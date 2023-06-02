Bistro on Main 1313 W Main St

  • Home
FOOD

Starters

Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

Chicken breast, cabbage & sweet garden peppers, soy brown sugar drizzle, romaine leaves

Plantain Nachos

$12.00

Smoky bacon, blue cheese crumbles, green onions, jalapeño white cheddar sauce & cilantro

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Green onions, candied walnuts, clover honey & red wine vinegar, aged parmesan

Cheese & Goodies Plate

$22.00

3 cheeses; feta, sage derby, cranberry-chevre, cracker bread & toasted house focaccia, pineapple fig jam, bom candied nuts, pickled vegetables, lots of goodies!!!

Brisket Tacos

$6.00

Holy trinity pickled veggies, chevre

Shrimp Tacos

$6.00

Slaw, pineapple, scallions

Chicken Wings (7)

$12.00

Brisket Fries

$14.00

House cut fries & smoky brisket, pickled jalapenos, monterey jack & parmesan, cremâ, maple sriracha bbq, green onions

Add Soppresseta Salami

$4.00

Garden Greens & Pizzas

Caesar

$7.00+

Focaccia croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing

Baby Blue

$7.00+

Mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette, candied nuts, fresh berries, blue cheese crumbles

Wedge Salad

$7.50+

Crumbled bacon & blue cheese, green onions, hardboiled egg, white french dressing

Margherite

$16.00

San marzano tomato sauce and roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, gratuitous amount of basil

Spicy Sicilian

$18.00

Italian sausage and soppresseta salami, san marzano tomato sauce, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, oregano

Steak Pizza

$20.00

Sweet n’ spicy italian peppers, bacon & red onion, chevre cheese, banana peppers, mozzarella

Zesty Pepperoni

$17.00

Locally made “little zesty” pepperoni, house red sauce, mozzerella & parmesan, oregano & spicy honey drizzle

The Good Stuff

Salmon

$29.00

Toasted orzo pasta, crispy spinach, balsamic drizzle

Ny Strip Steak

$36.00

Wood grilled to temperature, mashed potatoes, charred apsaragus, house steak sauce

Beef Brisket

$28.00

Certified angus beef brisket smoke/braised, cumin-coriander roasted carrots, yukon gold mashed potatoes

Meatloaf Dinner

$25.00

Cumin & coriander roastred carrots & onions, yukon gold mashed potatoes

Scallops

$44.00

Sweet potato risotto w/ lemon roasted asparagus, crispy sage & sharp parmesan

Burger

$14.00

Sharp white cheddar, house mayo, tomato, organic baby arugula, caramelized onion jam, garlic fires

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

American jalapeno cheese, cajun mayo, tomato, organic baby arugula & red onion, garlic fries

Pappardelle NO PROTIEN

$21.00

Pappardelle w/ Shrimp

$28.00

Pappardelle w/ Chicken

$27.00

Gnocchi w/ Chix

$24.00

Roasted onions, baby spinach & maple sriracha bbq, green onions & crumbled chevre

Gnocchi w/ Shrimp

$27.00

Pan Seared Chicken

$25.00

Spinach & boursin cheese stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes, broccolini w/ smoky tomato butter

Gnocci NO PROTIEN

$24.00

Gnocchi/Mushrooms

$24.00

Sides

Garlic Fries

$5.00

Mac N’ Cheese

$8.00

Asparagus W/ Lemon

$7.00

Sweet Potato Risotto

$7.00

Roasted Carrots Side

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Broccolini Side

$6.00

Pitcher Suds For Kitchen Staff

$10.00

Basket Bread

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

DRINKS

Cocktail

Adult Cherry Coke

$12.00

Bistro Classic

$12.00

Bistro Welltini

$11.00

Bistrotini

$13.00

Black Martini

$11.00

Blackberry Shrub

$14.00

Bleu Cheese Olives

$0.50

Bloody Mary

$11.50

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Bom Ultimate Margarita

$15.00

Bubbly Agave

$13.00

Champagne Cocktail

$8.50

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Christa’s Red Sangria

$11.00

Christa’s White Sangria

$11.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Cucumber Cooler

$9.50

Dark & Stormy

$9.50

Dave’s Old Fashioned

$12.00

Empress Gin Sour

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Fancy Nancy’s Basil Martini

$12.00

French 75

$9.00

French Martini

$12.00

French Martini

$11.00

Grapefruit Vodka Martini

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Italian Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Lemondrop Martini

$12.00

Long Island

$9.50

Long Island Ice Tea

$9.50

Luxardo Cherries

$0.50

Margarita

$10.50

Mojito

$9.50

Mojito-tini

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Negroni

$13.00

Orange Blossom

$11.00

Poloma

$9.50

Pomegranate Martini

$12.00

Poppin' Bubbles

$15.00

Rusty Nail

$8.00

Sex On The Beach

$9.50

Spicy Mango Margarita

$11.00

Strawberry Mule

$11.00

Tart-N-Boozy

$13.00

Whiskey Sipper

$14.00

White Russian

$8.50

N/A Beverages

Soft Drink

$3.75

Lemonade Refill

$2.00

IBC Rootbeer

$3.50

Coffee

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.75

Lemonade

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$7.00

Mineral Water

$6.00

Juice

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Misc. Liquor

Amaretto

$7.00

B&B

$7.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$6.50

Campari

$6.50

Christian Brothers

$6.75

Monthly Specials

Appetizers & Starters

Oysters On The Half Shell

$3.75

Moon Shoals from Duxbury, MA. Sweet, salty, brininy…. Perfect piete oyster served w/ blackberry mingonette & cocktail sauce, lemon wedge

Naw’lins Shrimp

$14.00

charred lemon, beer butter sauce w/ toasted focaccia bread

Corn On The Cob

$6.00

Watermelon &Tomato Caprese Salad

$12.00

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Entrée Specials

Ribeye Steak

$49.00

Black Angus beef ribeye steak, baby arugula, charred lemon, pickled veggies & House steak sauce

Wood Fired Salmon

$30.00

lemon charred asparagus, herbed Spanish rice, Sriracha-honey glaze

Fried Chicken

$21.00

Desserts

Apple Cobbler

$11.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Peanut Butter Ice Cream

$5.00

Pot du Creme

$8.00

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

American melting pot cuisine. Chef-owner operator establishment that has been in service to the local community for 20+ years.

Location

1313 W Main St, Kent, OH 44240

Directions

