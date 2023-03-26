IN THE WOOD Grill & Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Modern American eatery featuring wood-fired pizzas and beers on tap. We are gluten-free & vegan friendly (even our beers!), plus we have regular happy hour deals in a convivial setting. Come in and enjoy or dine with us on our patio!
Location
2930 College Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Berkeley
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Solano Ave - 1591 Solano Ave
4.4 • 6,483
1591 Solano Ave Berkeley, CA 94707
View restaurant