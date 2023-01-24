Restaurant header imageView gallery

Interstellar BBQ

12233 Ranch Rd 620 N Ste 105

Austin, TX 78750

Order Again

Meat by the Pound

Beef Kielbasa Sausage

$6.00

Beef Short Rib with Chimichurri

$36.00

Brisket

$32.00

Chicken Thighs

Chopped Brisket

$26.00

Jalapeno Popper Sausage

$6.00

Peach Tea Glazed Pork Belly

$26.00

Pork Ribs

$26.00

Pulled Pork

$20.00

Tipsy Turkey

$28.00

Specials

Pulled Lamb Shoulder

$28.00

Lamb Taco

$8.00

Brisket Chili

Frito Pie Sausage

$6.00

Texano Sausage

$6.00

Italian Sausage

$6.00

Pastrami Burger

$14.75

Tacos & Sandwiches

Sliced Brisket Taco

$9.00

Gangster of Love

$11.25

Maurice

$13.75

Single Meat Sandwich- Sliced Brisket

$13.00

Single Meat Sandwich- Chopped Brisket

$13.00

Single Meat Sandwich- Pulled Pork

$13.00

Single Meat Sandwich- Turkey

$13.00

Single Meat Sandwich- Kielbasa

$13.00

Single Meat Sandwich- Jalapeno Popper

$13.00

Lamb Taco

$8.00

Sides

Single

$4.00

Pint

$7.00

Quart

$12.00

Tortilla

$0.50

Chimichurri

$1.00

Avocado Salsa

$1.00

Snacks

Pimento Cheese & Crackers

$6.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Mexican Hot Chocolate Rice Pudding

$5.00

Eggnog Rice Pudding

$5.00

Butterscotch Blondie Bar

$4.00

N/A Beverages

Coca-Cola

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Big Red

$2.75

IBC Root Beer

$2.75

IBC Cream Soda

$2.75

IBC Black Cherry

$2.75

Topo Chico

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.00

Limeade

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Peach Tea

$2.75

Brown Sugar Sweet Tea

$2.75

Wines by the Glass

Pinot Noir GLS

$8.00

Chardonnay GLS

$9.00

Table Rose GLS

$8.00

House Champagne GLS

$7.00

Wines by the Bottle

Pinot Noir BTL

$35.00

Chardonnay BTL

$7.00

Table Rose BTL

$30.00

House Champagne BTL

$47.00

Merch

Black Triangle Tee

$30.00

There Will Be Brisket Tee (Black)

$25.00

There Will Be Brisket Tee (White)

$25.00

Yellow Tee

$30.00

Green Tee

$30.00

Beanie

$25.00

Cordouroy Cap

$30.00

Patch Hat

$30.00

There Will Be Brisket Hat

$30.00

Camo Hat

$30.00

Orange & Black Hat

$30.00

Triangle Patch Hat

$30.00

Koozie

$4.00

Sticker

$1.50

Hologram Sticker

$3.00

Pin

$1.50

Patch

$5.00

Bottle of Red Sauce

$6.00

Bottle of Yellow Sauce

$6.00

Smoked Habanero Vinegar

$5.00

Turtle Shirt

$30.00

Magnet

$2.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light DFT

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Central Texas Craft BBQ tucked away in Northwest Austin.

12233 Ranch Rd 620 N Ste 105, Austin, TX 78750

