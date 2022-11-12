  • Home
NexDine Insulet Corporation (301)

No reviews yet

100 Nagog Park

Acton, MA 01720

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH
BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

DAILY SPECIALS

DAILY BREAKFAST SPECIAL

DAILY BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$3.99

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

DAILY DELI SPECIAL

DAILY DELI SPECIAL

$6.79

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL

DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL

$6.99

Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.

DAILY ENTREE SPECIAL

$8.99

Please check out the weekly menu for today's entree special! Served with a complimentary cookie.

MORNING STARTERS

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

$3.99
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$2.49
SPICY AVOCADO TOAST

SPICY AVOCADO TOAST

$3.99

Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Smashed Avocado, Spinach & Pepperjack Cheese on Multigrain

BTS

BTS

$3.99

Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel

BREAKFAST QUESADILLA

$3.99

Scrambled Eggs, Breakfast Sausage, Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Cheese in a Crispy Grilled Tortilla

GARDEN QUESADILLA

GARDEN QUESADILLA

$3.99

Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$1.49

BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST

$1.49

BON JOUR CROISSANT

$3.99

Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg, Smoked Ham, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese & Honey Dijon

EGGS COOKED TO ORDER

$0.89

Each Egg $0.79

HOME FRIES

HOME FRIES

$1.49
HOMESTYLE HASH BROWN

HOMESTYLE HASH BROWN

$1.49

TATER TOTS

$1.49

STRAWBERRY FRENCH TOAST

$3.99

Thick Sliced Brioche Bread Stuffed with Strawberry Cream Cheese, Egg Battered & Grilled to Perfection Dusted with Powdered Sugar served with Maple Syrup

DELICATESSEN

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

$6.79

Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.

CAPRESE PANINI

CAPRESE PANINI

$6.79

Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes & Fresh Basil with Pesto Aioli on a Flatbread

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN AVO MELT

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN AVO MELT

$6.79

Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Spinach, & Chipotle Mayonnaise on Sourdough CAL 620 | Keyword: CHICKENAVO

ITALIAN PANINI

ITALIAN PANINI

$6.79

Shaved Ham, Salami, Mortadella, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Banana Peppers & a Balsamic Glaze on a Flatbread CAL 760 | Keyword: ITALIAN

GARDEN WRAP

$6.79

Roasted Garden Vegetables, Provolone Cheese, Baby Spinach, Housemade Lemon & Garlic Hummus on a Grilled Tortilla

CAROLINA BBQ TURKEY

$6.79

Smoked Turkey Breast, Cheddar Cheese, Baby Spinach, Pickled Red Onions, Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce on an Onion Roll

NORTHSHORE ROAST BEEF

$6.79

Rare Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Horseradish Sauce, Tangy BBQ Sauce on an Onion Roll

FROM THE GRILLE

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

$6.99

Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$6.99

Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing

BBQ BEEF BURGER

$6.99

Our Classic Grilled Beef Burger, Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Red Onion Straws with our Signature BBQ Sauce on a Grilled Brioche Roll

CALIFORNIA BLACK BEAN BURGER

$6.99

Black Bean Patty, Sliced Avocado, Tomato & Red Onion on a Sour Dough Roll

BALSAMIC GLAZED CHICKEN

$6.99

Grilled Chicken, Balsamic Reduction, Pesto Mayonnaise, Mixed Greens, Sliced Tomato & Fresh Mozzarella on Ciabatta Roll

CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$6.99

House Fried Chicken Tenders, Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese, Housemade Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickles on a Grilled Tortilla

NEW ENGLAND TURKEY BURGER

$6.99

Ground Turkey Burger, Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Cranberry Chutney, Baby Spinach on a Wheat Bulkie Roll

BEVERAGES

20oz SODA

20oz SODA

$1.59
TROPICANA JUICE

TROPICANA JUICE

$2.09
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Email unit301insulet@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Website

Location

100 Nagog Park, Acton, MA 01720

Directions

Gallery
NexDine image
NexDine image

