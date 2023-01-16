Restaurant header imageView gallery

Intercrew LA 3330 Wilshire Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

3330 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90010

Popular Items

Tiramisu
Truffle Fries
Tomahawk

STARTERS

Burrata Toast - STARTER

$16.00

honey truffle gastrique, burrata, brioche

Caesar Salad - STARTER

$18.00

gem lettuce, parm, endive, bread crumbs

Leche De Tigre - STARTER

$26.00Out of stock

Hamachi Crudo - STARTER

$20.00

brulee blood orange supreme, ponzu, caper, wasabi, serano, puff amaranth

Bread Plate - STARTER

$9.00

french baguette, country loaf, walnut loaf, ssam jang vermont truffle butter, scallion curls

Spicy Sichuan Fried Chicken - STARTER

$26.00

Crab & Cavier - STARTER

$30.00Out of stock

Astrea Caviar Set - STARTER

$126.00

toasted french baguette, crackers, hard-boiled sunshine eggs, red onions, chives, black pepper, whipped creme fraiche

Oysters 1/2 Dozen

$21.00Out of stock

Duck Bun

$19.00

Artisan Spring Salad

$19.00Out of stock

Cucumber Black Aguachile

$12.00Out of stock

A5 Wagyu Nigiri

$38.00

Tomahawk Taco

$25.00Out of stock

Heirloom Tomato

$16.00Out of stock

Cherry Stone Clam

$22.00Out of stock

Tiger Prawns

$28.00

Squahblossom

$32.00Out of stock

Crab Cakes

$22.00Out of stock

Scallops

$32.00Out of stock

Aussie and A5 Tartare

$60.00

A5 Zabouton Tartare

$180.00

ENTREES

Wagyu Bolognese - ENTREES

$28.00

dry-aged wagyu, tomatoes, garlic, pappardelle

Pan Roasted Dry Aged Duck Breast - ENTREES

$32.00

yukon gold mash, duck and garlic jus, mustard frill

Roasted Chicken - ENTREES

$29.00Out of stock

Pan Roasted Salmon - ENTREES

$24.00Out of stock

Iberico de Bellota “Secret cut” Secreto - ENTREES

$48.00Out of stock

iberico secreto, mash, asparagus, demi-glace, habanero

Uni and Duxelle Agnolotti - ENTREES

$28.00Out of stock

uni, creme fraiche, chervil, dry-aged duck broth

Seafood Paella - ENTREES

$68.00

catch of the day, black tiger prawn, littleneck clams, pork, soondubu base

Roasted King and Maitake Mushroom - ENTREES

$20.00

potato fondant, seasonal herbs, calabrian chili vinaigrette, sea beans

Crispy Duck - ENTREES

$24.00Out of stock

AussieWagyu Strip

$110.00

horseradish, romesco, bloomsdale spinach

Waygu Sampler

$130.00Out of stock

australian waygu 6oz, japanese ozaki 2oz

Japanese Yonezawa Beef A4 Strip loin 7oz - ENTREES

$135.00Out of stock

Shichiri Beef Wagyu

maldon, sel gris, kizami wasabi

Sendai Beef Wagyu

maldon, sel gris, kizami wasabi

Hida Wagyu Beef

Out of stock

Tomahawk

Australian Wagyu Beef Bourguignon - ENTREES

$65.00Out of stock

Japanese Wagyu Sando

$75.00

Aussie Wagyu Ribeye

$110.00Out of stock

Hamachi Collar

$52.00

12oz Hangar Steak Frites

$48.00Out of stock

Aussie Ribeye Cap

$75.00Out of stock

Pork Chop Pistou

$32.00

Cauliflower Medley

$24.00

Pumpkin Tortelini

$24.00Out of stock

Dry Aged Grouper

$49.00Out of stock

Scallop

$32.00

Dover Sole

$72.00Out of stock

Lobster Riso

$42.00Out of stock

SIDES

Honey Roasted Carrots - SIDES

$12.00

Josper Roasted Broccolini - SIDES

$12.00

Herb Roasted Patty Pan Squash - SIDES

$12.00Out of stock

Creamed Whole Cremini Mushrooms - SIDES

$12.00

Yukon Gold Mash Potatoes - SIDES

$12.00Out of stock

Smashed Creamer Potatoes - SIDES

$12.00Out of stock

Roasted Smashed Potatoes - SIDES

$12.00Out of stock

Sweet Potaos

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$14.00

White Truffle

$45.00

Mac and cheese

$15.00

Kiziami wasabi

$6.00

Side of bread

$6.00

Truffle Butter

$4.00

Crispy Brussels Sprout

$10.00

Black Truffle

$35.00

Josper Asparagus

$12.00

DESSERTS

Basque Cheesecake - DESSERT

$14.00

salted honey chantilly, charcoal smoked strawberry, crumble

Ice Cream Sandwich - DESSERT

$14.00Out of stock

Outside Cake Fee - DESSERT

$6.00

Mochi Ice cream

$10.00

Chocolate Strawberry

$8.00

Macarons

$12.00Out of stock

Cookies and cream

$6.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$14.00

Matcha Bread Pudding

$14.00Out of stock

Brewed Coffee

French Press

$5.50

Cold Brew

$5.50

Filter Coffee

$4.00+

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$4.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Cortado \ Gibraltar

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.50

Latte

$6.00

Americano

$4.50

Shakerato

$6.50

Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Chocolate Milk

$5.50

Tea

Tea / Tisane

$5.00

Chai Tea Latte

$6.50

Matcha Latte

$6.50

Hot Apple Chai

$5.50

Pastries

Plain Croissant

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

$5.50

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

White Miso Kouign-amann

$5.50

Chickpea Curry Puff

$5.50

Banana Bread

$5.00

Miso Butterscotch Cookie

$3.50

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

Employee

Whole Bean Retail Bags

12 oz Bag

$22.50

Owl's Howl 5 lbs Bag

$130.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 9:30 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location

3330 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90010

Directions

