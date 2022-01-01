Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Intelligentsia Coffee Hollywood

review star

No reviews yet

6401 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Popular Items

Iced Angeleno
Organic Iced Oat Milk Matcha Latte
Mocha

Brew

Barista's Choice - 12 oz

$4.75

Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.

Nitro Cold Coffee

$5.75

Our cold coffee blend infused with nitrogen for a creamy mouthfeel, served neat.

Cold Coffee - 16 oz

$5.50

A cold coffee with clarity, vibrancy, and sweetness!

Matcha Lemonade

$7.00Out of stock

Colombia La Pelota Brewed to Order (12 oz)

$6.00

Look for plum, orange, cola. This small lot from grower Rovira Muñoz was among the best coffees we tasted last season from Huila.

Ethiopia Metad Buku Natural Brewed to Order (12 oz)

$6.00

Notes of plum, orange, blueberry. This natural-process coffee was dried inside the fruit to create intense aromatics and berry flavors.

Guatemala Las Moritas Pacamara Brewed to Order (12 oz)

$6.00

Look for dried cherry, cola, chocolate. Our first single-origin release from the Sierra de las Minas region of Guatemala in more than five years.

Honduras Caballero Family brewed to order 12oz

$6.00

Honduras Caballero Family Experimental Brewed to Order (12 oz)

$6.00

Look for dried cherry, orange, plum. For this lot, freshly harvested coffee cherry was sealed in “semi-anaerobic” conditions before processing.

Rwanda Busanze Brewed to Order (12 oz)

$6.00

Otoño Blend brewed to order 12oz

$6.00

Hot

Espresso

$3.75

A double shot of our syrupy sweet Black Cat Classic Espresso crafted with a blend of coffees from Brazil and Colombia.

Macchiato

$4.50

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$4.75

A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.

Latte

$5.50

A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.

Mocha

$6.25

Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.

Flat White

$4.75

A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk, served a few degrees hotter and with less foam than a cappuccino.

Cortado

$4.50

A double shot of espresso with 3 oz of milk, steamed slightly cooler than a cappuccino. Crushable.

Americano

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with hot water.

Avena Latte

$6.25

Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.

Pistachio Rose Latte

$7.00

A latte made with our Black Cat espresso, Táche pistachio milk, and in-house made rose & orange syrup. Topped with ground cardamom and rose petals.

Iced

Iced Espresso

$3.75

A double shot of our Black Cat Classic Espresso served over ice.

Iced Angeleno

$6.75

Four shots of espresso shaken with milk and homemade vanilla syrup. A sweet treat.

Iced Latte

$5.50

Our classic latte served over ice.

Iced Mocha

$6.25

Our signature iced latte with house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.

Iced Americano

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with water, served over ice.

Iced Cappuccino

$4.75

A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of milk over ice.

Iced Avena Latte

$6.25

Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel over ice. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.

Black Cat Fizz

$6.25

Welcome Spring with our take on an espresso tonic. Black Cat Classic espresso, Fever Tree tonic water, and Fee Brothers orange bitters.

Draft Oat Latte

$5.75

Iced Pistachio Rose Latte

$7.00

An iced latte made with our Black Cat espresso, Táche pistachio milk, and in-house made rose & orange syrup. Topped with ground cardamom and rose petals.

Steeped

Organic Turmeric Tonic Brewed

$4.75

Organic Blend 333 Brewed

$4.75

Organic King Crimson Brewed

$4.75

Organic Earl Grey Brewed

$4.75

Organic Emerald Spring Brewed

$4.75

Organic English Breakfast Brewed

$4.75

Organic Jasmine Peach White Brewed

$4.00

Organic Jasmine Green Brewed

$4.75

Black Iced Tea

$4.75

Herbal Iced Tea

$4.75

Green Iced Tea

$4.50

Matcha

Organic Iced Oat Milk Matcha Latte

$7.25

Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with oat milk, shaken and over ice.

Matcha Latte

$7.25

Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with steamed oat milk.

Chai

Iced Chai

$5.50

Our classic chai tea latte over ice. Made with our own Kilogram Tea's Organic Masala Chai Tea.

Draft Oat Chai

$5.75Out of stock

Steamed Chai

$5.50

Made with our own Kilogram Tea's Organic Masala Chai Tea, combined with steamed milk.

Farmshop Sandwiches

Farmshop Turkey Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Farmshop Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Farmshop Italiano Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Farmshop Vegetarian Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Farmshop Peanut Butter & Jelly Brioche Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Farmshop Smoked Salmon Bagel

$14.00Out of stock

Farmshop Egg & Ham Biscuit Sandwich

$9.00

Farmshop Egg & Spinach Biscuit Sandwich

$9.00

Farmshop Egg & Bacon Biscuit Sandwich

$9.00

Farmshop Pastries

Farmshop Butter Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Farmshop Pain au Chocolate

$6.00Out of stock

Farmshop Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.50Out of stock

Farmshop Spinach Artichoke Danish

$6.00Out of stock

Farmshop Cherry Cream Cheese Danish

$6.00

Farmshop Coffee Cake

$3.75Out of stock

Farmshop Citrus Olive Oil Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Farmshop Blueberry Muffin (GF)

$6.00Out of stock

Farmshop Chocolate Raspberry Donut (V / GF)

$5.00Out of stock

Farmshop Banana Walnut Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Farmshop Peanut Butter Cookie

$4.00

Farmshop Chocolate Cherry Muffin (V)

$4.50Out of stock

Farmshop Chocolate Chunk Cookie (V)

$4.50Out of stock

Farmshop Cinnamon Bun

$6.00

Farmshop Chocolate Hazelnut Twist Danish

$5.50

Farmshop Almond Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Farmshop Bagels

Farmshop Plain Bagel

$2.50Out of stock

Farmshop Everything Bagel

$3.00Out of stock

Farmshop Pt. Reyes Toma Cheese Bagel

$3.00

Snacks

Milk & Honey Oatmeal

$4.00Out of stock

Rolled oats, almonds, organic coconut, organic brown sugar, dried cherries, cinnamon, vanilla extract (water, alcohol, cane sugar), salt.

MUSH Apple Crisp

$5.00Out of stock

Almond Milk (Water, Almonds), Rolled Oats, Dried Apples (Apples, Apple Juice Concentrate), Cinnamon, Sea Salt.

MUSH Wild Blueberry

$5.00Out of stock

Coconut Milk (Water, Coconut), Rolled Oats, Dried Blueberries (Blueberries, Apple Juice Concentrate), Sea Salt.

MUSH Dark Cacao

$5.00

Almond Milk (Water, Almonds), Rolled Oats, Date, Cocoa Powder, Sea Salt.

Flour Child Coconut Biscotti (v)

$2.50Out of stock

Flour Child Holiday Biscotti

$2.50Out of stock

Flour Child Chocolate Biscotti

$2.50Out of stock

Flour Child Vanilla Biscotti

$2.50Out of stock

Flour Child Butter Pecan Biscotti

$2.50Out of stock

Mindright Peanut Butter

$4.00

Farmshop Grab & Go

Farmshop Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

Single Origin

Burundi Turihamwe Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$21.00Out of stock

Look for plum, tamarind, dried fruits. This Bourbon varietal lot comes from a women’s coffee initiative called Turihamwe, Kirundi for together.

Colombia La Pelota Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$22.00

Look for plum, orange, cola. This small lot from grower Rovira Muñoz was among the best coffees we tasted last season from Huila.

Ethiopia Metad Buku Natural Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$22.00

Notes of plum, orange, blueberry. This natural-process coffee was dried inside the fruit to create intense aromatics and berry flavors.

Ethiopia 1931 Gesha Mossto Anaerobic Special Selection Whole Bean (7 oz Bag)

$75.00

Look for bergamot, plum, key lime. This lot of the rare 1931 Gesha cultivar was processed using fruit juice extracted from the coffee cherry.

Guatemala Atitlán Organic Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$21.00

Look for dried cherry, cola, chocolate. An organic coffee grown on the shores of Lake Atitlán by the fifth-generation owners of Finca Patzibir.

Guatemala Las Moritas Pacamara Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$31.00

Look for dried cherry, cola, chocolate. Our first single-origin release from the Sierra de las Minas region of Guatemala in more than five years.

Honduras Caballero Family Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$20.00

In the 18th year of our collaboration with the Caballero family, and things just keep getting better. Look for: milk chocolate, raw sugar, raisin.

Honduras Caballero Family Experimental Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$25.00

Look for dried cherry, orange, plum. For this lot, freshly harvested coffee cherry was sealed in “semi-anaerobic” conditions before processing.

Kenya Gichathaini Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$27.00Out of stock

Look for plum, citrus, and red currant. Our first Kenya single-origin of the season is clean, sweet, and bright, with citrus and dark fruit notes.

Rwanda Busanze Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$20.00

Notes of orange, black tea, and dried fruit. This Bourbon lot was grown by members of the KUN cooperative and processed at the Busanze washing station.

Ethiopia Metad Benti Nenqa Washed Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$22.00

Look for plum, red grape, orange. The village of Benti Nenqa returns to the Intelligentsia single-origin menu for the first time since 2015.

Kenya Sisters of Mary Immaculate Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$28.00

Look for honey, nectarine, tangerine. This coffee was grown and processed by the Sisters of Mary Immaculate at their mountain convent in Nyeri.

Blends/Decaf

Illumination Blend Whole Bean (12oz bag)

Illumination Blend Whole Bean (12oz bag)

$18.50Out of stock

A shade-grown organic blend designed to enlighten, anchored by a luminous Ethiopian single-origin lot.

House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$16.50
Decaf House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Decaf House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$17.50
Otoño Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Otoño Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$22.00

Look for: plum, orange, and dried cherry. Otoño is our celebration of autumn. This year's edition evokes the flavors of the season by combining coffees from the three most celebrated coffee-growing countries in Africa: Ethiopia, Kenya, and Rwanda.

Celebration Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Celebration Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$21.00Out of stock

Our annual holiday blend features coffees from family farmers in Costa Rica, Ethiopia, and Kenya. Our coffee team created it in a spirit of thanksgiving and celebration in the hope it can make your holidays brighter as you gather with friends and family this season to reflect on 2022 and look ahead with anticipation to the New Year.

Intelligentsia Instant Coffee 5 Pack

$12.00

We've teamed up with Swift Cup Coffee to bring you an instant coffee with quality in mind. Try our Intelligentsia House Blend instantly with just 8oz of hot or cold water! This 5 pack of single-servings is perfect when traveling or on-the-go.

Espresso

Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$16.50

This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.

Black Cat Instant 5 Pack

$12.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

Website

Location

6401 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Directions

Gallery
Intelligentsia Coffee image
Intelligentsia Coffee image
Intelligentsia Coffee image

Map
