Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bars & Lounges

Intero

review star

No reviews yet

2612 E Cesar Chavez st

#105

Austin, TX 78702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Just as in Italy where the food is genuine and locally sourced, you'll find the same at Intero with farm-to-table Italian cuisine. At its core, the concept behind Italian cooking stems from necessity and gratitude for regionally available ingredients.

Website

Location

2612 E Cesar Chavez st, #105, Austin, TX 78702

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Intero image
Intero image

Similar restaurants in your area

Grizzelda's
orange star4.2 • 1,452
105 Tillery St. Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Lustre Pearl - East - 114 Linden St
orange star4.4 • 983
114 Linden St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Launderette
orange star4.2 • 1,625
2115 Holly St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Juniper
orange star4.6 • 2,657
2400 E CESAR CHAVEZ ST Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
La Holly-Cantina Holly
orange starNo Reviews
2500 E. 6TH STREET Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Kinda Tropical
orange star4.4 • 451
3501 East 7th Street Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Old Thousand - East 11th
orange star4.5 • 3,098
1000 E 11th St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Juniper
orange star4.6 • 2,657
2400 E CESAR CHAVEZ ST Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
orange star4.4 • 2,432
3235 East Cesar Chavez Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Sawyer & Co.
orange star4.4 • 2,162
4827 E Cesar Chavez ST Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
East Side Pies - Rosewood
orange star4.4 • 1,840
1401 B Rosewood Ave Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Circle C Ranch
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Market District
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
West Campus
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
University of Texas
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
78704 (South Austin)
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Warehouse District
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Allandale
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston