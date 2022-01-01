IJ Elizabeth imageView gallery

Old Store DNU IJ Elizabeth Old Store DNU

review star

No reviews yet

796 E KIOWA AVE, UNIT H-4

Elizabeth, CO 80107

Order Again

Popular Items

Acai Smoothie**
Orange Crush
Choc-O-Nutter

SMOOTHIES*

Acai Bliss**

$8.30+

100% Watermelon/Strawberry Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry, Acai

Acai Smoothie**

$8.30+

Soy Milk, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry, Acai

Almond Breeze*

$6.30+

Dairy-Free, Almond Milk, Banana, Granola, Honey, Strawberry, Cherry

Almond Chill*

$6.30+

Dairy-Free, Almond Milk, Spinach, Honey, Mango, Pineapple

Almond Joy*

$6.30+

Almond Milk, Unsweetened Coconut, Frappe Mix, Chocolate, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt

Amazonic Energy*

$8.55+

Amazonic Energy, Raspberry Sherbet, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry, Blueberry

Banana Berry Burst*

$5.35+

Fat-Free Milk, Banana, Honey, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Choice between Strawberry, Blueberry, or Both

Banana Bread

$5.35+

Fat-Free Milk, Banana, Granola, Cinnamon, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt

Berry Berry Blue

$5.35+

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, 100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Blueberry

Betcha Wanna Blackberry

$5.35+

100% Peach Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Blackberry

Caribbean Blend

$5.35+

100% Peach Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry

Cashew Mango Berry

$6.35+

Dairy-Free, Cashew Milk, Banana, Honey, Mango, Blueberry

Chai High

$5.35+

Fat-Free Milk, Chai Tea, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry

Cherry Berry

$6.35+

100% Peach Juice, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry, Cherry

Cherry Cream Cashew

$6.35+

Dairy-Free, Cashew Milk, Banana, Honey, Strawberry, Cherry

Cherry Limeade

$6.35+

Lemonade Juice, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Lime Sherbet, Cherry

Cherry Smash

$6.35+

100% Raspberry Juice, Chocolate, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry, Cherry

Choc-O-Nutter

$5.35+

Fat-Free Milk, Banana, Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt

Chocolate Monkey

$8.55+

Cashew Milk, Banana, Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Whey Protein

Citrus Cyclone

$5.35+

Lemonade Juice, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry, Mango

Colada Cooler

$5.35+

100% Pineapple Juice, Banana, Unsweetened Coconut, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Pineapple Sherbet

Cran-Orange Twist

$5.35+

100% Cranberry Juice, Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry, Peach

Crazy Cranberry

$5.35+

100% Cranberry Juice, 100% Raspberry Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry

Dragon Spell

$8.55+

100% Pomegranate Juice, 100% Raspberry Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pitaya

Dragon Wizard

$8.55+

Dairy-Free, 100% Pomegranate Juice, 100% Raspberry Juice, Honey, Blackberry, Raspberry, Pitaya

For Your Eyes Only

$6.55+

100% Fresh Juiced Carrots, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Orange Sherbet

Fruit Flirtation

$5.35+

100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry

Fruit Fusion

$5.35+

Watermelon Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Strawberry

Fruit Kiss

$5.35+

Watermelon Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry

Going Bananas

$5.35+

Soy Milk, Banana, Cinnamon, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt

Green Dragon

$8.55+

Dairy-Free, Almond Milk, Banana, Spinach, Honey, Blueberry, Pitaya

Green Tea

$5.35+

Soy Milk, Matcha Green Tea, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt

Groovin' Guava

$5.35+

100% Guava Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Peach

Hawaiian Dream

$5.35+

100% Guava Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet

INTENSE ACAI

$10.30

Watermelon Red Bull, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry, Acai. If you order a 32oz we do add 100% Watermelon/Strawberry Juice.

INTENSE BLUEBERRY

$8.55+

Blueberry Red Bull, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Blueberry

INTENSE CARIBBEAN

$8.55+

Peach Red Bull, Banana, Orange Sherbet, Pineapple Sherbet, Strawberry

INTENSE DRAGON

$0.30

Dragon Fruit Red Bull, Raspberry Sherbet, Blueberry, Pitaya 32oz. we add 100% Raspberry Juice

INTENSE ENERGY

$8.55+

Regular or Sugar-Free (or your choice of a flavored) Red Bull, Banana, Orange Sherbet, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry

INTENSE HAWAII

$8.55

Coconut Red Bull, Pineapple Sherbet, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Mango, Strawberry. 32oz. we add 100% Raspberry Juice

INTENSE PEACH

$8.55+

Peach Redbull, Peaches, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt 32oz. we add 100% Peach Juice

INTENSE RAINBOW

$8.55

Watermelon Red Bull, Raspberry Sherbet, Lime Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry. 32oz. we add 100% Watermelon/Strawberry Juice.

INTENSE RAZZ

$8.55+

Coconut Red Bull, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry 32oz. we add our 100% Lemonade

INTENSE TAHITI

$8.55+

Peach Red Bull, Pineapple Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry 32oz. we add our 100% Peach Juice

INTENSE TIDAL WAVE

INTENSE TIDAL WAVE

$8.55+

Watermelon Red Bull, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberries, Banana 32oz. we add our 100% Watermelon/Strawberry Juice

INTENSE TROPICAL

$8.55+

Yellow Red Bull, Banana, Unsweetened Coconut, Pineapple Sherbet, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt 32oz. we add our 100% Pineapple Juice

Islander

$6.35+

Dairy-Free, 100% Guava Juice, Honey, Mango, Peach

Java Lava

Java Lava

$6.55

Coffee, Fat-Free Milk, Mocha Frappe Mix, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt.

Jazzberry

$5.35+

100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Raspberry

Just Peach

$5.35+

100% Peach Juice, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Peach

Lime You're Mine

$5.35+

100% Raspberry Juice, Lime Sherbet, Strawberry

Love Potion #9

$5.35+

Watermelon Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry, Blackberry

Luscious Lemon

$5.35+

Lemonade Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Lime Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry

Omega Fuel

$8.55+

Dairy Free, 100% Apple Juice, Banana, Honey, Strawberry, Acai

Orange Crush

$5.35+

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Orange Sherbet

Paleo Paradise

$6.35+

Dairy Free, Coconut Milk, Banana, Honey, Unsweetened Coconut, Mango, Peach

Paleo Strawberry Mango

$6.35+

Dairy Free, Coconut Milk, Banana, Honey, Ginger, Mango, Strawberry

Peachy Keen

$5.35+

100% Peach Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Raspberry

Pineapple Paradise

$6.35+

Dairy Free, 100% Pineapple Juice, Banana, Honey, Unsweetened Coconut, Strawberry

Power Immunity

$7.55+

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Banana, Vitamin C, Immune Support Blend, Raspberry Sherbet, Mango

Power Protein

$8.75+

100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Whey Protein, Strawberry, Peach

Pumpkin Spice

Pumpkin Spice

$0.30

Fat-Free Milk, Chai Tea, Pumpkin Spices, Pumpkin Puree, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt **Seasonal Smoothie**

Raspberry Allure

$6.35+

Dairy Free, 100% Apple Juice, Banana, Honey, Raspberry

Raspberry Green Tea

$5.35+

100% Apple Juice, 100% Raspberry Juice, Matcha Green Tea, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt

Razz-a-lade

$5.35+

Lemonade Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry

South Pacific Sunrise

$5.35+

100% Guava Juice, Pineapple Sherbet, Blackberry, Peach

Soy Joy

$6.35+

Dairy Free, Soy Milk, Banana, Honey, Choice of 2 Fruits

Squeeze Please

$6.35+

Diary Free, Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Banana, Honey, Strawberry

Strawberry Blast

$5.35+

100% Apple Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry

Strawberry Blast-a-Whey

$8.75

100% Apple Juice, Banana. Whey Protein, Strawberry.

Strawberry Splash

$5.35+

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry

Summer's Dream

$5.35+

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Pineapple Sherbet, Strawberry, Peach

Sunset Beach

$5.35+

Watermelon Juice, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry, Peach

Sunshine Passion

$5.35+

100% Guava Juice, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry, Peach

Tahiti Delight

$5.35+

100% Peach Juice, Pineapple Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry

Tango Mango

$5.35+

Watermelon Juice, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Mango, Peach

Tastes Like Skittles

$5.35+

Watermelon Juice, Raspberry Sherbet, Lime Sherbet, Strawberry, Blueberry

The Pom

$6.35+

100% Pomegranate Juice, 100% Raspberry Juice, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry, Blueberry

Tootie Frootie

$5.35+

100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry

Trailmixer

$5.35+

100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Granola, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Raspberry Sherbet, Raspberry

Tropical Breeze

$6.35+

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, Pineapple Sherbet, Raspberry, Blueberry

Udder Chocolate

$5.35+

Fat-Free Milk, Malt, Chocolate, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt (Has Gluten)

Watermelon Wave

$5.35+

Watermelon Juice, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry

Wild Banana

$5.35+

100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Orange Sherbet, Blackberry

BOWLS*

Battle Beauty Bowl

$9.85

Dairy Free, Cashew Milk, Acai, Pineapple, Aronia Berries, Banana. Topped with Granola, Yogurt, Seasonal Fruit, and Pumpkin Seeds

Berry Warrior Bowl

$9.85

100% Apple Juice, Banana, Acai, Strawberry, Aronia Berry. Served in a bowl with Granola, Sliced Banana, and Honey.

Brazilian Bowl

$9.85

100% Apple Juice, Banana, Acai. Served in a Bowl and topped with Granola, Banana, and Honey.

Californian Bowl

$9.85

100% Apple Juice, Almond Milk, Acai, Strawberry, Blueberry. Served in a Bowl and topped with seasonal fruit and chia seeds.

Chai Bowl

$9.85

Chai Tea, Banana, Cinnamon, Chai Powder, Strawberry, Acai

Coloradoan Bowl

$9.85

Choice of Fat-Free Milk, or Soy Milk, Acai, Strawberry, Cherry. Served in a bowl and topped with Granola, and Honey.

Cranberry Pitaya Bowl

$9.85

100% Cranberry Juice, Banana, Pitaya, Strawberry, Mango. Served in a bowl and topped with Granola, coconut, Banana, Pumpkin Seeds, and Honey.

Dragon Bowl

$9.85

Almond Milk, Spinach, Pitaya, Mango, Pineapple. Served in a bowl and topped with Granola, Banana, and Honey.

Island Bowl

$9.85

100% Apple Juice, Pitaya, Mango, Pineapple. Served in a bowl and topped with Seasonal Fruits.

Peanut-Aya Bowl

$9.85

Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberry, Pitaya. Served in a bowl and topped with Granola, Coconut, Banana, and Honey.

Pitaya Mamma Bowl

$9.85

100% Apple Juice, Banana, Pitaya, Strawberry. Served in a bowl and topped with Granola, Banana, and Honey.

Purple Hippie Bowl

$9.85

100% Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Ginger, Kale, Spinach, Acai, Pineapple, Aronia Berry. Served in a bowl and topped wiht Granola, Chia Seeds, Seasonal Fruit, and Honey.

VEGGIES*

Apple Zinger

$8.75+

Apple, Ginger, Spinach, Carrot

Carrot-Apple

$8.75+

Carrot- Apple Juice

Carrot-Orange

$8.75+

Carrot - Orange Juice

Cool Cucumber

$8.75+

Cucumber, Apple, Lemon

Energizer

$8.75+

Beets, Cucumber, Celery, Carrot

Extreme Veggie

$8.75+

Beet, Cucumber, Celery, Spinach, Kale, Lemon, Lime, Ginger, Apple, Carrot

Garden Greens

$8.75+

Spinach, Kale, Apple, Cucumber, Celery

Lean N Green

$8.75+

Lemon, Kale, Apple, Cucumber, Celery

Make Your Own

$8.75+

Make your own Veggie - Using the following. Beet, Cucumber, Celery, Ginger, Spinach, Kale, Lemon, Lime, Apple, Carrot

Vitalizer

$8.75+

Apple, Ginger, Celery, Lemon, Carrot

Wheatgrass

1oz Wheatgrass

$0.50

2oz Wheatgrass

$0.50

Ginger Shots

2oz Ginger-Lemon Shot

$3.75

Delicious Ginger/Lemon Shot 100% Ginger and 100% Lemon Juice

Green Tea

4oz Green Tea Shot

$3.75

Choose Orange Juice or Soy Milk as your base and then enjoy our Match Green Tea mixed to make a wonderful Green Tea Shot. Delicious!

Turmeric Shot

Tumeric Shot

$4.50

What a wonderful wellness shot mixed up in 4oz. Ginger, Lemon, and Turmeric

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

796 E KIOWA AVE, UNIT H-4, Elizabeth, CO 80107

Directions

Gallery
IJ Elizabeth image

