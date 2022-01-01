Brewpubs & Breweries
Interboro Spirits and Ales
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
PLEASE VISIT CAVIAR FOR HOME DELIVERY - We're open for pickup and take-out.
942 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
