International Tea & Coffee - White House

FOOD

SandwichesBowls

Cubano

$11.00

Pulled pork, ham, pickles, swiss, mustard and garlic aioli on pressed Cuban bread

Pimento Cheese

$8.50

House made white cheddar pimento cheese with spring mix and tomato, on multigrain

Grilled Pimento Cheese

$10.00

House made white cheddar pimento cheese, bacon and spring mix on multigrain

Chicken Salad

$9.00

House made with celery, pepitas and cranberries on multigrain, with spring mix and tomato

Banh Mi Chicken

$11.00

Pickled veggies, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber, garlic aioli on French baguette

Banh Mi Pork

$11.00

Pickled veggies, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber, garlic aioli on French baguette

Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.00

Yellow rice, black beans, pico, cilantro

Pork Rice Bowl

$11.00

Yellow rice, black beans, pico, cilantro

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Sriracha aioli, wontons, spring mix, house slaw

Smash Burger (Saturday Only)

$9.50Out of stock

A double stack of smash burger patties with grilled onions, special sauce and American cheese. Jazz it up by adding bacon or pimento cheese. Available on Saturday's only!

Tacos

Chicken Taco

$3.50

Shredded seasoned chicken, white onion, cilantro and queso fresco with pico on the side

Pork Taco

$3.50

Pulled pork, white onion, cilantro and queso fresco with pico on the side

Korean Beef Taco

$3.50

Korean bbq beef, radish, cilantro and queso fresco with pico on the side

Pork Belly Taco

$3.50

Sweet chili sauce, pickled veggies and cilantro

3 Tacos

$9.00

Sides

Black Beans

$2.50

Black beans topped with queso fresco and cilantro

Quinoa

$2.50

Quinoa with spring mix and sesame vinaigrette

Elote

$2.50

Off the cob Mexican corn with queso fresco

Chips

$1.00

Original Lay's

Rice

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Salads

Quinoa Salad

$9.50

Spring mix, house quinoa mix (carrots, cabbage, sesame vinaigrette)

Side Salad

$4.00

Spring mix, tomato, cucumber, pepitas, red onion and cranberries. Choice of ranch, balsamic or sesame vinaigrette

Field Greens

$8.50

Spring mix, tomato, cucumber, pepitas, red onion and cranberries. Choice of ranch, balsamic or sesame vinaigrette

SODA

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Cup of Water

Specials

Slow Roasted Beef Sandwich

$11.00

Spicy Garlic Noodles w/Pork

$11.00Out of stock

Butter Chicken

$11.00Out of stock

Tom Kha Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Bao Buns

$10.50Out of stock

Chicken & Mushroom Pasta

$11.00Out of stock

Turkey BLT

$10.50Out of stock

Shaking Beef

$11.00Out of stock

Thai Curry

$10.00Out of stock

Lemongrass Beef Banh Mi

$11.00Out of stock

Fall Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Creamy Chicken & Mushroom

$10.00Out of stock

Charred Lamb

$9.00Out of stock

Pork Bulgogi Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

Black Garlic Pasta

$12.00Out of stock

Vermicelli Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

Beef Bone Broth

$10.00Out of stock

Heart Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Japanese Fried Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Tomatillo Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Black Bean & Andouille Soup

$9.00Out of stock

DRINKS

HOT COFFEE

Americano

$3.50

Espresso with water, your choice of cream/sugar

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso with more foam than milk

Double Espresso

$2.50

Straight up, the good stuff

French Press

$3.00

Stronger than a drip

Honey Do List

$4.50

Hot latte with honey + cinnamon

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Dark chocolate creamy goodness

Hot Latte

$4.00

Espresso with more milk less foam

Mocha

$4.50

Hot latte with dark chocolate

The Bucks

$4.50

Hot latte with dark chocolate + coconut caramel

Yes Dear

$4.50

Hot latte with vanilla + lavender

Cortado

$3.75

Essentially a baby version of a latte

COLD COFFEE

Bee Kind

$4.50

Iced latte with dark chocolate + honey

Cold Brew

$4.00

Rotating offering of beans cold brewed over 24 hours

Iced Americano

$3.50

Iced espresso + water, choice of cream/sugar can be added in

Iced Latte

$4.00

Iced espresso + milk

Iced Mocha

$4.50

Iced espresso + milk + dark chocolate

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

Thai espresso blend with cream + sugar

The Basic

$4.50

Iced latte with vanilla + coconut caramel

Iced Vietnamese Drip

$4.50

Strong coffee over condensed milk, takes 15 minutes to prepare

HOT TEAS

Chai Latte

$4.50

Fireside chai with frothed milk

Hojicha Latte

$4.50

Roasted green tea with frothed milk

Hot Tea

$3.00

Your choice of our many loose leaf offerings

London Fog

$4.50

Earl grey creme with frothed milk

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Pure Uji matcha with frothed milk

Pot of Tea

$10.00

Your choice of our many loose leaf offerings, dine in only

COLD TEAS

Blood Orange Limeade

$4.50

Caffeine free, house limeade mixed with blood orange tea

Blueberry Bramble

$4.50

Caffeine free, blueberry pancakes tea with blueberry jelly

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.50

Genmai cha milk tea with thick brown sugar syrup

Butterfly Lemonade

$4.50

Caffeine free, house lemonade topped with blue paradise tea

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50

Fireside chai milk tea

Iced Hojicha Latte

$4.50

Roasted green tea over cold milk

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50

Pure Uji matcha over cold milk

Iced Tea

$4.00

Your choice of our many loose leaf offerings

Just Peachy

$4.50

Peach oolong with peach jelly

Mango Tango

$4.50Out of stock

Green tea with mango jam

Passionfruit Party

$4.50Out of stock

Green tea with passionfruit jam

Pineapple Paradise

$4.50Out of stock

Green tea with pineapple jam

Strawberry Bliss

$4.50

Caffeine free, strawberry herbal tea with strawberry jelly

Taro Milk Tea

$4.50

Caffeine free, not a powder

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

If you know, you know. Your favorite sweet, orange, highly caffeinated tea

The Classic Milk Tea

$4.50

Black Beauty milk tea

The Lavender Lady

$4.50

Lavender Earl Grey milk tea

GALLON OF TEA

$25.00

ROOIBOS TEA

Caramel

$4.00

Daydream

$4.00

Husband and Wife

$4.00

OOLONG TEA

Maple Creme

$4.00

Peach

$4.00

YERBA MATE TEA

Jump Start

$4.00

HONEYBUSH TEA

Banana Nut

$4.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$4.00

HERBAL TEA

Blood Orange

$4.00

Blue Paradise

$4.00

Cha Cha

$4.00

Chamomile

$4.00

Lavender

$4.00

Strawberry

$4.00

Throat Therapy

$4.00

Turmeric

$4.00

CHAI TEA

Fireside

$4.00

Masala

$4.00

Vanilla

$4.00

GREEN TEA

Caribbean

$4.00

Citrus

$4.00

Jasmine

$4.00

Lychee Rose

$4.00

WHITE TEA

Strawberry

$4.00

BLACK TEA

Black Beauty

$4.00

EG Creme

$4.00

EG Lavender

$4.00

Ginger Peach

$4.00

Irish Breakfast

$4.00

Mint to Be

$4.00

Passionfruit

$4.00

Thai

$4.00

Vanilla

$4.00

War Eagle

$4.00

RETAIL

COFFEE

Thai Espresso

$8.50

Thai Estate

$8.50

Espresso Blend

$17.00

French Press

$20.00

Mizudashi Cold Brew Pot

$30.00

Pour Over Kettle

$45.00

Hario Cafeor CFOD-1

$18.00

TEA GEAR

IngenuiTea SM

$24.00

IngenuiTea LG

$24.00

Paper Tea Filters

$5.00

Pinky Up

Reusable Tea Bags

$4.00

Single Cup Infuser

$9.00

Tealyra

HONEY

Honey Straw

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

132 TN-76, 37188, TN 37188

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

