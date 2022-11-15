Interurban Bar N Grill imageView gallery

Interurban Bar N Grill Richardson, TX

review star

No reviews yet

221 W Polk St #101

Richardson, TX 75081

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Tuesday Tacos

Tacos

$7.95+

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$10.95

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Chips & Salsa

$1.95

Guacamole

$6.95+

Hush Puppies

$2.95+

Mozarella Bites

$7.95

Ceviche

$10.95

Tostada

$7.95+

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.95+

Aguachile

$14.95+

6 Raw Oysters

$10.95

12 Raw Oysters

$15.95

Grilled Oysters

$12.95+

HH 12 Oysters

$9.95

Ceviche & Shrimp Half

$10.95

Half Ceviche

$5.95

Ceviche De Camaron

$13.95

Boiled

Combo Platter

$29.95

Snowcrab LB

$30.95

1/2 Snowcrab

$15.95

Shrimp LB

$17.95

1/2 Shrimp

$8.95

Corn N Potates

$3.95

Sausage

$3.95

Side of Corn

$3.95

Side of Potatoes

$3.95

Boiled Egg

$1.50

Crawfish LB Special

$7.95Out of stock

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$5.95

Greek Salad

$7.95

Cesar Salad

$7.95

Shrimp Salad

$10.95

Salmon Salad

$9.95+

Chicken Salad

$10.95

Clam Chowder

$6.95+

Tomato Basil

$6.95+

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.95+

Seafood Cajun Soup

$8.95+

Vuelve a la Vida Soup

$20.95

Small House Salad

$2.95

Po Boys & Burgers

Classic Burger

$11.95

Tex Burger

$12.95

Mexican Burger

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Shrimp Po Boy

$11.95

Catfish Po Boy

$11.95

Oyster Po Boy

$11.95

Flatbreads

Classic

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken

$10.95

Chicken Fiesta

$12.95

All Star

$12.95

Margherita

$10.95

Maria Poblano

$12.95

Carnoza

$13.95

Pink Shrimp

$14.95

Vancouver

$11.95

Large Pizza

$15.00

Signature Dishes

Fish Tacos

$11.95

Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

Chicken Tacos

$11.95

Poblano Pasta

$14.95+

Tilapia Trio

$14.95

Grilled Tilapia

$14.95

Grilled Catfish

$14.95

Marinara Pasta

$14.95+

Grilled Salmon

$14.95

Pineapple Grilled Salmon

$15.95

Grilled Chicken

$14.95

Grilled Shrimp

$14.95

Camarones a la Diabla

$16.95

Grill Shrimp + Grill Ckn

$24.50

Whole Catfish

$17.95

Fried Baskets

6 Fried Shrimp

$12.95

2 Catfish Fillets

$13.95

3 Catfish Fillets

$14.95

6 Coconut Shrimp

$13.95

1 Catfish 3 Shrimp

$11.95

2 Catfish 3 Shrimp

$14.95

12 Fried Oysters

$13.95

6 Chicken Tenders

$11.95

Wings

$11.95+

Mojarra

$13.95

2 Catfish 4 Oysters

$14.95

A la Carte & Sides

French Fries

$3.95

Onion Rings

$3.95

Okra

$4.95

Veggies

$2.95

Rice

$1.95

Rice & Veggies

$5.25

Tortillas

$2.00

Sauce

$2.95+

Garlic Bread

$1.95

Corn & Potatoes

$3.95

Sausage

$3.95

1\2 Avocado

$2.00

Whole Avocado

$3.95

Single Fried Catfish

$4.50

Single Grilled Catfish

$4.50

Single Fried Shrimp

$2.00

Single Grilled Shrimp

$1.50

Single Grilled Salmon

$8.95

Single Grilled Tilapia

$4.50

Chile Toreado

$2.00

Only Corn (5)

$3.95

Only Potato

$3.95

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Oyster

$2.00

Mega Tamarindo Stick

$1.00

2 Boiled Eggs

$2.50

Tostada Sola

$0.75

Single Fish Taco

$3.50

Single Fried Oyster

$2.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.50

Xtra Limes\lemons

Pickles

$2.00

Catering Of 15 Fried Catfish W Large French Fries

$70.00

Fruit

$1.50

Single Ckn Tacos

$3.25

Salary N Carrots

$1.95

Kids Menu

3 Catfish Nuggets

$6.95

4 Wings

$6.95

3 Tenders

$6.95

3 Fried Shrimp

$5.95

Kids Burger

$7.95

Kids Pasta

$7.95

Kids Flatbread Pepperoni

$7.95

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$7.95

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.50

Soda | Tea

Soda | Tea

$2.50

Fresh Lemonade

$3.50

Flavored Fresh Lemonade

$3.75

Horchata

$3.75

Kids Drink

$2.00

Miche Mix

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Preparado Sal Y Limon

$0.75

Michelada Topo Chico

$8.00

Coffee

$2.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Piña Colada Virgen

$6.00

Bloody Mary Virgin

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.50

Water

Jugo Natural

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Bottle Drinks

Topo Chico

$4.00

Topochico Preparado

$4.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Redbull

$4.00

Margaritas

Frozen Margarita

$7.50

Rocks Margarita

$7.50

Mangonada

$10.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$11.00

Skinny Margarita

$10.00

Coronarita

$10.00

Jalapeño Margarita

$9.00

Swirl Margarita

$10.00

Virgin Mangonada

$7.00

Tall Margarita

$10.00

Hh Top Shelf Margarita

$6.00

Top Shelf Frozen Margarita

$12.00

Shots

Paleta Shot

$9.50

Mexican Candy Shot

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

White Tea Shot

$8.50

Green Tea Shot

$8.50

Scooby Snack

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Royal Fuck

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Oyster Shooter

$8.00

Fireball

$7.50

Poison Ivy

$8.00

Rumple Minze

$7.50

Jager

$7.50

Cucumber Shot

$8.00

The Baddie Tuaca

$13.00

Mezcal- Ilegal

$10.00

Shot Roulette

$80.00

Jello Shot

$2.00

Mango Shot

$8.00

Monday Green Tea

$6.00

Monday - Paleta Shot

$6.00

Paleta Drink

$10.00

Washington Apple

$9.00

Marihuana Shot

$11.00

Mexican Tea Shot

$8.50

Mojito | Mules

Mojitos

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Top Shelf Mojito

$10.00

House Wells

House Tequila

$6.00

House Vodka

$6.00

House Rum

$6.00

House Gin

$6.00

House Whiskey

$6.00

Liquer

Disaronno

$8.95

Chartruse

$8.00

Fernet

$8.95

Baileys

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Presidente

$8.00

El Silencio

$10.00

Tequila

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio 70

$15.00

Patron

$10.00

Hornitos

$9.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Clase Azul

$30.00

Herradura

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Herradura Reposado

$10.00

Hornitos Cristalino

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

1800 Reposado

$10.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Cazadores

$8.00

Tequila Rose

$9.00

Corralejo

$15.00

Centenario

$10.00

Jose Cuervo

$9.00

Herradura Anejo

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00

Casa Noble

$10.00

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00

Socorro

$9.00

Vodka Rum Gin

Ciroc

$9.00

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Titos

$7.50

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Malibu

$7.50

Mayers Rum

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

HPnotiq

$9.00

X Rated

$9.00

Absolut Vodka

$9.00

Smirnoff

$7.50

Whiskey Scotch

Black Label

$11.00

Blue Label

$40.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Buchanan's 12

$10.00

Buchanan's 18

$13.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Chivas Regal 12

$10.00

Evan Williams

$9.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$8.50

Jim Bean

$8.00

Knob Creek

$8.50

Blanton

$11.00

Macallan 12

$12.00

Macallan 18

$15.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

TX Whiskey

$9.00

Woodford

$11.00

Buillet Bourbon

$10.00

Tuaca

$8.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Bottle Buchanan's 18

$225.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Remy Martin 1738

$13.00

Aguardiente

$8.00

Remy Marttin XO

$18.00

Chivas Regal 18

$15.00

Tequila Cocktails

Vampirito

$9.00Out of stock

Top Shelf Vampirito

$12.00Out of stock

Tequila Collins

$9.00

Cantarito

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Charro Negro

$9.00

Paloma

$9.00

Top Shelf Paloma

$12.00

Paloma Azul

$10.00

Top Shelf Cantarito

$12.00

Rum Cocktails

Piña Colada

$9.00

Coquito

$9.00

Caipirina

$9.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Miami Vice

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Rum Sour

$9.00

Pisco Sour

$9.00

Blue Hawaii

$9.00

Adios MF

$9.00

Conejo

$9.00

Rainbow Paradise

$10.00

Liquid Marihuana Drink

$9.00

Vodka Cocktails

Lemon Drop Cocktail

$9.00

Laguna Azul

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Long Island

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Watermelon Delight

$9.00

Orgasmo

$9.00

Dirty Martini

$9.00

Rainbow Paradise

$9.00

Carajillo

$9.00

Whiskey Cocktails

Old Fashion

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Negroni

$9.00

Incredible Hulk

$11.00

Gin Cocktails

Blue Banana Fizz

$9.00

Dry Martini

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Michelada

Michelada

$8.50

Miche Mix

$4.00

Draft

Short Draft

$4.50

Tall Draft

$5.75

Pitcher

$16.00

Bottles

Modelo Especial

$4.75

Corona

$4.75

Dos Equis

$4.75

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.75

Angry Orchard

$4.25

Carta Blanca

$4.75

Corona Familiar

$4.75

Heineken

$4.25

Indio

$4.75

Negra Modelo

$4.75

Pacifico

$4.75

Topo Chico Seltzer

$4.25

Victoria

$4.75

White Claw

$4.25

Tecate

$4.75

Budweiser

$4.25

Import/Premium Bucket

$26.00

Domestic Bucket

$25.00

Heineken 0%

$4.25

Shinner

$4.25

Wine

Merlot

$5.50

Cabernet

$5.50

Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Chardonnay

$5.50

Red Rose

$5.50

Sangria

$7.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Merlot Bottle

$25.00

Cabernet Bottle

$25.00

Merlot Bottle

$25.00

Cabernet Bottle

$25.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$25.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$25.00

Champagne Bottle

$25.00

Champagne

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

221 W Polk St #101, Richardson, TX 75081

Directions

Gallery
Interurban Bar N Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

BRODYS EXPRESS
orange starNo Reviews
100 N Central Expy #125 Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
Haystack Burgers - Beltline Rd - Heights Shopping Center
orange starNo Reviews
100 S central expressway #17 Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
Lockwood Distilling Company and Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 356
506 Lockwood Dr Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
Monkey King Noodle - Richardson
orange starNo Reviews
520 Lockwood Dr STE 100 Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
Communion Coffee Shop - Richardson, TX
orange starNo Reviews
514 Lockwood Drive Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
The French Quarter - - Richardson
orange starNo Reviews
100 S. Central Expressway Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richardson

Texas - 3609 Shire Blvd
orange star4.7 • 3,587
3609 Shire Blvd Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Yoshi Shabu Shabu - Richardson
orange star4.5 • 2,145
1801 N Greenville Ave Suite # 400 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar - Richardson, TX
orange star4.4 • 1,548
807 S Central Expy Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Richardson
orange star4.7 • 1,463
102 W Campbell Rd. Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurantnext
First Chinese BBQ - Richardson
orange star4.0 • 1,345
111 S Greenville Ave Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurantnext
Liberty Burger - Richardson, The Shire
orange star4.4 • 1,271
3617 Shire Richardson, TX 75082
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richardson
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (576 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston