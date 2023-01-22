Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Intelligentsia Coffee - Logan Square

9 Reviews

$$

2642 North Milwaukee Avenue

Chicago, IL 60647

Popular Items

Cappuccino
Latte
Iced Latte

Brew

Barista's Choice - 12 oz

$4.50

Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.

Cold Coffee - 16 oz

$5.00

A cold coffee with clarity, vibrancy, and sweetness!

Box of Coffee

$28.00

Decaf brewed to order 12oz

$4.50

Burundi Yandaro brewed to order 12oz

$5.75

Colombia El Credo Brewed to Order (12 oz)

$5.75Out of stock

Look for orange, fig, brown sugar. Our first release of the season from Nariño comes from Finca El Credo in Buesaco, where we have been buying coffee since 2010 — our longest-running sourcing project in Colombia.

Hot

Espresso

$3.50

A double shot of our syrupy sweet Black Cat Classic Espresso crafted with a blend of coffees from Brazil and Colombia.

Macchiato

$4.00

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$4.25

A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.

Latte

$5.00

A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.

Mocha

$5.75

Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.

Flat White

$4.25

A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk, served a few degrees hotter and with less foam than a cappuccino.

Cortado

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with 3 oz of milk, steamed slightly cooler than a cappuccino. Crushable.

Americano

$3.75

A double shot of espresso with hot water.

Avena Latte

$6.25

Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.

Peppermint Mocha

$6.25Out of stock

An Intelligentsia Holiday Classic. Made with Askinosie Chocolate ganache, our Black Cat Espresso, a hint of peppermint syrup and steamed milk.

Iced

Iced Espresso

$3.50

A double shot of our Black Cat Classic Espresso served over ice.

Iced Americano

$3.75

A double shot of espresso with water, served over ice.

Iced Latte

$5.00

Our classic latte served over ice.

Iced Mocha

$5.75

Our signature iced latte with house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.

Iced Avena Latte

$6.25

Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel over ice. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.

Iced Angeleno

$6.25

Four shots of espresso shaken with milk and homemade vanilla syrup. A sweet treat.

Black Cat Fizz

$5.75

Welcome Spring with our take on an espresso tonic. Black Cat Classic espresso, Fever Tree tonic water, and Fee Brothers orange bitters.

Iced Curry Caramel Latte

$5.50Out of stock

Steeped

Organic Classic Iced Tea Brewed

$4.25

Herbal Iced Tea

$4.25

Organic Earl Grey Brewed

$4.25

Organic English Breakfast Brewed

$4.25

Red Jade Brewed

$6.00

Organic Emerald Spring Brewed

$4.25

Organic Jasmine Green Brewed

$4.25

Winter Li Shan Brewed

$5.50

Organic Blend 333 Brewed

$4.25

Organic King Crimson Brewed

$4.25

Organic Turmeric Tonic Brewed

$4.25

Matcha

Matcha Latte

$6.75

Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with steamed oat milk.

Organic Iced Oat Milk Matcha Latte

$6.75

Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with oat milk, shaken and over ice.

Chai

Iced Chai

$5.00

Our classic chai tea latte over ice. Made with our own Kilogram Tea's Organic Masala Chai Tea.

Steamed Chai

$5.00

Made with our own Kilogram Tea's Organic Masala Chai Tea, combined with steamed milk.

Aya

Aya Plain Croissant

$4.50

Aya Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Aya Almond Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Aya Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Aya Kouign-Amann

$5.00

Aya Biscuit

$4.00

Aya Coconut Demerara Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Aya Samoa Cake

$5.00

Aya Jalapeno Parm Cornbread

$4.00

Aya Banana Bread

$3.00

Aya Everything Baguette

$2.75Out of stock

Pop Tarts

Blueberry Lemon Pop Tart

$7.00

Raspberry Nutella Pop Tart

$7.00

Brown Sugar Pop Tart

$7.00

Snacks

Milk & Honey Oatmeal

$4.00

Rolled oats, almonds, organic coconut, organic brown sugar, dried cherries, cinnamon, vanilla extract (water, alcohol, cane sugar), salt.

MUSH Wild Blueberry

$5.00

Coconut Milk (Water, Coconut), Rolled Oats, Dried Blueberries (Blueberries, Apple Juice Concentrate), Sea Salt.

MUSH Vanilla Bean

$5.00

Almond Milk (Water, Almonds), Rolled Oats, Date, Pure Vanilla Extract, Sea Salt.

MUSH Dark Cacao

$5.00

Almond Milk (Water, Almonds), Rolled Oats, Date, Cocoa Powder, Sea Salt.

MUSH Coffee Coconut

$5.00Out of stock

Coconut Milk (Water, Coconut), Rolled Oats, Date, Cold Coffee Concentrate, Sea Salt.

Single Origin

Burundi Yandaro Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Burundi Yandaro Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$17.00

Look for nectarine, citrus, golden raisin. A perennial favorite of our coffee team and one of the unsung heroes of our single-origin menu.

Colombia El Credo Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$23.00

Look for orange, fig, brown sugar. Our first release of the season from Nariño comes from Finca El Credo in Buesaco, where we have been buying coffee since 2010 — our longest-running sourcing project in Colombia.

El Salvador Malacara SL2-8 Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$30.00

Look for orange, nectarine, persimmon. The best of two traditions: an elegant Kenyan cultivar from one of El Salvador's most venerable estates.

Ethiopia Metad Benti Nenqa Washed Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$27.00

Look for plum, red grape, orange. The village of Benti Nenqa returns to the Intelligentsia single-origin menu for the first time since 2015.

Ethiopia Metad Buku Natural Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$22.00

Notes of plum, orange, blueberry. This natural-process coffee was dried inside the fruit to create intense aromatics and berry flavors.

Guatemala La Maravilla Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Guatemala La Maravilla Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$19.00

Notes of caramel, orange, plum. A selection of late-harvest day-lots from La Maravilla that are well-structured and incredibly sweet.

Honduras Caballero Family Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$20.00

In the 18th year of our collaboration with the Caballero family, and things just keep getting better. Look for: milk chocolate, raw sugar, raisin.

Peru El Gallito De La Roca Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$24.00

Rwanda People's Farm Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$21.00

Look for dried cherry, navel orange, cola. Grown by small-scale farmers and processed by Kivubelt Coffee at its coffee washing station in Murundo.

Blends/Decaf

Decaf House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Decaf House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$17.50
El Gallo Organic Breakfast Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

El Gallo Organic Breakfast Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$17.00
House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$16.50
Illumination Blend Whole Bean (12oz bag)

Illumination Blend Whole Bean (12oz bag)

$18.50

A shade-grown organic blend designed to enlighten, anchored by a luminous Ethiopian single-origin lot.

Borealis Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Borealis Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$23.00

Look for black cheryr, orange, plum. Borealis is inspired by the Northern Lights, whose dazzling colors cut through the darkness of winter. This year's edition of Borealis features coffees from Intelligentsia Direct Trade suppliers in Ethiopia, Guatemala, and Rwanda.

Espresso

Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$16.50

This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.

Sapsucker Seasonal Espresso Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Sapsucker Seasonal Espresso Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$21.00

The Sapsucker is a migratory bird with a sweet tooth. Like our coffee team, it is programmed to seek sweetness. This year, we found it in this blend of coffees from Ethiopia and Costa Rica that complements dried cherry, lime, and cola.

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

Website

Location

2642 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

