Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Intelligentsia Coffee Shoal Creek

review star

No reviews yet

607 W 3rd Street

Suite 110

Austin, TX 78701

Popular Items

Iced Latte
Latte
Avena Latte

Brew

Cold Coffee - 16 oz

$5.00

A cold coffee with clarity, vibrancy, and sweetness!

Nitro Cold Coffee

$5.25

Our cold coffee blend infused with nitrogen for a creamy mouthfeel, served neat.

Roadrunner

$5.25

Box of Coffee

$28.00

Decaf Brewed to Order

$4.50

Barista's Choice - 12 oz

$4.50

Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.

Honduras Caballero Family Geisha brewed to order 12oz

$5.75

Otoño Blend brewed to order 12oz

$5.75

Hot

Espresso

$3.50

A double shot of our syrupy sweet Black Cat Classic Espresso crafted with a blend of coffees from Brazil and Colombia.

Macchiato

$4.00

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$4.25

A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.

Latte

$5.00

A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.

Mocha

$5.75

Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.

Flat White

$4.25

A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk, served a few degrees hotter and with less foam than a cappuccino.

Cortado

$4.00

A double shot of espresso with 3 oz of milk, steamed slightly cooler than a cappuccino. Crushable.

Americano

$3.75

A double shot of espresso with hot water.

Avena Latte

$5.75

Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.

Ginger Snap Latte

$5.75

Our Black Cat latte sweetened with our house made brown sugar ginger spiced syrup.

Iced

Iced Espresso

$3.50

A double shot of our Black Cat Classic Espresso served over ice.

Iced Angeleno

$6.25

Four shots of espresso shaken with milk and homemade vanilla syrup. A sweet treat.

Iced Latte

$5.00

Our classic latte served over ice.

Iced Mocha

$5.75

Our signature iced latte with house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.

Iced Americano

$3.75

A double shot of espresso with water, served over ice.

Draft Oat Latte

$5.25

Draft Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Avena Latte

$5.75

Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel over ice. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.

Black Cat Fizz

$5.75

Welcome Spring with our take on an espresso tonic. Black Cat Classic espresso, Fever Tree tonic water, and Fee Brothers orange bitters.

Iced Ginger Snap Latte

$5.75

Our Black Cat latte sweetened with our house made brown sugar ginger spiced syrup.

Steeped

Organic Earl Grey Brewed

$4.25

Organic English Breakfast Brewed

$4.25

Organic Emerald Spring Brewed

$4.25

Organic King Crimson Brewed

$4.25

Organic Turmeric Tonic Brewed

$4.25

Steeped Chai

$4.75

Matcha

Organic Iced Oat Milk Matcha Latte

$6.75

Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with oat milk, shaken and over ice.

Matcha Latte

$6.75

Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with steamed oat milk.

Nitro Oat Milk Matcha Latte

$6.75

Matcha Lemonade

$6.50

Chai

Iced Chai

$5.00

Our classic chai tea latte over ice. Made with our own Kilogram Tea's Organic Masala Chai Tea.

Steamed Chai

$5.00

Made with our own Kilogram Tea's Organic Masala Chai Tea, combined with steamed milk.

Quacks

Quacks Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50

Quacks Ginger Kringle Cookie

$4.50Out of stock

Quacks Salty Oat Cookie

$4.50

Quacks Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Quacks Blueberry Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

Quacks Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

$5.00

Double Choc Vegan Muffin

$5.00

Quacks Cream Cheese Danish

$5.50Out of stock

Blueberry Danish

$5.50

Quacks Butter Croissant

$5.50Out of stock

Quacks Chocolate Croissant

$5.75Out of stock

Quacks Almond Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Zucchini Kill

Zucchini Kill Cream Coffin

$3.50Out of stock

Zucchini Kill Coffee Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Zucchini Kill Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.50Out of stock

Zucchini Kill Zucchini Bread

$4.50Out of stock

Snacks

Flour Child Coconut Biscotti (v)

$2.50Out of stock

Flour Child Holiday Biscotti

$2.50Out of stock

Flour Child Chocolate Biscotti

$2.50Out of stock

Flour Child Vanilla Biscotti

$2.50Out of stock

Flour Child Butter Pecan Biscotti

$2.50Out of stock

Thunderbird Bar

$3.50

Oatly Oat Milk Carton (32oz)

$7.00Out of stock

Single Origin

Honduras Caballero Family Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$20.00

In the 18th year of our collaboration with the Caballero family, and things just keep getting better. Look for: milk chocolate, raw sugar, raisin.

Honduras Caballero Family Experimental Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$25.00

Look for dried cherry, orange, plum. For this lot, freshly harvested coffee cherry was sealed in “semi-anaerobic” conditions before processing.

Kenya Gichathaini Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$27.00

Look for plum, citrus, and red currant. Our first Kenya single-origin of the season is clean, sweet, and bright, with citrus and dark fruit notes.

Colombia La Pelota Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$22.00

Look for plum, orange, cola. This small lot from grower Rovira Muñoz was among the best coffees we tasted last season from Huila.

Ethiopia Metad Buku Natural Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$22.00

Notes of plum, orange, blueberry. This natural-process coffee was dried inside the fruit to create intense aromatics and berry flavors.

Guatemala Las Moritas Pacamara Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$31.00

Look for dried cherry, cola, chocolate. Our first single-origin release from the Sierra de las Minas region of Guatemala in more than five years.

Guatemala Atitlán Organic Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$21.00

Look for dried cherry, cola, chocolate. An organic coffee grown on the shores of Lake Atitlán by the fifth-generation owners of Finca Patzibir.

Ethiopia Metad Benti Nenqa Washed Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$27.00

Look for plum, red grape, orange. The village of Benti Nenqa returns to the Intelligentsia single-origin menu for the first time since 2015.

Blends/Decaf

Decaf House

$17.50
Otoño Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Otoño Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$22.00

Look for: plum, orange, and dried cherry. Otoño is our celebration of autumn. This year's edition evokes the flavors of the season by combining coffees from the three most celebrated coffee-growing countries in Africa: Ethiopia, Kenya, and Rwanda.

Espresso

Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$16.50

This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thoughtfully sourced and roasted coffee.

607 W 3rd Street, Suite 110, Austin, TX 78701

Intelligentsia Coffee image
Intelligentsia Coffee image
Intelligentsia Coffee image

