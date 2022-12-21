Restaurant header imageView gallery

Intergalactic Tacos

review star

No reviews yet

2414 Hull Street

Richmond, VA 23224

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Entrees

One Taco

$5.00

Choice of protein served on corn tortilla

Two Tacos

$10.00

Mix&Match proteins, served on corn tortilla

Three Tacos

$15.00

Mix&Match proteins, served on corn tortilla

Spacebox: 2 Tacos

$14.00

Mix&Match proteins, served on corn tortilla with side of chips&salsa

Spacebox: 3 Tacos

$17.00

Mix&Match proteins, served on corn tortilla with side of chips&salsa

Spacebox: Space-A-Dilla

$11.00

Choice of protein, served on flour tortilla with side of chips&salsa

Spacebox: Crunch-Y-Wrap

$12.00

Choice of protein, served on flour tortilla with side of chips&salsa

Space-A-Dilla

$8.00

Choice of protein, served on flour tortilla

Crunch-Y-Wrap

Crunch-Y-Wrap

$13.00

Choice of protein wrapped in flour with a cripsy tostada in the middle

Kids Space-A-Dilla

$5.00

Choice of chicken or cheese, no cilantro, salsa on side

Sides

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Fresh fried chips and housemade salsa

Chips & Queso

$9.00

Fresh fried chips and housemade queso

Small Queso

$3.00

Housemade queso 4oz

Large Queso

$5.00

Housemade queso 8oz

Elote (Mexican Street Corn)

$5.00

Corn on the cob

Extra Salsa

$1.00

Extra Rocket Sauce

$1.00

Drinks

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Orange Gatorade Can

$2.00

Diet coke

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Mandarin Jarritos

$2.50

Pineapple Jarritos

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Best grub in the galaxy!

Location

2414 Hull Street, Richmond, VA 23224

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Latin Quarter
orange starNo Reviews
2601 Maury Street Richmond, VA 23224
View restaurantnext
Noah's Rockin' Buns
orange starNo Reviews
2601 Maury Street Richmond, VA 23224
View restaurantnext
Jubilee - 1303 Hull Street
orange starNo Reviews
1303 Hull Street Richmond, VA 23224
View restaurantnext
M & F Jamaican Restaurant & Bar - 1400 Semmes Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1400 Semmes Avenue Richmond, VA 23224
View restaurantnext
Pig and Brew
orange star4.6 • 402
1313 Hull street Richmond, VA 23224
View restaurantnext
Hatch Local Food Hall- Manchester
orange starNo Reviews
400 Hull St Richmond, VA 23224
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Roots Natural Kitchen - 939 W Grace St
orange star4.8 • 7,723
939 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.3 • 7,166
1 West Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Beauvine Burger Concept
orange star4.7 • 6,576
1501 W Main Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition
orange star4.8 • 4,580
1500 Roseneath Rd Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
orange star4.4 • 3,886
305 Brook Rd Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Foo Dog: Asian Street Food
orange star4.6 • 3,614
1537 W. Main St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
No reviews yet
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston