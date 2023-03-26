Restaurant header imageView gallery

IN THE WOOD Grill & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

2930 College Avenue

Berkeley, CA 94705

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Rustic fries, parmesan cheese, parsley & truffle aioli on the side.

5 Chicken Wings

$10.00

5 Jumbo wings (buffalo or BBQ), celery, carrots & ranch sauce on the side.

10 Chicken Wings

$18.00

10 Jumbo wings (buffalo or BBQ), celery, carrots & ranch sauce on the side.

Artichoke & Spinach Dip

$13.50

Artichocke hearts, spinach, parmesan, mozzarella, cream cheese w/ corn tortilla chips.

Mac and Cheese

$13.00

Three cheese bechamel with bread crumbs.

Baja Tacos

$13.00

Two tacos w/ beer-battered cod, cabbage slaw, pickled onion, chipotle aioli, house salsa & pico de gallo.

Salmon Tacos

$17.00

Two large corn tortillas, grilled salmon, coleslaw, mango, avocado, jalapeno & cilantro aioli.

Burgers/Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Fried chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, pickled onions, avocado, coleslaw & chipotle aioli.

The Beyond Burger

$17.00

Vegan burger, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, peach coulis on toasted Vegan bun.

Classic Burger

$16.75

1/2 lb Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, cheddar cheese & garlic aioli.

In The Wood Burger

$16.75

1/2 lb Beef patty, house jam (bacon & caramelized onion), smoked gouda cheese, arugula & garlic aioli.

Salmon Sandwich

$17.00

Salmon filet, tomato, lettuca & house tartar sauce.

Wood-Fired Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.50

Red sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil & garlic.

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.

The Ricardo Pizza

$19.00

Mushrooms, tomatoes, artichocke, eggplant, red sauce & mozzarella.

The New Benito Pizza

$20.00

Grilled Chicken, diced peach, feta cheese, arugula, pesto & ricotta.

The Shroom Pizza

$20.00

Mushrooms, caramelized onions, chipotle aioli, red sauce & mozzarella.

El Gordito Pizza

$21.00

Spicy calabrese sausage, bell peppers, red onions, cilantro, burrata cheese, red sauce & mozzarella.

El Nando Pizza

$21.00

Prociutto, tomatoes, burrata cheese, basil, balsamic reduction, pesto & mozzarella.

Cheese Pizza

$15.50

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, creamy anchovy caesar dressing & croutons.

Beet & Spinach Salad

$15.50

Red & golden beets, red onion, goat cheese, mandarin, sliced almonds & house balsamic vinaigrette.

Baby Kale Salad

$16.50

Applewood bacon, poached egg, cherry tomatoes, onio, avocado, smoked cheddar, house balsamic vinaigrette & croutons.

Seared Tuna Salad

$20.00

Poppyseed crusted yellowfin tuna, red onion, cherry tomatoes, bacon, avocado, mixed greens & house dijon vinaigrette.

Steak Salad

$22.00

Grilled New York strip steak, gorgonzola cheese, red onion, sauteed mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens & house balsamic vinaigrette.

Soup

Soup of the day

$9.00

Large Plates

Spinach & Cheese Ravioli

$19.00

Spinach & ricotta cheese ravioli w/ alfredo or marinara sauce, bread crumbs & parsley.

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Three Alaskan cod fried filets, rustic fries, coleslaw & house tartar sauce.

Chicken Parmigiana

$23.00

Crispy chicken breast, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, spaghetti topped w/ chorizo sauce, parmesan & parsley.

Grilled Salmon Filet

$26.00

Salmon filet baked w/ lemon butter, fine herbs, mushrooms sauce, mashed potatoes & sauteed seasonal veggies.

Steak Frites

$29.00

12oz Ribeye steak marinated w/ taragon & rosemary rub, w/ mushroom sauce, rustic fries & seasonal veggies.

Bites + Sides

Bread & Butter

$3.00

ACME roll W/ side of butter

Mixed Green Salad

$6.00

Mixed Green w/ house balsamic vinaigrette.

Sauteed Vegetables

$6.00

Seasonal Veggies w/ balsamic reduction.

Rustic Fries

$6.00

Garlic Fries

$6.50

Fries w/ garlic, parmesan and parsley.

Desserts

Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

Chocolate brownie warmed in wood oven, comes w/ whipped cream and strawberry.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$8.50

Cheesecake w/ strawberry compote.

Flan

Flan

$8.50

Caramel Flan w/ strawberries, whipped cream & chocolate sauce.

Kids

Kids Burger

$14.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$14.50

Kids Pasta w/ Butter

$11.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Kids Veggie

$6.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Special

Calamari

$14.50

Onions rings

$11.00

Beer battered onion rings coming with thousand island dressing & topped w/ parsley.

Seafood pasta

$24.50

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Corn Beef

$21.50

NA Beverages

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Bottle Coke

$4.50

Juice

Martinelli Apple Cider

$4.50

NA Beverages

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Nova Kombucha - Guava Mint

$8.00

Food (3PD)

Appetizers

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Rustic fries, parmesan cheese, parsley & truffle aioli on the side.

5 Chicken Wings

$11.00

5 Jumbo wings (buffalo or BBQ), celery, carrots & ranch sauce on the side.

10 Chicken Wings

$19.00

10 Jumbo wings (buffalo or BBQ), celery, carrots & ranch sauce on the side.

Artichoke & Spinach Dip

$14.50

Artichocke hearts, spinach, parmesan, mozzarella, cream cheese w/ corn tortilla chips.

Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Three cheese bechamel with bread crumbs.

Baja Tacos

$14.00

Two tacos w/ beer-battered cod, cabbage slaw, pickled onion, chipotle aioli, house salsa & pico de gallo.

Salmon Tacos

$18.00

Two large corn tortillas, grilled salmon, coleslaw, mango, avocado, jalapeno & cilantro aioli.

Burgers/Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Fried chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, pickled onions, avocado, coleslaw & chipotle aioli.

The Beyond Burger

$17.00

Vegan burger, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, peach coulis on toasted Vegan bun.

Classic Burger

$16.75

1/2 lb Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, cheddar cheese & garlic aioli.

In The Wood Burger

$16.75

1/2 lb Beef patty, house jam (bacon & caramelized onion), smoked gouda cheese, arugula & garlic aioli.

Salmon Sandwich

$17.00

Salmon filet, tomato, lettuca & house tartar sauce.

Wood-Fired Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.50

Red sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil & garlic.

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.

The Ricardo Pizza

$19.00

Mushrooms, tomatoes, artichocke, eggplant, red sauce & mozzarella.

The New Benito Pizza

$20.00

Grilled Chicken, diced peach, feta cheese, arugula, pesto & ricotta.

The Shroom Pizza

$20.00

Mushrooms, caramelized onions, chipotle aioli, red sauce & mozzarella.

El Gordito Pizza

$21.00

Spicy calabrese sausage, bell peppers, red onions, cilantro, burrata cheese, red sauce & mozzarella.

El Nando Pizza

$21.00

Prociutto, tomatoes, burrata cheese, basil, balsamic reduction, pesto & mozzarella.

Cheese Pizza

$15.50

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, creamy anchovy caesar dressing & croutons.

Beet & Spinach Salad

$15.50

Red & golden beets, red onion, goat cheese, mandarin, sliced almonds & house balsamic vinaigrette.

Baby Kale Salad

$16.50

Applewood bacon, poached egg, cherry tomatoes, onio, avocado, smoked cheddar, house balsamic vinaigrette & croutons.

Seared Tuna Salad

$20.00

Poppyseed crusted yellowfin tuna, red onion, cherry tomatoes, bacon, avocado, mixed greens & house dijon vinaigrette.

Steak Salad

$22.00

Grilled New York strip steak, gorgonzola cheese, red onion, sauteed mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens & house balsamic vinaigrette.

Soup

Soup of the day

$10.00

Large Plates

Spinach & Cheese Ravioli

$20.00

Spinach & ricotta cheese ravioli w/ alfredo or marinara sauce, bread crumbs & parsley.

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Three Alaskan cod fried filets, rustic fries, coleslaw & house tartar sauce.

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Crispy chicken breast, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, spaghetti topped w/ chorizo sauce, parmesan & parsley.

Grilled Salmon Filet

$27.00

Salmon filet baked w/ lemon butter, fine herbs, mushrooms sauce, mashed potatoes & sauteed seasonal veggies.

Steak Frites

$30.00

12oz Ribeye steak marinated w/ taragon & rosemary rub, w/ mushroom sauce, rustic fries & seasonal veggies.

Bites + Sides

Bread & Butter

$4.00

ACME roll W/ side of butter

Mixed Green Salad

$7.00

Mixed Green w/ house balsamic vinaigrette.

Sauteed Vegetables

$7.00

Seasonal Veggies w/ balsamic reduction.

Rustic Fries

$7.00

Garlic Fries

$7.50

Fries w/ garlic, parmesan and parsley.

Desserts

Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate Brownie

$9.00

Chocolate brownie warmed in wood oven, comes w/ whipped cream and strawberry.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$9.50

Cheesecake w/ strawberry compote.

Flan

Flan

$9.50

Caramel Flan w/ strawberries, whipped cream & chocolate sauce.

Kids

Kids Burger

$15.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$15.50

Kids Pasta w/ Butter

$12.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Kids Veggie

$7.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$13.00

Special

Calamari

$15.50

Onions rings

$12.00

Beer battered onion rings coming with thousand island dressing & topped w/ parsley.

Seafood pasta

$25.50

Steak Sandwich

$20.00

NA Beverages (3PD)

Soda

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Bottle Coke

$5.50

Juice

Martinelli Apple Cider

$5.50

NA Beverages

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$8.00

Nova Kombucha - Guava Mint

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern American eatery featuring wood-fired pizzas and beers on tap. We are gluten-free & vegan friendly (even our beers!), plus we have regular happy hour deals in a convivial setting. Come in and enjoy or dine with us on our patio!

Location

2930 College Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

5 Tacos & Beers - Berkeley
orange starNo Reviews
2914 College Avenue Berkeley, CA 94705
View restaurantnext
Kuboba Spot
orange starNo Reviews
2618 Telegraph Avenue Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Rick & Ann’s Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2922 Domingo Avenue Berkeley, CA 94705
View restaurantnext
Kiraku
orange star4.5 • 1,830
2566B Telegraph Ave Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Wood Tavern
orange star4.7 • 858
6317 College Ave. Oakland, CA 94618
View restaurantnext
Barcote Ethiopian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
6430 Telegraph Ave Oakland, CA 94609
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Berkeley

Comal Next Door - Berkeley
orange star4.8 • 9,557
2024 Shattuck Avenue Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Solano Ave
orange star4.7 • 6,783
1853 Solano Ave. Berkeley, CA 94707
View restaurantnext
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Solano Ave - 1591 Solano Ave
orange star4.4 • 6,483
1591 Solano Ave Berkeley, CA 94707
View restaurantnext
Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market
orange star4.2 • 5,227
2200 Oxford St Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Iyasare
orange star4.4 • 4,948
1830 Fourth Street Berkeley, CA 94710
View restaurantnext
Jupiter
orange star4.0 • 3,586
2181 Shattuck Avenue Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Berkeley
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
El Cerrito
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Oakland
review star
Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Martinez
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston