Intelligentsia Coffee - Millennium Park

53 East Randolph Street

Chicago, IL 60601

Popular Items

Mocha
Latte
Barista's Choice - 12 oz

Brew

Barista's Choice - 12 oz

$4.75

Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.

Cold Coffee - 16 oz

$5.50

A cold coffee with clarity, vibrancy, and sweetness!

Decaf brewed to order 12oz

$4.75

Honduras Caballero Family Experimental Brewed to Order (12 oz)

$6.00

Look for dried cherry, orange, plum. For this lot, freshly harvested coffee cherry was sealed in “semi-anaerobic” conditions before processing.

Colombia La Pelota Brewed to Order (12 oz)

$6.00

Look for plum, orange, cola. This small lot from grower Rovira Muñoz was among the best coffees we tasted last season from Huila.

Hot

Espresso

$3.75

A double shot of our syrupy sweet Black Cat Classic Espresso crafted with a blend of coffees from Brazil and Colombia.

Macchiato

$4.50

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk.

Cortado

$4.50

A double shot of espresso with 3 oz of milk, steamed slightly cooler than a cappuccino. Crushable.

Cappuccino

$4.75

A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.

Flat White

$4.75

A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk, served a few degrees hotter and with less foam than a cappuccino.

Latte

$5.50

A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.

Mocha

$6.25

Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.

Americano

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with hot water.

Avena Latte

$6.75

Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.

Curry Caramel Latte

$5.50

Iced

Iced Espresso

$3.75

A double shot of our Black Cat Classic Espresso served over ice.

Iced Angeleno

$6.75

Four shots of espresso shaken with milk and homemade vanilla syrup. A sweet treat.

Iced Mocha

$6.25Out of stock

Our signature iced latte with house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.

Iced Latte

$5.50

Our classic latte served over ice.

Iced Americano

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with water, served over ice.

Black Cat Fizz

$6.25

Welcome Spring with our take on an espresso tonic. Black Cat Classic espresso, Fever Tree tonic water, and Fee Brothers orange bitters.

Iced Avena Latte

$6.75

Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel over ice. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.

Iced Curry Caramel Latte

$5.50

Steeped

Organic Classic Iced Tea Brewed

$4.75

Herbal Iced Tea

$4.75

Organic Jasmine Green Brewed

$4.75

Organic Emerald Spring Brewed

$4.75

Organic Earl Grey Brewed

$4.75

Organic English Breakfast Brewed

$4.75

Masala Chai Brewed

$4.75

Organic Blend 333 Brewed

$4.75

Organic King Crimson Brewed

$4.75

Organic Turmeric Tonic Brewed

$4.75

Matcha

Organic Iced Oat Milk Matcha Latte

$7.25

Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with oat milk, shaken and over ice.

Matcha Latte

$7.25

Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with steamed oat milk.

Chai

Iced Chai

$5.50

Our classic chai tea latte over ice. Made with our own Kilogram Tea's Organic Masala Chai Tea.

Steamed Chai

$5.50

Made with our own Kilogram Tea's Organic Masala Chai Tea, combined with steamed milk.

Aya

Aya Plain Croissant

$4.50

Aya Almond Croissant

$5.00

Aya Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Aya Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Aya Coconut Demerara Scone

$4.00

Aya Earl Grey Citrus Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Aya Banana Bread

$3.00

Aya Kouign-Amann

$5.00

Aya Samoa Cake

$5.00

Aya Jalapeno Parm Cornbread

$4.00Out of stock

Everything Baguette

$2.75

Pop Tarts

Blueberry Lemon Pop Tart

$7.00Out of stock

Raspberry Nutella Pop Tart

$7.00

Smores Pop Tart

$6.25

Snacks

Askinosie Itty Bitty Bar

$1.50

Early Bird Granola

$2.75

Milk & Honey Oatmeal

$4.00

Rolled oats, almonds, organic coconut, organic brown sugar, dried cherries, cinnamon, vanilla extract (water, alcohol, cane sugar), salt.

MUSH Coffee Coconut

$5.00

Coconut Milk (Water, Coconut), Rolled Oats, Date, Cold Coffee Concentrate, Sea Salt.

MUSH Dark Cacao

$5.00

Almond Milk (Water, Almonds), Rolled Oats, Date, Cocoa Powder, Sea Salt.

MUSH Pumpkin

$5.00

MUSH Vanilla Bean

$5.00

Almond Milk (Water, Almonds), Rolled Oats, Date, Pure Vanilla Extract, Sea Salt.

MUSH Wild Blueberry

$5.00

Coconut Milk (Water, Coconut), Rolled Oats, Dried Blueberries (Blueberries, Apple Juice Concentrate), Sea Salt.

Single Origin

Colombia La Pelota Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$22.00

Look for plum, orange, cola. This small lot from grower Rovira Muñoz was among the best coffees we tasted last season from Huila.

Ethiopia Metad Benti Nenqa Washed Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$27.00

Look for plum, red grape, orange. The village of Benti Nenqa returns to the Intelligentsia single-origin menu for the first time since 2015.

Ethiopia Metad Buku Natural Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$22.00

Notes of plum, orange, blueberry. This natural-process coffee was dried inside the fruit to create intense aromatics and berry flavors.

Guatemala Atitlán Organic Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$21.00

Look for dried cherry, cola, chocolate. An organic coffee grown on the shores of Lake Atitlán by the fifth-generation owners of Finca Patzibir.

Guatemala Las Moritas Pacamara Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$31.00

Look for dried cherry, cola, chocolate. Our first single-origin release from the Sierra de las Minas region of Guatemala in more than five years.

Honduras Caballero Family Experimental Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$25.00

Look for dried cherry, orange, plum. For this lot, freshly harvested coffee cherry was sealed in “semi-anaerobic” conditions before processing.

Honduras Caballero Family Pacamara Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$29.00

Notes of black tea, apple, dried fruit. This is Pacamara — big cherry, big seed, big flavor — from the most decorated growers in Honduran coffee.

Honduras Caballero Family Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$20.00

In the 18th year of our collaboration with the Caballero family, and things just keep getting better. Look for: milk chocolate, raw sugar, raisin.

Kenya Gathaithi Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$27.00

Look for orange, caramel, nectarine. All the bright acidity, complex flavors, and caramel sweetness that are hallmarks of Kenya’s best coffees.

Kenya Sisters of Mary Immaculate Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$28.00

Look for honey, nectarine, tangerine. This coffee was grown and processed by the Sisters of Mary Immaculate at their mountain convent in Nyeri.

Blends/Decaf

Celebration Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Celebration Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$21.00

Our annual holiday blend features coffees from family farmers in Costa Rica, Ethiopia, and Kenya. Our coffee team created it in a spirit of thanksgiving and celebration in the hope it can make your holidays brighter as you gather with friends and family this season to reflect on 2022 and look ahead with anticipation to the New Year.

Decaf House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Decaf House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$17.50
Diablo Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Diablo Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$16.50
El Gallo Organic Breakfast Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

El Gallo Organic Breakfast Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$17.00

Frequency Blend Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$16.50

Versatile and balanced, this blend is an easy-to-enjoy coffee with a smooth body. Hints of golden raisin and raw sugar accompany the flavor of molasses.

House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$16.50
Illumination Blend Whole Bean (12oz bag)

Illumination Blend Whole Bean (12oz bag)

$18.50

A shade-grown organic blend designed to enlighten, anchored by a luminous Ethiopian single-origin lot.

Otoño Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Otoño Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$22.00

Look for: plum, orange, and dried cherry. Otoño is our celebration of autumn. This year's edition evokes the flavors of the season by combining coffees from the three most celebrated coffee-growing countries in Africa: Ethiopia, Kenya, and Rwanda.

Espresso

Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$16.50

This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

53 East Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60601

