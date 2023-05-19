Restaurant header imageView gallery

International Tea & Coffee - Nashville

review star

No reviews yet

1006 Fatherland Street Suite 105B

Nashville, TN 37206

HOT COFFEE

Americano

$3.50

Espresso with water, your choice of cream/sugar

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso with more foam than milk

Double Espresso

$2.50

Straight up, the good stuff

French Press

$3.00

Stronger than a drip

Honey Do List

$4.50

Hot latte with honey + cinnamon

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Dark chocolate creamy goodness

Hot Latte

$4.00

Espresso with more milk less foam

Mocha

$4.50

Hot latte with dark chocolate

The Bucks

$4.50

Hot latte with dark chocolate + coconut caramel

Vietnamese Drip

$4.00

Strong coffee with condensed milk, takes 15 minutes to prepare

Yes Dear

$4.50

Hot latte with vanilla + lavender

Cortado

$3.75

Essentially a baby version of a latte

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Rotating offerings

COLD COFFEE

Bee Kind

$4.50

Iced latte with dark chocolate + honey

Cold Brew

$4.00

Rotating offering of beans cold brewed over 24 hours

Iced Americano

$3.50

Iced espresso + water, choice of cream/sugar can be added in

Iced Latte

$4.00

Iced espresso + milk

Iced Mocha

$4.50

Iced espresso + milk + dark chocolate

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

Thai espresso blend with cream + sugar

The Basic

$4.50

Iced latte with vanilla + coconut caramel

Iced Vietnamese Drip

$4.50

Strong coffee over condensed milk, takes 15 minutes to prepare

HOT TEAS

Blueberry Pancakes Tea-Latte

$4.50

Caffeine free, blueberry pancakes tea with frothed milk

Breakfast on the Cumberland Tea-Latte

$4.50

Blackberry maple black tea with frothed milk

Chai Latte

$4.50

Fireside chai with frothed milk

Cocomint Tea-Latte

$4.50

Chocolate mint green tea with frothed milk

Hojicha Latte

$4.50

Roasted green tea with frothed milk

Hot Tea

$3.00

Your choice of our many loose leaf offerings

Husband & Wife Tea-Latte

$4.50

Caffeine free, caramel + vanilla + rose rooibos with frothed milk

London Fog

$4.50

Earl grey creme with frothed milk

Maple Creme Tea-Latte

$4.50

Maple Oolong tea with frothed milk

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Pure Uji matcha with frothed milk

Spiced Mate Tea-Latte

$4.50

Mate with orange + cinnamon with frothed milk

Thai Tea-Latte

$4.50

Black tea + vanilla + coconut + cardamom with frothed milk

Pot of Tea

$10.00

Your choice of our many loose leaf offerings, dine in only

COLD TEAS

Blueberry Bramble

$4.50

Caffeine free, blueberry pancakes tea with blueberry jelly

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.50

Genmai cha milk tea with thick brown sugar syrup

Caramel Cake

$4.50

Caffeine free, caramel + vanilla rooibos milk tea

Hong Kong Milk Tea

$4.50

Our classic milk tea with evaporated milk

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50

Fireside chai milk tea

Iced Hojicha Latte

$4.50

Roasted green tea over cold milk

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50

Pure Uji matcha over cold milk

Iced Tea

$4.00

Your choice of our many loose leaf offerings

Jasmine Honey

$4.50

Cold brewed jasmine green milk tea with honey

Just Peachy

$4.50

Peach oolong with peach jelly

Onyx Pearl

$4.50

Our classic milk tea blended with black cacao + sesame mix

Purple Golden Milk

$4.50

A Suraj Spices blend of turmeric, beet root, black pepper over cold milk

Strawberry Bliss

$4.50

Caffeine free, strawberry herbal tea with strawberry jelly

Taro Milk Tea

$4.50

Caffeine free, not a powder

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

If you know, you know. Your favorite sweet, orange, highly caffeinated tea

The Classic Milk Tea

$4.50

Black Beauty milk tea

The Lavender Lady

$4.50

Lavender Earl Grey milk tea

Butterfly Lemonade

$4.00

Caffeine free, house lemonade topped with blue paradise tea

Blood Orange Limeade

$4.00

Caffeine free, house limeade mixed with blood orange tea

Passionfruit Party

$4.50

Green tea with passionfruit jam

Earth Day Matcha

$4.50

Black Sugar Hojicha

$5.00

Lavender Lemonade

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

HONEY

Honey Straws

$0.50

Dark Wildflower

$6.00

TN Mountain

$6.00

Sourwood

$6.00

Trio Gift Set

$15.00

Hot Honey

$13.00

TEA/COFFEE GEAR

IngenuiTea LG

$30.00

IngenuiTea SM

$24.00

Paper Tea Filters

$5.00

Reusable Tea Bags

$4.00

Single Cup Infuser

$9.00

COFFEE

Brazil

$8.50

Colombia

$8.50

Colombia Decaf

$8.50

Costa Rica

$8.50

Ethiopia

$8.50

Honduras

$8.50

Mexico

$8.50

Nicaragua

$8.50

NOLA Blend

$17.00

Papua New Guinea

$8.50

Peru

$8.50

Sulawesi Kalossi

$8.50

Sumatra

$8.50

Tanzania Peaberry

$8.50

Tennessee Blend

$17.00

Thai Espresso Blend

$8.50

Thailand

$8.50

ROOIBOS TEA

Caramel

$4.00

Daydream

$4.00

Earl Grey Rooibos

$4.00

Foxtrot

$4.00

Ginger Punch

$4.00

Husband and Wife

$4.00

Nectar

$4.00

Rooibos

$4.00

Sweet Rose

$4.00

Vanilla Rooibos

$4.00

OOLONG TEA

Creme Brulee

$4.00

Fujian Oolong

$4.00

Jade

$4.00

Maple Creme

$4.00

Peach

$4.00

Roasted

$4.00

Skinny

$4.00

Ti Kuan Yin

$4.00

Vanilla Oolong

$4.00

YERBA MATE TEA

Good Morning

$4.00

Jump Start

$4.00

Spiced Mate

$4.00

Yerba Mate

$4.00

HONEYBUSH TEA

Banana Nut

$4.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$4.00

Chocolate

$4.00

Honeybush

$4.00

HERBAL TEA

Blood Orange

$4.00

Blue Paradise

$4.00

Butterfly Pea

$4.00

Cha Cha

$4.00

Chamomile

$4.00

Christmas in a Cup

$4.00

Elderberry Wine

$4.00

Feel Better

$4.00

Focus Blend

$4.00

Ginger Tea

$4.00

Hibiscus

$4.00

Insomniac's

$4.00

Jamaican Wellness

$4.00

Lavender

$4.00

Mint Tea

$4.00

Peach Herbal

$4.00

Peppermint

$4.00

Raspberry Leaf

$4.00

Strawberry

$4.00

The Power of 8

$4.00

Throat Therapy

$4.00

Turmeric

$4.00

Watermelon

$4.00

CHAI TEA

Chocolate Chai

$4.00

Fireside

$4.00

Green

$4.00

Masala

$4.00

Oolong Chai

$4.00

Thai Chai

$4.00

Tropical Spice

$4.00

Vanilla Chai

$4.00

White Chai

$4.00

GREEN TEA

Apricot

$4.00

Caribbean

$4.00

Citrus

$4.00

Cocomint

$4.00

Fujian Green

$4.00

Genmai Cha

$4.00

Hojicha

$4.00

Japanese Sencha

$4.00

Jasmine

$4.00

Kukicha

$4.00

Lychee Rose

$4.00

Speedy Recovery

$4.00

Spiced

$4.00

WHITE TEA

Grapefruit

$4.00

Liquid Gold

$4.00

Strawberry

$4.00

Tangerine

$4.00

White Peony

$4.00

BLACK TEA

Assam

$4.00

Bengal Spice

$4.00

Berries

$4.00

Berry Early Grey

$4.00

Black Beauty

$4.00

Black Currant

$4.00

Blackberry Sage

$4.00

Blueberry Lemon Mint

$4.00

Breakfast on the Cumberland

$4.00

Ceylon

$4.00

Coconut

$4.00Out of stock

Earl Grey

$4.00

EG Creme

$4.00

EG Lavender

$4.00

English Breakfast

$4.00

Fujian Black

$4.00

Ginger Black

$4.00

Ginger Peach

$4.00

Golden Monkey

$4.00

Irish Breakfast

$4.00

Keemun

$4.00

Lapsang Souchong

$4.00

Mint to Be

$4.00

Mulled Apple

$4.00

Passionfruit

$4.00

Thai Black

$4.00

Vanilla Black

$4.00Out of stock

War Eagle

$4.00

Scottish Breakfast

$4.00

Valentine's

$4.00

Yunnan Jig

$4.00

Yunnan Noir

$4.00

PU ERH TEA

Chorange

$4.00

Dante

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1006 Fatherland Street Suite 105B, Nashville, TN 37206

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

