Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery

509 W State St

Garland, TX 75040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Starters

Chicharrones

$6.00

Fried Elotes

$7.00

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$8.00

Smoked Jerky

$6.00

Hummus

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Salsa Queso Combo

$10.00

Dill Pickle

$1.00

Flatbreads

Sausage Flatbread

$12.00

bbq sauce, peppers, onions, cheddar cheese

Pork Flatbread

$12.00

bualo sauce, onions, tomatoes, ranch dressing, mozzarella

Brisket Flatbread

$12.00

bbq sauce, peppers, onions, cheddar cheese

Chicken Caesar Flatbread

$12.00

lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, mozzarella

Veggie Flatbread

$12.00

hummus, peppers, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella

Kids Flatbread

$5.00

half flatbread with cheese

Wings

Four Whole Wings

$12.00

Nachos & Fries

Nachos

$12.00

queso, shredded cheese, pico, beans, cilantro

Queso Fries

$12.00

queso, shredded cheese, pico, beans, cilantro

Just Fries

$6.00

Meats

Brisket 1/4

$5.50

Brisket 1/2

$11.00

Brisket 3/4

$16.50

Brisket 1lb

$8.50

Jalapeno Cheddar Link

$5.00

Pork 1/4

$4.00

Pork 1/2

$8.00

Pork 3/4

$12.00

Pork 1lb

$16.00

Hickory Link

$5.00

Turkey 1/4

$4.50

Turkey 1/2

$9.00

Turkey 3/4

$13.50

Turkey 1 Lb

$18.00

1/2 Rack Rib

$16.00

Smoke Guest Brisket

$25.00

Whole Brisket

$150.00

Lakewood Brisket by the pound

$12.50

1/4 Chicken

$4.25

Full Rack

$30.00

Plates

1 Meat & 2 Sides

$14.50

2 Meat & 2 Sides

$17.50

Half Chicken & 2 Sides

$15.50

Half Rack Ribs & 2 Sides

$18.50

Stacked Mac

$6.50

Salad

$6.50

2 Ribs

$5.00

Sammiches

Brisket Sandwich

$8.50

Pork Sandwich

$8.50

Turkey Sandwich

$8.50

Sausage Sandwich

$8.50

Whole Hog

$12.00

Turf nTurf

$12.00

Mac Rib

$10.00

Add On

Platters

Pitmaster Platter

$40.00

Meatless

Jackfruit 1/4# Sammich

$7.50

Jackfruit 1/2# Sammich

$9.50

Jackfruit Plate & 2 Sides

$13.50

Meatless Wings 4

$6.50

Meatless Wings 8

$12.00

Meatless Wings 12

$17.50

Improbable Burger

$12.00

Side Plate

$10.00

Salad

$6.50

Sides & add ons

House Chips 6oz

$4.00

Fried Okra 6oz

$4.00

Corn Nuggets 6oz

$4.00

Cole Slaw 6oz

$4.00

Mac & Cheese 6oz

$4.00

Turnip Greens 6oz

$4.00

Potato Salad 6oz

$4.00

Bacon Pinto Beans 6oz

$4.00

Jalapeno Cream Corn 6oz

$4.00

Green Beans 6oz

$4.00

House Chips PINT

$9.00

Fried Okra PINT

$9.00

Corn Nuggets PINT

$9.00

Cole Slaw PINT

$9.00

Mac & Cheese PINT

$9.00

Turnip Greens PINT

$9.00

Potato Salad PINT

$9.00

Bacon Pinto Beans PINT

$9.00

Jalapeno Cream Corn PINT

$9.00

Green Beans PINT

$9.00

+ 2 Ribs

$5.00

Stacked MAC

$6.50

Chips & Drink

$2.50

+ Link OG

$5.00

+ Dill Pickle

$1.00

+Slaw to sammich

$1.00

PINT sauce

$6.00

Specials

Tues Tacos

$8.50

Tuess Tacos + BEER

$12.00

Wed Potato NO MEAT

$6.50

Wed Potato + MEAT

$8.50

Thurs Tacos

$8.50

Thurs Tacos + BEER

$12.00

Fri Sammich

$10.00

Sat Pastrami 1/2 Pound

$12.00

Dessert

Pudding

$5.00

Cake

$5.00

Tea - Soda - Lemonade

Tea / Lemonade

$2.50

Soda

$1.50

Happy Hour

Sake Shot

$1.00

4oz Beer Shot

$2.00

Mug Of Lager

$3.00

Tulip of Sangria

$4.00

10 Frozen

$5.00

4oz Beer Flight

$6.00

Bbq Sammich

$7.00

Chips + Salsa + Queso

$8.00

Four Wings

$9.00

Nachos or Nacho Fries

$10.00

Bar

Pint

Honey Basil Hefeweisen

$6.00+

Treehouse Brown

$6.00+

Stout Stat

$6.00+

Texas Thang

$6.00+

Pho Sho

$6.00+

Beer Engine Red

$6.00+

Happy Cactus

$6.00+

Zeal Of Approval

$6.00+

Lager & Lukr

Hey Czech Pilsner

$6.00+

IB BOCK German Lager

$6.00+

Quick Draw American Lager

$6.00+

Beach Please (Deep Copy)

$6.00+

Baltic Porter Dark Lager

$6.00+

10oz Beer

Chubby Unicorn IIPA

$6.50+

Lupulin Kloud Hazy IPA (Deep Copy)

$6.50+

Specialty-BA-Sours-Nitro

Nitro

$7.00+

Chubby Barrel Aged

$7.00+

Ranger Creek Barley Wine (Deep Copy)

$7.00+

Dopplebock BA (Deep Copy)

$7.00+

Pink Guava Sour

$7.00+

Smoke in the Water BA

$7.00+

Braggot BA Whiskey

$7.00+

Braggot BA Wine Barrel

$7.00+

Jack Daniel Barley Wine

$7.00+

Peach Sour

$7.00+

Hibiscus Sour

$7.00+

Flanders Red Sour

$7.00+

Wheat Wine BA Herman Marshal

$7.00+

Quad Bless BA

$7.00+

BBA Bevy Wee Heavy

$7.00+

Owlgar

$7.00+

Sangria + Sparkling + Mimosa

Red Sangria

$7.00+

White Sangria

$7.00+

Mimosa

$7.00+

Sparkling Wine

$7.00+

Specialty Sangria

$7.00+

Wine

White Wine

$7.00+

Red Wine

$7.00+

Mead

$8.00+

Cider

House Cider

$7.00+

Cocktails / Seltzers

Havana Mint Cocktail

$9.00+

Fools Gold (Deep Copy)

$9.00+

Agua Tejana (Deep Copy)

$9.00+

Copper Donkey (Deep Copy)

$9.00+

Cocktail Flight

$20.00

Seltzer

$6.00+

Draft Margarita

$5.00+

Frozen

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic

Soda Can

$1.50

Tea / Lemonade

$2.50

Italian Soda

$2.50

Flights

Four 4oz Beer Flight

$15.00

Intrinsic Experience Four 10oz

$20.00

Keep Glass Experience

$22.00

Specialty Flight

Kegs & Deposits

Slim Keg Regular

$85.00

Slim Keg Secialty

$105.00

50L Keg Regular

$160.00

50L Specialty Beer

$185.00

Deposit Keg

$100.00

Deposit Pump

$35.00

Merchandise

Dan Merch

Small Print

$20.00

Med Print

$40.00

Large Print

$50.00

Extra Large Print

$100.00

Candle 1

$10.00

Candle 2 for 18

$18.00

Kirsten Merch

Mask

$10.00

Intrinsic Merch & Togo Items

Sticker

$1.00

Comic Book

$5.00

Dog Treat

$3.00

Glassware

$5.00

Hat

$25.00

Shirt Regular

$20.00

Hoodie

$40.00

32oz Growler

$10.00

64oz Growler

$15.00

Beard Oil

$15.00

Bottle ppener

$5.00

Employee Only Shirt

$10.00

Employee Only Hat

$15.00

Employee Only Hoodie

$30.00

Soap 1

$8.00

Soap 3 for $20

$20.00

Tin tacker

$15.00

Pint Sauce

$7.00

Pint Pickle

$7.00

Hot Sauce

$6.00

Beef Tallow

$5.00

Ms J

$10.00

Catering

Group Meal 2 Meat 2 Sides

$300.00+

Meat by the Pound

$22.00+

Half Pan Sides

$35.00

PINT sauce

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Online ordering temporarily through ChowNow at: https://direct.chownow.com/order/21465/locations/31084 Brewing and BBQ both have long standing traditions in almost every culture. Intrinsic knows their roots but are not afraid to explore with the flavor of their meats and brews. Craft beer is about quality, bbq is about family, and Intrinsic is about both. Our fantastic patio space and live music round out the entire experience. See you soon!

Website

Location

509 W State St, Garland, TX 75040

Directions

