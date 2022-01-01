Restaurant header imageView gallery
Intelligentsia Coffee High Line

216 Reviews

$$

180 10th Ave

New York, NY 10011

Popular Items

Brew

Barista's Choice - 12 oz

$4.75

Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.

Cold Coffee - 16 oz

$5.50

A cold coffee with clarity, vibrancy, and sweetness!

Box of Coffee

$28.00

Decaf brewed to order 12oz

$4.75

Guatemala Las Moritas Pacamara Brewed to Order (12 oz)

$6.00

Look for dried cherry, cola, chocolate. Our first single-origin release from the Sierra de las Minas region of Guatemala in more than five years.

Guatemala La Soledad Geisha brewed to order 12oz

$10.00

Look for raspberry, tangerine, floral. A coffee that expresses both the hallmark flavors of the Geisha cultivar and the terroir of Acatenango.

Hot

Espresso

$3.75

A double shot of our syrupy sweet Black Cat Classic Espresso crafted with a blend of coffees from Brazil and Colombia.

Macchiato

$4.50

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$4.75

A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.

$5.50

A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.

Mocha

$6.25

Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.

$4.75

A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk, served a few degrees hotter and with less foam than a cappuccino.

Cortado

$4.50

A double shot of espresso with 3 oz of milk, steamed slightly cooler than a cappuccino. Crushable.

Americano

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with hot water.

Avena Latte

$6.25

Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.

Iced

Iced Espresso

$3.75

A double shot of our Black Cat Classic Espresso served over ice.

Iced Angeleno

$6.75

Four shots of espresso shaken with milk and homemade vanilla syrup. A sweet treat.

Iced Latte

$5.50

Our classic latte served over ice.

Iced Mocha

$6.25

Our signature iced latte with house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.

Iced Americano

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with water, served over ice.

Iced Avena Latte

$6.25

Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel over ice. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.

Black Cat Fizz

$6.25

Welcome Spring with our take on an espresso tonic. Black Cat Classic espresso, Fever Tree tonic water, and Fee Brothers orange bitters.

Chai

Iced Chai

$5.50

Our classic chai tea latte over ice. Made with our own Kilogram Tea's Organic Masala Chai Tea.

Steamed Chai

$5.50

Made with our own Kilogram Tea's Organic Masala Chai Tea, combined with steamed milk.

Balthazar

Balthazar Butter Croissant

$4.00

Balthazar Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Balthazar Cheddar Scallion Scone

$5.00

Balthazar Monkey Bread

$5.00

Balthazar Apple Danish

$5.00

Snacks

Big Spoon Apple Ginger

$3.50

Big Spoon Apricot Pepita

$3.50

Big Spoon Cranberry Cashew

$3.50

Milk & Honey Oatmeal

$4.00

Rolled oats, almonds, organic coconut, organic brown sugar, dried cherries, cinnamon, vanilla extract (water, alcohol, cane sugar), salt.

La Fermiere Berry Yogurt

$5.50Out of stock

Big Spoon Figgy Chai

$3.50

La Fermiere Vanilla Yogurt

$5.50

Sans Bakery GF Classic Brownie

$5.00

Sans Bakery GF Chai Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Single Origin

Honduras Caballero Family Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$20.00

In the 18th year of our collaboration with the Caballero family, and things just keep getting better. Look for: milk chocolate, raw sugar, raisin.

Guatemala Las Moritas Pacamara Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$31.00

Look for dried cherry, cola, chocolate. Our first single-origin release from the Sierra de las Minas region of Guatemala in more than five years.

Guatemala Atitlán Organic Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$21.00

Look for dried cherry, cola, chocolate. An organic coffee grown on the shores of Lake Atitlán by the fifth-generation owners of Finca Patzibir.

Ethiopia Metad Benti Nenqa Washed Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$27.00

Look for plum, red grape, orange. The village of Benti Nenqa returns to the Intelligentsia single-origin menu for the first time since 2015.

Kenya Sisters of Mary Immaculate Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$28.00

Look for honey, nectarine, tangerine. This coffee was grown and processed by the Sisters of Mary Immaculate at their mountain convent in Nyeri.

Blends/Decaf

Illumination Blend Whole Bean (12oz bag)

$18.50

A shade-grown organic blend designed to enlighten, anchored by a luminous Ethiopian single-origin lot.

Decaf House WB 12oz

$20.00

Look for caramel, apple, orange. This single-farm lot is the product of field work our friends at Bon Café are doing with family-run farms.

Otoño Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$22.00

Look for: plum, orange, and dried cherry. Otoño is our celebration of autumn. This year's edition evokes the flavors of the season by combining coffees from the three most celebrated coffee-growing countries in Africa: Ethiopia, Kenya, and Rwanda.

Espresso

Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$16.50

This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.

Black Cat Instant 5 Pack

$12.00

Instant Oat Latte

$9.00

Our Instant Oat Latte is made with our Black Cat Classic espresso and oat milk to create a rich, creamy, and delicious latte in an instant. Just add water, whisk or froth to combine, and enjoy flavor notes of sugar cookie, milk chocolate, and molasses. Each box contains four single servings.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

180 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011

