Restaurant header imageView gallery

Intelligentsia Coffee Venice

1,695 Reviews

$$

1331 Abbot Kinney Blvd

Venice, CA 90291

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Cappuccino
Cold Coffee - 16 oz

Brew

Cold Coffee - 16 oz

$5.75

A cold coffee with clarity, vibrancy, and sweetness!

Barista's Choice - 12 oz

$4.95

Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.

Brewed to Order Pour Over (12oz)

$6.00

Nitro Cold Coffee

$6.00

Our cold coffee blend infused with nitrogen for a creamy mouthfeel, served neat.

Box of Coffee

$28.00Out of stock

Hot

Espresso

$4.00

A double shot of our syrupy sweet Black Cat Classic Espresso crafted with a blend of coffees from Brazil and Colombia.

Macchiato

$4.75

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$5.00

A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.

Latte

$5.75

A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.

Mocha

$6.50

Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.

Flat White

$5.00

A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk, served a few degrees hotter and with less foam than a cappuccino.

Cortado

$4.75

A double shot of espresso with 3 oz of milk, steamed slightly cooler than a cappuccino. Crushable.

Americano

$4.25

A double shot of espresso with hot water.

Avena Latte

$6.75

Pistachio Rose Latte

$7.00

A latte made with our Black Cat espresso, Táche pistachio milk, and in-house made rose & orange syrup. Topped with ground cardamom and rose petals.

Iced

Draft Oat Latte

$6.50

Iced Latte

$5.75

Our classic latte served over ice.

Iced Mocha

$6.50

Our signature iced latte with house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.

Iced Espresso

$4.00

A double shot of our Black Cat Classic Espresso served over ice.

Iced Americano

$4.25

A double shot of espresso with water, served over ice.

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00

A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of milk over ice.

Iced Angeleno

$7.00

Four shots of espresso shaken with milk and homemade vanilla syrup. A sweet treat.

Avena Iced Latte

$6.75

Black Cat Fizz

$6.50

Welcome Spring with our take on an espresso tonic. Black Cat Classic espresso, Fever Tree tonic water, and Fee Brothers orange bitters.

Iced Pistachio Rose Latte

$7.00

An iced latte made with our Black Cat espresso, Táche pistachio milk, and in-house made rose & orange syrup. Topped with ground cardamom and rose petals.

Steeped

Organic English Breakfast Brewed

$4.95

Organic Earl Grey Brewed

$4.95

Organic Jasmine Peach White Brewed

$4.00

Organic Emerald Spring Brewed

$4.95Out of stock

Organic Jasmine Green Brewed

$4.95

Organic Blend 333 Brewed

$4.95

Organic Turmeric Tonic Brewed

$4.95

Organic King Crimson Brewed

$4.95

Organic Pure Black Iced Tea Brewed

$4.95

Organic Crimson Iced Tea Brewed

$4.95

Organic Iced Jasmine Peach Iced Tea Brewed

$4.95

An iced Jasmine Peach white tea

Matcha

Organic Iced Oat Milk Matcha Latte

$7.50

Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with oat milk, shaken and over ice.

Matcha Latte

$7.50

Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with steamed oat milk.

Matcha Lemonade

$7.25Out of stock

Chai

Draft Oat Chai

$6.50

Iced Chai

$5.75

Our classic chai tea latte over ice. Made with our own Kilogram Tea's Organic Masala Chai Tea.

Steamed Chai

$5.75

Made with our own Kilogram Tea's Organic Masala Chai Tea, combined with steamed milk.

Sugarbloom

Sugarbloom Plain Croissant

$6.00

Sugarbloom Pain au Chocolat

$6.50Out of stock

Sugarbloom Ham & Cheese Croissant

$7.00Out of stock

Sugarbloom Spinach & Cheese Croissant

$6.50

Sugarbloom Chickpea Curry Puff (V)

$5.00

Sugarbloom Devil's Food Donut (GF)

$4.50

Sugarbloom Matcha Donut (GF)

$4.50Out of stock

Sugarbloom Pumpkin Spice Donut (V)

$4.50Out of stock

Sugarbloom Blueberry Muffin

$5.50

Sugarbloom Banana Bread (V)

$6.00

Sugarbloom Miso Butterscotch Cookie

$3.75

Sugarbloom Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.75Out of stock

Sugarbloom Chocolate Brownie Cookie (V)

$3.75Out of stock

Sugarbloom Cinnamon Roll

$6.00Out of stock

Sugarbloom Bacon Cheddar Biscuit

$6.00

Sugarbloom Strawberry Almond Croissant

$7.50Out of stock

Farmshop Sandwiches

Farmshop Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Farmshop Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$14.00

Farmshop Italiano Sandwich

$15.00

Farmshop Vegetarian Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Farmshop Peanut Butter & Jelly Brioche Sandwich

$7.00

Farmshop Smoked Salmon Bagel

$14.00Out of stock

Farmshop Pastries

Farmshop Strawberry Almond Danish

$6.50Out of stock

Farmshop Cherry Cream Cheese Danish

$6.00Out of stock

Farmshop Spinach Artichoke Danish

$6.00Out of stock

Farmshop Banana Walnut Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Farmshop Blueberry Muffin (GF)

$6.00Out of stock

Farmshop Citrus Olive Oil Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Farmshop Cranberry Citrus Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Farmshop Bacon Cheddar Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Farmshop Cinnamon Roll

$6.00Out of stock

Farmshop Oatmeal Cranberry Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Farmshop Snickerdoodle Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Farmshop Pumpkin Pie SLICE

$7.00

Farmshop Bourbon Pecan Pie SLICE

$7.00

Snacks

MUSH Wild Blueberry

$5.00

Coconut Milk (Water, Coconut), Rolled Oats, Dried Blueberries (Blueberries, Apple Juice Concentrate), Sea Salt.

MUSH Dark Cacao

$5.00

Almond Milk (Water, Almonds), Rolled Oats, Date, Cocoa Powder, Sea Salt.

Flour Child Coconut Biscotti (v)

$2.50

Flour Child Butter Pecan Biscotti

$2.50

Flour Child Chocolate Biscotti

$2.50

Flour Child Vanilla Biscotti

$2.50Out of stock

Flour Child Holiday Biscotti

$2.50Out of stock

Mindright Peanut Butter

$4.00

Mindright Toasted Coconut

$4.00

Mylk Labs Almond & Pink Salt Oatmeal

$4.00

Roasted Almond & Himalayan Pink Salt

Mylk Labs Coconut & Cinnamon Oatmeal

$4.00

Toasted Coconut & Cassia Cinnamon Oatmeal

Mylk Labs Apple & Cinnamon Oatmeal

$4.00

Granny Smith Apple & Sunflower Cinnamon Oatmeal (Nut-Free)

Mylk Labs Blueberry & Maple Oatmeal

$4.00

Cultivated Blueberry & Vermont Maple Oatmeal

Mylk Labs Strawberry & Vanilla Oatmeal

$4.00

Sun-Ripened Strawberry & Madagascar Vanilla Oatmeal

Farmshop Grab & Go

Farmshop Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

Farmshop Overnight Oats

$8.00Out of stock

Single Origin

Colombia La Pelota Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$22.00Out of stock

Look for plum, orange, cola. This small lot from grower Rovira Muñoz was among the best coffees we tasted last season from Huila.

Ethiopia Metad Benti Nenqa Washed Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$27.00

Look for plum, red grape, orange. The village of Benti Nenqa returns to the Intelligentsia single-origin menu for the first time since 2015.

Ethiopia Metad Buku Natural Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$22.00

Notes of plum, orange, blueberry. This natural-process coffee was dried inside the fruit to create intense aromatics and berry flavors.

Guatemala Atitlán Organic Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$21.00

Look for dried cherry, cola, chocolate. An organic coffee grown on the shores of Lake Atitlán by the fifth-generation owners of Finca Patzibir.

Guatemala Las Moritas Pacamara Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$31.00

Look for dried cherry, cola, chocolate. Our first single-origin release from the Sierra de las Minas region of Guatemala in more than five years.

Honduras Caballero Family Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$20.00Out of stock

In the 18th year of our collaboration with the Caballero family, and things just keep getting better. Look for: milk chocolate, raw sugar, raisin.

Honduras Caballero Family Experimental Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$25.00

Look for dried cherry, orange, plum. For this lot, freshly harvested coffee cherry was sealed in “semi-anaerobic” conditions before processing.

Kenya Gathaithi Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$27.00

Look for orange, caramel, nectarine. All the bright acidity, complex flavors, and caramel sweetness that are hallmarks of Kenya’s best coffees.

Kenya Sisters of Mary Immaculate Whole Bean (12 oz Bag)

$28.00Out of stock

Look for honey, nectarine, tangerine. This coffee was grown and processed by the Sisters of Mary Immaculate at their mountain convent in Nyeri.

Blends/Decaf

Celebration Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Celebration Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$21.00

Our annual holiday blend features coffees from family farmers in Costa Rica, Ethiopia, and Kenya. Our coffee team created it in a spirit of thanksgiving and celebration in the hope it can make your holidays brighter as you gather with friends and family this season to reflect on 2022 and look ahead with anticipation to the New Year.

Illumination Blend Whole Bean (12oz bag)

Illumination Blend Whole Bean (12oz bag)

$18.50

A shade-grown organic blend designed to enlighten, anchored by a luminous Ethiopian single-origin lot.

Decaf House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Decaf House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$17.50
House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

House Blend Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$16.50Out of stock

Espresso

Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$16.50

This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.

Sapsucker Seasonal Espresso Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

Sapsucker Seasonal Espresso Whole Bean (12oz Bag)

$21.00

The Sapsucker is a migratory bird with a sweet tooth. Like our coffee team, it is programmed to seek sweetness. This year, we found it in this blend of coffees from Ethiopia and Costa Rica that complements dried fruit and cola sweetness with bright citrus.

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

Website

Location

1331 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291

Directions

Gallery
Intelligentsia Coffee image
Intelligentsia Coffee image
Intelligentsia Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Butcher's Daughter - Venice
orange star4.2 • 4,842
1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Ospi - Venice
orange starNo Reviews
2025 Pacific Ave Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
The Window - Boardwalk
orange starNo Reviews
1827 Ocean Front Walk Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
GTA
orange starNo Reviews
1427 Abbot Kinney Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Groundwork Coffee - Annex Westminster - 3 Westminster
orange starNo Reviews
3 Westminster Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Winston House (DO NOT USE)
orange starNo Reviews
23 Windward Ave Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Venice

Calif Chicken Cafe - Venice
orange star4.8 • 12,756
424 South Lincoln Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Gjusta
orange star4.6 • 11,294
320 Sunset Ave Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Baby Blues BBQ Venice
orange star4.4 • 8,838
444 Lincoln Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Cafe Gratitude Venice
orange star4.4 • 7,870
512 Rose Ave Suite A Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Superba Food + Bread - Venice
orange star4.6 • 5,680
1900 S Lincoln Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
The Butcher's Daughter - Venice
orange star4.2 • 4,842
1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston