Bistro on Main 1313 W Main St
No reviews yet
1313 W Main St
Kent, OH 44240
FOOD
Starters
Lettuce Wraps
Chicken breast, cabbage & sweet garden peppers, soy brown sugar drizzle, romaine leaves
Plantain Nachos
Smoky bacon, blue cheese crumbles, green onions, jalapeño white cheddar sauce & cilantro
Brussels Sprouts
Green onions, candied walnuts, clover honey & red wine vinegar, aged parmesan
Cheese & Goodies Plate
3 cheeses; feta, sage derby, cranberry-chevre, cracker bread & toasted house focaccia, pineapple fig jam, bom candied nuts, pickled vegetables, lots of goodies!!!
Brisket Tacos
Holy trinity pickled veggies, chevre
Shrimp Tacos
Slaw, pineapple, scallions
Chicken Wings (7)
Brisket Fries
House cut fries & smoky brisket, pickled jalapenos, monterey jack & parmesan, cremâ, maple sriracha bbq, green onions
Add Soppresseta Salami
Garden Greens & Pizzas
Caesar
Focaccia croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
Baby Blue
Mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette, candied nuts, fresh berries, blue cheese crumbles
Wedge Salad
Crumbled bacon & blue cheese, green onions, hardboiled egg, white french dressing
Margherite
San marzano tomato sauce and roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, gratuitous amount of basil
Spicy Sicilian
Italian sausage and soppresseta salami, san marzano tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, oregano
Steak Pizza
Sweet n’ spicy italian peppers, bacon & red onion, chevre cheese, banana peppers, mozzarella
Zesty Pepperoni
Locally made “little zesty” pepperoni, house red sauce, mozzerella & parmesan, oregano & spicy honey drizzle
The Good Stuff
Salmon
Toasted orzo pasta, crispy spinach, balsamic drizzle
Ny Strip Steak
Wood grilled to temperature, mashed potatoes, charred apsaragus, house steak sauce
Beef Brisket
Certified angus beef brisket smoke/braised, cumin-coriander roasted carrots, yukon gold mashed potatoes
Meatloaf Dinner
Cumin & coriander roastred carrots & onions, yukon gold mashed potatoes
Scallops
Sweet potato risotto w/ lemon roasted asparagus, crispy sage & sharp parmesan
Burger
Sharp white cheddar, house mayo, tomato, organic baby arugula, caramelized onion jam, garlic fires
Chicken Sandwich
American jalapeno cheese, cajun mayo, tomato, organic baby arugula & red onion, garlic fries
Pappardelle NO PROTIEN
Pappardelle w/ Shrimp
Pappardelle w/ Chicken
Gnocchi w/ Chix
Roasted onions, baby spinach & maple sriracha bbq, green onions & crumbled chevre
Gnocchi w/ Shrimp
Pan Seared Chicken
Spinach & boursin cheese stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes, broccolini w/ smoky tomato butter
Gnocci NO PROTIEN
Gnocchi/Mushrooms
Sides
Kids Menu
DRINKS
Cocktail
Adult Cherry Coke
Bistro Classic
Bistro Welltini
Bistrotini
Black Martini
Blackberry Shrub
Bleu Cheese Olives
Bom Ultimate Margarita
Bubbly Agave
Champagne Cocktail
Chocolate Martini
Christa’s Red Sangria
Christa’s White Sangria
Cosmo
Cucumber Cooler
Dark & Stormy
Dave’s Old Fashioned
Empress Gin Sour
Espresso Martini
Fancy Nancy’s Basil Martini
French 75
Grapefruit Vodka Martini
Italian Aperol Spritz
Lemondrop Martini
Long Island
Long Island Ice Tea
Luxardo Cherries
Margarita
Mojito
Mojito-tini
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Orange Blossom
Poloma
Pomegranate Martini
Poppin' Bubbles
Rusty Nail
Sex On The Beach
Spicy Mango Margarita
Strawberry Mule
Tart-N-Boozy
Whiskey Sipper
White Russian
N/A Beverages
Monthly Specials
Appetizers & Starters
Oysters On The Half Shell
Moon Shoals from Duxbury, MA. Sweet, salty, brininy…. Perfect piete oyster served w/ blackberry mingonette & cocktail sauce, lemon wedge
Naw’lins Shrimp
charred lemon, beer butter sauce w/ toasted focaccia bread
Corn On The Cob
Watermelon &Tomato Caprese Salad
Blistered Shishito Peppers
Entrée Specials
Room Rental
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
American melting pot cuisine. Chef-owner operator establishment that has been in service to the local community for 20+ years.
1313 W Main St, Kent, OH 44240