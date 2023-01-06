Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Intelligentsia Coffee - Broadway

review star

No reviews yet

3123 N. Broadway

Chicago, IL 60657

Popular Items

Latte
Mocha
Cappuccino

Brew

Barista's Choice - 12 oz

$4.50

Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.

Cold Coffee - 16 oz

$5.25

A cold coffee with clarity, vibrancy, and sweetness!

Decaf brewed to order 12oz

$4.50

Box of Coffee

$28.00

Peru El Gallito De La Roca Brewed to Order 12oz

$5.75

Guatemala La Maravilla brewed to order 12oz

$5.75

Notes of caramel, orange, plum. A selection of late-harvest day-lots from La Maravilla that are well-structured and incredibly sweet.

Hot

Espresso

$3.75

A double shot of our syrupy sweet Black Cat Classic Espresso crafted with a blend of coffees from Brazil and Colombia.

Macchiato

$4.25

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$4.50

A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.

Latte

$5.25

A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.

Mocha

$6.00

Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.

Flat White

$4.50

A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk, served a few degrees hotter and with less foam than a cappuccino.

Cortado

$4.25

A double shot of espresso with 3 oz of milk, steamed slightly cooler than a cappuccino. Crushable.

Americano

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with hot water.

Avena Latte

$6.50

Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.

Peppermint Mocha

$6.50Out of stock

An Intelligentsia Holiday Classic. Made with Askinosie Chocolate ganache, our Black Cat Espresso, a hint of peppermint syrup and steamed milk.

Iced

Iced Espresso

$3.75

A double shot of our Black Cat Classic Espresso served over ice.

Iced Angeleno

$6.50

Four shots of espresso shaken with milk and homemade vanilla syrup. A sweet treat.

Iced Latte

$5.25

Our classic latte served over ice.

Iced Mocha

$6.00

Our signature iced latte with house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.

Iced Americano

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with water, served over ice.

Iced Avena Latte

$6.50

Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel over ice. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.

Black Cat Fizz

$6.00

Welcome Spring with our take on an espresso tonic. Black Cat Classic espresso, Fever Tree tonic water, and Fee Brothers orange bitters.

Steeped

Black Iced Tea

$4.50

Herbal Iced Tea

$4.50

Organic Earl Grey Brewed

$4.50

Organic English Breakfast Brewed

$4.50

Organic Blend 333 Brewed

$4.50

Organic King Crimson Brewed

$4.50

Organic Turmeric Tonic Brewed

$4.50

Organic Jasmine Green Brewed

$4.50

Organic Emerald Spring Brewed

$4.50

Matcha

Organic Iced Oat Milk Matcha Latte

$7.00

Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with oat milk, shaken and over ice.

Matcha Latte

$7.00

Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with steamed oat milk.

Chai

Iced Chai

$5.25

Our classic chai tea latte over ice. Made with our own Kilogram Tea's Organic Masala Chai Tea.

Steamed Chai

$5.25

Made with our own Kilogram Tea's Organic Masala Chai Tea, combined with steamed milk.

Bottled Drinks

Topo Chico Lime

$2.50

Topo Chico Regular

$2.50

Open Water

$2.50

Martinellis Apple Juice

$2.50

Vive Turmeric Wellness Shot

$5.00

GIVN Sparkling Water

$2.75

GIVN Still Water

$2.75

Wisco Pop Soda

$4.00

Knudson Apple Juice

$2.75

Vita Pressed Coconut Water

$6.00

Aya

Aya Almond Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Aya Banana Bread

$3.00

Aya Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Aya Coconut Demerara Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Aya Earl Grey Citrus Scone

$4.00

Aya Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Aya Kouign-Amann

$5.00

Aya Samoa Cake

$5.00

Aya Jalapeno Parm Cornbread

$4.00

Aya Carrot Muffin

$5.00

Aya Seasonal Galette

$7.00Out of stock

Aya Plain Croissant

$4.50

Pop Tarts

Blueberry Lemon Pop Tart

$7.00Out of stock

Brown Sugar Pop Tart

$7.00Out of stock

Raspberry Nutella Pop Tart

$7.00Out of stock

Snacks

Milk & Honey Oatmeal

$4.00Out of stock

Rolled oats, almonds, organic coconut, organic brown sugar, dried cherries, cinnamon, vanilla extract (water, alcohol, cane sugar), salt.

MUSH Wild Blueberry

$5.00

Coconut Milk (Water, Coconut), Rolled Oats, Dried Blueberries (Blueberries, Apple Juice Concentrate), Sea Salt.

MUSH Vanilla Bean

$5.00

Almond Milk (Water, Almonds), Rolled Oats, Date, Pure Vanilla Extract, Sea Salt.

MUSH Dark Cacao

$5.00

Almond Milk (Water, Almonds), Rolled Oats, Date, Cocoa Powder, Sea Salt.

MUSH Coffee Coconut

$5.00

Coconut Milk (Water, Coconut), Rolled Oats, Date, Cold Coffee Concentrate, Sea Salt.

MUSH Pumpkin

$5.00

Single Origin

El Salvador Malacara SL2-8 Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$30.00

Look for orange, nectarine, persimmon. The best of two traditions: an elegant Kenyan cultivar from one of El Salvador's most venerable estates.

Ethiopia Metad Benti Nenqa Washed Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$27.00

Look for plum, red grape, orange. The village of Benti Nenqa returns to the Intelligentsia single-origin menu for the first time since 2015.

Ethiopia Metad Buku Natural Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$22.00

Notes of plum, orange, blueberry. This natural-process coffee was dried inside the fruit to create intense aromatics and berry flavors.

Guatemala La Maravilla Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Guatemala La Maravilla Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$19.00

Notes of caramel, orange, plum. A selection of late-harvest day-lots from La Maravilla that are well-structured and incredibly sweet.

Honduras Caballero Family Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$20.00

In the 18th year of our collaboration with the Caballero family, and things just keep getting better. Look for: milk chocolate, raw sugar, raisin.

Kenya Gakuyuini Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$27.00

Look for golden rasisin, caramel, citrus. Grown by members of the Thirikwa co-op on the southern slopes of Mt. Kenya and processed at Gakuyuini.

Peru El Gallito De La Roca Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$24.00

Rwanda People's Farm Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$21.00

Look for dried cherry, navel orange, cola. Grown by small-scale farmers and processed by Kivubelt Coffee at its coffee washing station in Murundo.

Blends/Decaf

Decaf House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Decaf House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$17.50
Diablo Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Diablo Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$16.50
El Gallo Organic Breakfast Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

El Gallo Organic Breakfast Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$17.00
House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$16.50
Illumination Blend Whole Bean (12oz bag)

Illumination Blend Whole Bean (12oz bag)

$18.50

A shade-grown organic blend designed to enlighten, anchored by a luminous Ethiopian single-origin lot.

Intelligentsia Instant Coffee 5 Pack

$12.00

We've teamed up with Swift Cup Coffee to bring you an instant coffee with quality in mind. Try our Intelligentsia House Blend instantly with just 8oz of hot or cold water! This 5 pack of single-servings is perfect when traveling or on-the-go.

Otoño Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Otoño Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$22.00

Look for: plum, orange, and dried cherry. Otoño is our celebration of autumn. This year's edition evokes the flavors of the season by combining coffees from the three most celebrated coffee-growing countries in Africa: Ethiopia, Kenya, and Rwanda.

Celebration Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Celebration Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$21.00

Our annual holiday blend features coffees from family farmers in Costa Rica, Ethiopia, and Kenya. Our coffee team created it in a spirit of thanksgiving and celebration in the hope it can make your holidays brighter as you gather with friends and family this season to reflect on 2022 and look ahead with anticipation to the New Year.

Espresso

Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$16.50

This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.

Sapsucker Seasonal Espresso Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Sapsucker Seasonal Espresso Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$21.00

The Sapsucker is a migratory bird with a sweet tooth. Like our coffee team, it is programmed to seek sweetness. This year, we found it in this blend of coffees from Ethiopia and Costa Rica that complements dried cherry, lime, and cola.

Black Cat Instant 5 Pack

$12.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

Website

Location

3123 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657

Directions

Gallery
Intelligentsia Coffee image
Intelligentsia Coffee image
Intelligentsia Coffee image
Intelligentsia Coffee image

