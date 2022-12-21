Intergalactic Tacos
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Best grub in the galaxy!
Location
2414 Hull Street, Richmond, VA 23224
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
M & F Jamaican Restaurant & Bar - 1400 Semmes Avenue
No Reviews
1400 Semmes Avenue Richmond, VA 23224
View restaurant