Intent To Dine Silver Lake

review star

No reviews yet

Sunset Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90026

Crottin de Chamcol Goat Cheese 3 oz.
Ibiza Salt and Sherry Vinegar Chips
Tortilla Espanola

BY THE BOTTLE WINE RAPIDO

"Decibels" Pet-Nat, Bertin-Delatte

$26.00

SPARKLING WHITE / CHENIN BLANC, SAUVIGNON BLANC, PINEAU D'AUNIS / LOIRE VALLEY, FRANCE

$32.00

SPARKLING WHITE / CHENIN BLANC / LOIRE VALLEY

$24.00Out of stock

SPARKLING WHITE / MACABEO, XAREL-LO, PARELLADA / PENEDES, SPAIN

$46.00

WHITE BUBBLES/CHARDONNAY, PINOT NOIR, TROUSSEAU, POULSARD/ JURA, FRANCE

"Alchymiste," Sclavos, 2020

$18.00

WHITE / RODITIS / KEPHALONIA, GR

$27.00

WHITE / HONDARRIBI ZURI, PETIT COURBU / BASQUE, SPAIN

$20.00

WHITE / CHARDONNAY / LANGUEDOC, FRANCE

$30.00

WHITE / CHENIN BLANC / LOIRE VALLEY

$25.00

WHITE / GODELLO / GALICIA, SPAIN

$30.00Out of stock

WHITE / ASSYRTIKO / SANTORINI, GREECE

$15.00

WHITE / CHARDONNAY / BURGUNDY, FRANCE (1/2 BOTTLE)

$25.00

WHITE / HONDARRIBI ZURI / BASQUE, SPAIN

$29.00

WHITE / CHARDONNAY / BURGUNDY, FRANCE

Rueda "Rey Santo," Bodegas Javier Sanz

$13.00

WHITE/ VERDEJO / CASTILLA Y LEON, SPAIN

Rueda, Viña Clavidor, 2020

$20.00

WHITE/ VERDEJO / CASTILLA Y LEON, SPAIN

$39.00Out of stock

WHITE / CHENIN BLANC / LOIRE VALLEY, FRANCE

$18.00

WHITE (SKIN CONTACT) / MALVAR, AIRÉN / TOLEDO, SPAIN

"Alfarà," Flavia, 2021 (One Liter)

$28.00Out of stock

WHITE (SKIN CONTACT) / CATARRATTO / SICILY, ITALY

2021 "Sete Cepas," Carballal

$19.00

WHITE (SKIN CONTACT) / ALBARIÑO / GALICIA (RÍAS BAIXAS), SPAIN

$26.00

PINK / GARNACHA TINTORERA / RIBERA DEL DUERO, SPAIN

$27.00Out of stock

PINK / SANGIOVESE / TUSCANY, ITALY

$28.00

PINK / HONDARRIBI ZURI, HONDARRIBI BELTZA / BASQUE SPAIN

$18.00

PINK / LIMNIONA / TYRNAVOS, CENTRAL GREECE

$23.00

RED / MENCIA/ BIERZO, SPAIN

$26.00

PINK / GARNACHA TINTORERA / RIBERA DEL DUERO, SPAIN

$26.00

RED / PAIS / MAULE VALLEY, CHILE (1 LITER!!)

$27.00Out of stock

RED (Light) /NERELLO MASCALESE / SICILY, ITALY

$28.00

RED (Light) / BLAUFRÄNKISCH, ZWEIGELT / BURGENLAND, AUSTRIA

$26.00

RED / GRENACHE, SYRAH, MOURVEDRE / LANGUEDOC, FRANCE

$15.00

RED / TEMPRANILLO / TOLEDO, SPAIN

$22.00

RED / TOURIGA NACIONAL, TOURIGA FRANCA ETC... / DOURO, PORTUGAL

$23.00

RED / FERNÃO PIRTES, TRINADEIRA / LISBON, PORTUGAL

$14.00

RED (CHILLED) / DOLCETTO / SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA (Half Bottle)

$23.00

RED / VALDIGUIÉ, PETITE SIRAH, ZINFANDEL / CALIFORNIA

$35.00

$29.00

RED / GAMAY / BURGUNDY (BEAUJOLAIS), FRANCE

$23.00

RED / GAMAY / BEAUJOLAIS, FRANCE

$34.00

RED / NERELLO MASCALESE / SICILY (MT. ETNA), ITALY

$19.00
$20.00

RED / MONTEPULCIANO/ ABRUZZO, ITALY

$46.00

RED / GAMAY / BURGUNDY (BEAUJOLAIS), FRANCE

$20.00

RED / TEMPRANILLO... / RIOJA, SPAIN

$26.00

RED / TEMPRANILLO... / RIOJA, SPAIN

$22.00

Made in Santa Barbara County by Steve Clifton and Rapido Managing Partner David Rosoff. All local, organic ingredients. Nothing artificial added!

$22.00

Made in Santa Barbara County by Steve Clifton and Rapido Managing Partner David Rosoff. All local, organic ingredients. Nothing artificial added!

$15.00

WHITE / PALOMINO / ANDALUSIA, SPAIN

$20.00

WHITE / PALOMINO / ANDALUSIA, SPAIN

$21.00

WHITE / PALOMINO / ANDALUSIA, SPAIN

$40.00Out of stock
$40.00

PREPARED FOOD RAPIDO

$8.00

Hard cooked egg tossed with garlic-lime aioli, dijon mustard, olive oil and chives ALLERGENS // egg, allium, citrus

$12.00

Chicken marinated with Moruno 11-Herbs & Spices Blend, tossed with garlic-lime aioli, black sesame seeds, mint, cilantro and olive oil ALLERGENS // egg, allium, sesame, citrus

$7.00

Carrots marinated with shallots, garlic, coriander, cumin, sumac, Aleppo chili, and olive oil, tossed with cashews and cilantro ALLERGENS // allium, citrus, tree nuts

$15.00Out of stock

Iceberg lettuce, radicchio, salami, manchego cheese, red onion and pepperoncini, chopped and tossed with white beans, cherry tomatoes and thyme vinaigrette ALLERGENS // allium, dairy, citrus

$10.00

Olive-oil fried Piquillo peppers puréed with garlic , olive oil, lemon and chili flake. ALLERGENS // Dairy, Allium, Citrus, Pepper

$7.00
$12.00

European butter with honeycomb and Maldon sea salt ALLERGENS // Dairy, Citrus

$9.00

$15.00

"Adult Lunchable" - Manchego Cheese, Chorizo Blanco, Quince Paste, Candied Olives, Marcona Almonds

$7.00

Turmeric, coriander, cumin, cinnamon, black pepper, nutmeg, chili, garlic, onion, ginger, paprika, thyme, saffron, anise ALLERGENS // allium

$7.00

Turmeric, coriander, cumin

$7.00

Ured dahl, chana dahl, asafetida, black pepper, chili de arbol, sesame seeds, curry leaf, sugar, salt ALLERGENS // Sesame

$9.00

PACKAGED FOOD RAPIDO

$1.00Out of stock

$10.00

$18.00

$8.00

$8.00
$12.00Out of stock
$12.00

$16.00

$32.00

Caught in the Bay of Biscay

$20.00Out of stock

Beechwood Smoked

$15.00
$20.00Out of stock
$10.00
$15.00
$12.00Out of stock
$12.00
$16.00

$12.00

$15.00

Collaboration with Fly By Jing

$16.00

$8.00
$15.00Out of stock
$25.00

$25.00

"Ventresca" tuna caught using the "Almadraba" method in the Mediterranean Sea

$15.00

$16.00
$7.00
$10.00Out of stock
$12.00

$20.00Out of stock
$4.00
$4.00
$4.00
$9.00
$9.00
$10.00

Mini Spanish-style breadsticks ALLERGENS // gluten

$10.00

Mini Spanish-style breadsticks with chili peppers ALLERGENS // gluten

$12.00
$12.00
$35.00
$12.00
$15.00
$14.00

$6.00

$11.00
$8.00

$8.00

$8.00
$4.00
$8.00
$8.00
$11.00

CANNED COCKTAILS RAPIDO

$12.00
$12.00
$12.00

RETAIL ITEMS RAPIDO

$30.00

With 4 inserts for wine bottles or baguettes!

$6.00

$6.00

BEER RAPIDO

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Our small but mighty market is filled with honest wines, canned cocktails, an unparalleled selection of Iberia’s best tinned fish, plus delectable packaged and prepared food available for take-home or casual on-premise enjoyment.

Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026

