7th Street
New York, NY 10009
Build A Bowl
Combos
- 1. Classic Tonkotsu$12.00
Rich and silky Nissin Raoh, Marinated Chashu, Soy Egg, Nori and Corn
- 2. Budae Jjigae$8.50
Our Spicy Korean 'Army Stew' - Shin Ramyun, Spam, Kimchi, Kurobuta Sausage, Scallions.
- 3. Beef Birria$9.00
Our marinated Beef Birria adds layers of flavor to this noodle soup, with Kangshifu Beef, Corn and Jalapenos
- 5. Koko Chicken$9.50
- 6. Soondubu$8.50
Vegan/No MSG Tofu Stew that tastes like a more nuanced Shin Ramyun - Veggie Soon, Tofu, Shiitake mushrooms, Jalapenos
- 7. Ramdon (2x size)$13.50
The iconic Ramdon made famous from the movie Parasite - rich black bean sauce and thick udon-style noodles. Neoguri, Chapagetti, 2x Roast Beef, Scallions.
- 8. Kimcheese$9.00
This rich kimchi soup melds with american and parmesan cheesy goodness! Comes with Cheddar Jalapeno Sausage
- Build Your Own Take Home 5-Pack
25% discount - pick (exactly) 5 noodles to take home, no bowl/chopsticks/toppings included
- Build Your Own Take Home 10-Pack
40% discount - pick (exactly) 10 noodles to take home, no bowl/chopsticks/toppings included
Drinks
- Lemonade$4.00
- Peach Iced Tea$4.00
- Citrus Ginkgo Iced Tea$4.00
- Iced Yakult Lychee Tea$4.75
Large size
- Calpico$3.50
500ml bottle - cool down the spice with this famous refreshing milk soda!
- Yakult Sweet Tea$4.75
- Lavazza Cold Brew$4.00
$1.50 DEAL weekday lunches 11:30am - 2:30pm! Creamer and sugar available upon request.
- Ramune Lychee$3.50
- Hawaiian Sun - Lychee Green Tea$2.50
- White Peach Tomomasu Soda$3.25
- Water$2.00
500ml Poland Spring
- Hot Kid Milk Drink$2.00
4.2oz carton
- Ramune Original$3.00
Japanese Ramune soda pop bottle
- Ramune Yuzu Citrus$3.50
- Hawaiian Sun - Island Ice Tea$2.50
- Hawaiian Sun - Lilikoi Passion$2.50