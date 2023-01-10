Restaurant header imageView gallery

Invasion

4029 Crutcher St

Dallas, TX 75246

Cardi B
Cardi
Bomb Brussel Sprouts & Potaotes

Invaders (Appetizers)

Roasted Corn

$5.99

Fresh, roasted sweet corn coated will our choice or our ramous house flavors

Corn Flight

Corn Flight

$13.99

Our three famous favors Elote style, BasI Parm, and Invasion

Gourmet Chicken Bites

$9.99

Delicious juicy, marinated buttermilk fried halal chicken bites. Served with your choice of sauce or tossed with our suga spiced seasoning.

Dynamite Shrimp

Dynamite Shrimp

$12.99

8 Jumbo shrimp seared to perfection and tossed in your favorite sauce

Bomb Brussel Sprouts & Potaotes

Bomb Brussel Sprouts & Potaotes

$9.99

Crisped to perfection and tossed in our house-made bomb sauce

Suga Sprouts

$9.99

Crisp Brussels sprouts and red basil peppers dusted in our house made Suga Spiced seasoning

Cauliflower Nuggets

$9.99

Buttermilk fried cauliflower tossed in our Ying Yang sauce

Bomb Squad (Sandwiches & Burgers)

Cardi

Cardi

$10.99

Buttermilk fried chicken with dill mayo and pickles on buttery toasted bun

Cardi B

Cardi B

$12.99

Buttermilk fried chicken with spicy mayo, pickled coleslaw jalapeno blend on a buttery toasted bun.

Oishi

Oishi

$12.99

Buttermilk fried halal chicken tossed in ying yang sauce served on a bed of crisp onions and red bell peppers on a buttery brioche bun

Nash-Ty

Nash-Ty

$13.99

Nashville-style hot halal chicken tossed in our homemade hot sauce topped with our spiced sour cream ranch served on a buttery brioche bun

The Bomber

The Bomber

$13.99

Buttermilk fried halal chicken tossed in our house Bomb Sauce with sour cream ranch, pickles, and pickled carrots on a buttery brioche bun.

Fried Invasion

Fried Invasion

$12.99

Fried halal chicken tossed in our house-made Invasion Sauce topped with sour cream ranch and pickles on a buttery brioche bun.

Grilled Invasion

Grilled Invasion

$12.99

Grilled halal chicken tossed in our house-made Invasion Sauce topped with sour cream ranch and pickles on a buttery brioche bun.

Grilled Chix

Grilled Chix

$12.99

A juicy, marinated, grilled halal chicken breast with dill mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a buttery toasted bun

Notorious

Notorious

$12.99

2 halal beef patties with caramelized onions, jalepeño, bell peppers, and mozzarella. Topped with house ketchup

Berry Good Burger

$13.99

2 halal beef patties with house made strawberry jam and goat cheese. Topped with roasted salted strawberries, fresh basil, and sea salt

Intruders (House Plates & Bowls)

Poultry Plate

$13.99

Our delicious marinated, grilled halal chicken with a side of seared seasonal mixed veggies

Prawn Plate

$17.99

Pan seared to perfection shrimp drizzled with basil vinaigrette and served with a side of seared seasonal mixed veggies

Pablo Bowl

$9.99

​Black beans, corn, onions, bell peppers, jalapeño, and salsa topped with Cotija cheese ​on a bed of rice

Iron Fist

$10.99

Cabbage, carrots, broccoli, bell peppers, onions, and Bomb Sauce on a bed of rice.

Green Machine

Green Machine

$11.99

Rice, avocado, lime juice, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, jalapeño, zucchini, and onion tossed in basil vinaigrette and topped with Cotija cheese

Ying Yang Bowl

Ying Yang Bowl

$13.99

Broccoli, red bell peppers, zucchini, and onions tossed in Ying Yang sauce on a bed of jasmine rice. Topped with our buttermilk-fried halal chicken

Allies (Sides)

OG Crisp Potatoes

$4.99

Country-style potatoes tossed in our house-made everything season

Basil Parm Potatoes

$5.99

Country-style potatoes tossed in our house-made basil vinaigerette and parmesan

Invasion Potatoes

$5.99

Country-style potatoes tossed in our house-made invasion sauvce served with side of sour cream ranch

Mixed Veggies

$7.99

Sauteed seasonal blend of fresh veggies

OG Rice

$3.99

Invasion Treats

O REE O

$4.99

Soft and buttery rice crispy treat with a twist

Tooty Fruity

$4.99

Soft and buttery rice crispy treat with a twist

Sinna Toast

$4.99

Soft and buttery rice crispy treat with a twist

Cookie Stuff Cookie

$4.99

Blonde chocolate chip cookie stuffed with an oreo

Seasonal Cookie

$5.99

Sauces

Sour Cream Ranch Sauce

$0.50

Invasion Sauce

$0.50

Nash-ty Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo Sauce

$0.75

Dill Mayo Sauce

$0.50

Bomb Sauce

$0.50

Ying Yang Sauce

$0.50

Suga Spice Mustard

$0.50

DONT MAKE

Drinks

Topo Chico

$3.25

Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Dr.Pepper

$2.25

Blue Powerade

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Water

$1.75

Smart Water

$2.25

Body Armour

$3.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4029 Crutcher St, Dallas, TX 75246

Directions

Consumer pic
Main pic

