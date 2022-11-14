INTERGALACTIC imageView gallery
Burgers
American

INTERGALACTIC FS 08 - Intergalactic

review star

No reviews yet

3700 FOREST PARK AVE

ST. LOUIS, MO 63108

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

BURGERS

Home World

$10.00

Super Nova

$11.00

Ground Control

$13.00

Andromeda

$13.00

Event Horizon

$13.00

Big Bang

$15.00

Build Your Own Burger

FRIES

Plain Potato Waffle Fries

$4.00

Planetary Fires

$5.00

Wookiees

$6.00

Rocket Fuel

$7.00

Nebula

$7.00

Close Encounter

$8.00

Build Your Own Fries

$4.00

BEVERAGE

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ski

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Cream

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Shakes

Strawberry

$7.00

Chocolate

$7.00

Vanilla

$7.00

Condiments

Garlic Aoli

Mornay

$1.00

Chili

$2.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

House Ketchup

Ranch

Secret Sauce

bbq sauce

sour cream

spicy ranch

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Gallery
INTERGALACTIC image

