FOOD

PANINI SFIZIOSI

ITALIANO

$7.00

Parmesan cheese flakes, olive oil, pepper

TUNA

$7.00

Fried Buttermilk Chicken Breast Mix Spices. Dell'Aria Sauce on a Brioche Bun

EGG BREAKFAST

$7.50

Mozzarella and Tomato Oregano sauce over a Focaccia bread

SALMON

$9.00

crudo ham, mustard marmalade, sharp provolone cheese

FOCACCIA

$8.00

Zucchini julienne, rainbow carrots, chick pea purée and spinach aoli

DRINKS

BREWED COFFEE

REGULAR

$3.50+

RED EYE

$6.00+

Cafe AU LAIT

$4.00+

ESPRESSO

ESPRESSO single Italiano

$3.50
ESPRESSO double Italiano

$4.00

Our Espresso Italiano, Brazil, Ethiopia, Guatemala and high grade Robusta

Espresso Decaf

$4.50

AMERICANO

$3.50+

MACCHIATO

$3.80+

CREMA di Espresso

$6.00

Marocchino

$4.50

CORTADO

$4.00+

ICED

COLD BREW

$5.80

LATTE - ICE

$7.00

AMERICANO - ICE

$6.00

MATCHA - ICE

$6.50

CHAI - ICE

$6.25

SHAKERATO

$6.00

MOCHA - ICE

$7.00

RED EYE- ICE

$6.50

REGULAR - ICE

$5.00

TEA - ICE

$6.50

CORTADO - ICE

$5.50

ESPRESSO - on ICE

$5.00

LATTES/CAPPUCCINOS

Cappuccino (Italia)

$5.00+

Latte (American blend)

$5.00+
Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Chai latte

$5.00+

Flat white

$4.80

Mocha Latte

$6.00+

TEA

Blueberry Hibiscus

$5.50

Chamomille

$5.50

Earl Grey

$5.50

English Breakfast

$5.50

Jasmine

$5.50

Peppermint

$5.50

Turmeric Ginger

$5.50

Mint Lavender

$5.50

WATER/SODAS

WATER SPRING Acqua Panna (500ml)

$4.50

WATER SPARKLING S. Pellegrino Bottle

$3.50

Spindrift Orange can (12oz)

$4.00

RETAIL

COFFEE BAGS (12oz)

Midnight in Florence (Moka and Neapolitan dark)

$17.00
Americano Espresso

$17.00
Uptown Get UP

$17.00
Decaf (Water process)

$17.50

CHOCOLATE ITEMS

Dark chocolate bar with Pistachio Filling

DRAGEES HAZELNUT BOX

$14.00

PRALINE 18 BOX

$36.00

PRALINE 9 BOX

$25.00

PRALINE 27 BOX

$45.00

GIANDUIOTTO SINGLE

$3.00

GIANDUIOTTI BOX 16

$36.00

GRANOLA Pouch (12oz)

CINNAMON granola (12oz)

$8.50

CAKES

SAKERTORTE

$10.00

CHEESECAKE

$7.00

ELDERBERRY & RASPBERRY

Elderberry

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

MOUSSE

$10.00

COLD BREW TIRAMISU'

TIRAMSU'

$10.00