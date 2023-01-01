- Home
Inver Grove Brewing 9051 Buchanan Trail
9051 Buchanan Trail
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076
Lunch/Dinner
Appetizers
- Reuben Nachos$15.00
Fried Danish bread, corned beef, sauerkraut, coleslaw and melted cheese with Thousand Island for dipping.
- 1/2 Reuben Nachos$9.00
Fried Danish bread, corned beef, sauerkraut, coleslaw and melted cheese with Thousand Island for dipping.
- Rachel Nachos$15.00
Fried Danish bread, roasted turkey, sauerkraut, coleslaw and melted cheese with Thousand Island for dipping.
- 1/2 Rachel Nachos$9.00
Fried Danish bread, roasted turkey, sauerkraut, coleslaw and melted cheese with Thousand Island for dipping.
- Lake Perch Fingers$14.00
Lightly fried lake perch with a creamy house made tartar sauce.
- Bacon Spinach Dip$12.00
Our pizza crust brushed with olive oil and topped with parmesan cheese, served with our bacon spinach dip.
- Wings$15.00
10 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce: buffalo, curry dry rub, cajun dry rub, pickle dry rub, Eli's raspberry, coconut curry, mango habanero, ranch dry rub, sticky asian, sweet inferno, or house sauce.
- Boneless Wings$15.00
10 boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce: buffalo, curry dry rub, coconut curry, dry rub, pickle dry rub, Eli's raspberry, mango habanero, ranch dry rub, sticky asian, sweet inferno, or house sauce.
- Duck Wings$13.00
6 crispy duck wings tossed in sticky asian sauce.
- Hummus and Feta Platter$13.00
Served with pita and fresh veggies for dipping.
- Chips and Salsa$8.00
House fried corn tortilla chips, served with house made salsa and beer queso.
- Black & Bleu Bites$14.00
Blackened tenderloin with melted bleu cheese and portabella mushrooms, with creamy horseradish sauce.
- Pretzel$9.00
Authentic German pretzel from Aki's bakery in Minneapolis, served with beer cheese and stone ground mustard.
- Roasted Cauliflower$12.00
Tri-colored cauliflower roasted in our pizza oven and tossed in buffalo sauce with blue cheese dressing for dipping.
- Bob Dip$12.00
Chili, queso, refried beans, avocado, salsa, and pico de gallo, topped with crema and queso fresco and served with house fried corn tortillas chips.
- Appetizer Special$12.00
- Cheeseburger Fries$13.00
Hand cut French fries topped with ground beef, house pickles, cheese sauce, onion, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato and our IGB sauce.
- Garlic Parm Bites$10.00
Fresh dough, lightly fried into airy bites tossed in garlic and olive oil and topped with Parmesan. Served with a side of IGB tomato sauce for dipping.
- Pub Nachos$12.00
House fried corn tortillas, IGB chili, melted four cheese blend, topped with shredded lettuce, jalapeños, queso fresco, cilantro, avocado and sour cream.
- Coconut Chicken$15.00
Coconut crusted chicken strips served with island sweet chili dipping sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken Nachos$14.00
House chips, buffalo chicken, bleu cheese queso, shredded lettuce, tomato, celery, red onion and ranch.
- Pub Nachos w/ Chicken$14.00
House fried corn tortillas, IGB chili, chicken, melted four cheese blend, topped with shredded lettuce, jalapeños, queso fresco, cilantro, avocado and sour cream.
Salad & Soup
- Thai Chicken Salad$14.00
Shredded cabbage and mixed greens tossed with chicken, red peppers, shredded carrots, peanuts, green onions, mint and our Thai peanut dressing.
- IGB Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, kale, Craisins, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, red peppers, roasted tomatoes and queso fresco with our IGB dressing.
- House Salad$9.00
Mixed baby greens, shredded carrots, cucumbers and roasted tomatoes, served with choice of dressing. Add Grilled Chicken $4, Steak or Walleye $6.
- Greek Chopped$10.00
Chopped Romaine, Kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese and roasted tomato with Greek dressing. Add Grilled Chicken $4, Steak or Walleye $6.
- Salad Special$12.00
- Onion Soup$7.00
Yellow, red and green onions, leeks and shallots, served with a grilled cheese sandwich.
- Beef Chili$8.00
Made with our house Bloody Mary mix and loaded with ground beef, black beans and kidney beans. Served with tortilla chips on the side.
- Southwest Chicken Salad$14.00
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, corn, black beans, fresh pico de Gallo, Cotija cheese, tortilla strips and avocado ranch dressing.
- Coconut Chicken Salad$14.00
Mixed greens and shredded cabbage topped with coconut crusted chicken, mandarin oranges, shredded mozzarella, red peppers and red onions with our island sweet chili dressing.
- Bowl Special Soup$7.00
- Cup Special Soup$4.00
Burgers
- House Burger$14.00
Our own brisket/chuck blend burger, topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, house-made dill pickles and IGB sauce.
- Turkey Burger$13.00
Hand-pattied white meat turkey, topped with fresh avocado, pico de gallo and queso fresco on a pub bun.
- Bison Burger$16.00
Half pound bison burger with pepper-jack cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, cherry BBQ sauce and garlic aioli.
- Bacon Patty Melt$15.00
Grilled hamburger topped with pulled bacon, Swiss and American cheese, bacon jam, and red onion on grilled pumpernickel bread.
- Wild Rice Burger$14.00
House made wild rice patty topped with portobello mushrooms and pepper-jack cheese with garlic aioli on a pub bun.
- Hamburger$11.00
Our own brisket/chuck blend burger served on a pub bun.
- Cheeseburger$12.00
Our own brisket/chuck blend burger topped with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, or White Cheddar.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
Our own brisket/chuck blend burger topped with bacon and your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, Pepper Jack or White Cheddar.
- Burger Special$15.00
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$14.00
Our own brisket/chuck blend topped with portobello mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
Sandwiches
- Chicken Torta$14.00
Crispy fried chicken topped with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, refried beans, Cotija cheese and pickled jalapeños on a telera roll.
- Walleye Torta$15.00
Crispy fried walleye topped with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, refried beans, Cotija cheese and pickled jalapeños on a telera roll.
- Crispy Pork Tenderloin$14.00
Hand-breaded pork tenderloin, pickles, lettuce, tomato and Dijon mayo on a pub bun.
- Reuben$15.00
House roasted pulled corned beef served on pumpernickel bread with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing.
- Rachel$15.00
House roasted pulled turkey served on pumpernickel bread with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing.
- Turkey BLT Melt$15.00
Pulled turkey, pulled bacon, Swiss cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas toast.
- French Dip$14.00
Slow roasted top sirloin thinly sliced and topped with melted Swiss cheese and garlic aioli, served on a French baguette with au jus sauce.
- French Dip w/ Pepp and Onion$16.00
Slow roasted top sirloin thinly sliced and topped with melted Swiss cheese, peppers, onions and garlic aioli, served on a French baguette with au jus sauce.
- Chicken Parmesan$16.00
Crispy chicken breast topped with IGB tomato sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni on a Parmesan crusted telera roll.
- Dill Pickle Chicken Sandwich$14.00
- Sandwich Special$15.00
- Entree Special$14.00
Tacos/Bowls/Naan
- Fish$15.00
Crispy cod fingers, fresh cilantro slaw, sweet chili sauce and queso fresco.
- El Pastor$14.00
House-roasted pork, pineapple salsa, shredded four cheese blend and spicy crema.
- Steak$15.00
Blackened steak tips, greens, fresh pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, crema and avocado.
- Chicken$14.00
Chicken Tinga, greens, fresh pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, crema and avocado.
- Mahi Mahi$15.00
Cajun grilled mahi mahi, pineapple salsa, shredded four cheese blend and spicy crema.
- Taco Special$15.00
- Philly$15.00
Sliced roasted sirloin, peppers, onions, queso, and Cotija cheese.
Noodles
- Fettuccini$14.00
Fettuccini pasta tossed with our homemade garlic Parmesan cream sauce. Add Grilled Chicken $4 or Blackened Steak $6.
- Pesto Cream Tortellini$16.00
Cheese stuffed tortellini, Italian sausage, chicken, roasted tomatoes and mushrooms in a pesto cream sauce.
- Cajun Chx Mac$16.00
Cavatappi pasta, homemade cheese sauce, grilled Cajun chicken, bacon and fresh pico de gallo.
- Pasta Special$18.00
- Beef Stroganoff$18.00
Steak tenderloin, green onion, crema and Parmesan in a rich mushroom gravy over pappardelle pasta.
Pizzas
- Dewey Thai$15.00
Sweet chili sauce, roasted tomatoes, roasted red peppers, chicken, red onions, mozzarella, sesame seeds and fresh cilantro.
- Classic Sally$13.00
IGB tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella.
- MaggieRita$15.00
IGB tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil and olive oil. Add Italian Sausage $2.
- Pepperoni pizza$15.00
IGB tomato sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella.
- Sweet and Spicy Sausage$16.00
IGB tomato sauce, Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese, jalapeño and honey.
- Pickle Roll up$15.00
Dill cream cheese spread, prosciutto, IGB pickles, mozzarella.
- Mushroom Truffle$15.00
IGB tomato sauce, wild mushroom blend, mozzarella and truffle oil.
- Pizza Special$14.00
- Meatball Pizza$15.00
IGB tomato sauce, house made meatballs, mozzarella and shaved Parmesan cheese.
- IGB SUPREME$16.00
IGB tomato sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushrooms, red pepper and mozzarella.
Kids Menu
- Kids Mac & Cheese$8.00
Cavatappi noodles in our homemade cheese sauce.
- Kids Chicken$8.00
3 crispy chicken tenders with a side of fries and grapes.
- Kids Fish$8.00
3 crispy cod fingers with a side of fries and grapes.
- Kids Hamburger$8.00
Burger patty on a bun with a side of fries and grapes.
- Kids Cheeseburger$8.00
Burger patty with American cheese and a side of fries and grapes.
- Kids Pizza$8.00
IGB tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- Kids Fettuccini$8.00
- Kids Tortellini$8.00
- Kids Pretzel Sticks$8.00
2 pretzel sticks with a side of queso, fries and grapes.
- Kid Grilled Cheese$8.00
Sides
- Fries$6.00
- Sweet Potato Tots$6.00
- House Chips$6.00
- Side Salad$4.00
- Side Coleslaw$4.00
- Side White Rice$4.00
- Side Pita Bread$4.00
- Fruit Cup$4.00
- Cup Chili$4.00
- Cup Onion Soup$4.00
- Pretzel Sticks$2.00
- 4oz Bleu Cheese$4.00
- 4oz Ranch$4.00
- Salsa$4.00
- 6oz Beer Queso$6.00
- 4oz Beer Queso$4.00
- Side Cauliflower$4.00
- Chicken Breast$4.00
- Family Queso$10.00
- Family Pickles$10.00
- Family Salsa$10.00
- Family Coleslaw$10.00
- Burger Patty$5.00
- Round of Beers for Kitchen$13.00
- Family Mac$30.00
Desserts
NA Beverages
NA Beverages
- Pepsi$4.00
- Diet Pepsi$4.00
- Dr Pepper$4.00
- Starry$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Rootbeer$4.00
- Mtn Dew$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Arnie Palmer$4.00
- Coffee$4.00
- Decaf$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Tomato Juice$4.00
- SF Red Bull$4.00
- Red Bull$4.00
- Milk$4.00
- Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Kid soda
- Kid Juice/Milk
NA Cocktails
Beer
Tap Beers
- Bubble Light Lager$0+
- Knee High Cream Ale$0+
- Iggys Local IPA$0+
- Fun Juice Hazy IPA$0+
- Strawberry Cream Ale$0+
- Bowsers Peach$0+
- Pink Guava Sour$0+
- Flight$11.00
- 9-19 Italian Pilsner$0+
- Lulu's Mango Wheat$0+Out of stock
- Nightshift$0+
- Orange Cream$0+
- Owen's Ride IPA$0+
- Station #2$0+
- Bubble Peach Light Lager$0+
- Iggy's Grapefruit$0+
- Milk Stout$0+
- Happy Apple Lager$0+
- Lakeville GoldFest$0+
- Sky High Rye$0+
- Sky High Coconut$0+
- Sky High$0+
Ciders & Seltzers
- MSP Orchard Blend$6.50
- MSP Blueberry Rosemary$6.50
- Fulton Straw Rhub$6.50Out of stock
- Fulton Blood Orange$6.50
- HN Peach$6.50
- HN Watermelon$6.50
- HN Lime$6.50
- HN Pineapple$6.50
- HN Black Cherry$6.50
- Gray Duck Bomba$6.50Out of stock
- Gray Duck Watermelon$6.50
- Loon Juice Pear$6.50
- Loon Juice Honeycrisp$6.50
- Loon Juice Grapefruit$6.50
Crowlers
Liquor & Cocktails
Drinks A-Z
- Aperol Spritz$8.00
- Beermosa$7.00
- Black Russian$8.00
- Blackberry Bramble$12.00
- Colorado Bulldog$8.00
- Cosmopolitan$10.00
- Dirty Martini$10.00
- Gimlet$8.50
- Gin Martini$10.00
- Happiness$12.00
- Hearty Woodsman$12.00
- Hot Toddy$7.00
- Iron Butterfly$8.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$10.00
- Lemon Drop shot$8.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$9.00
- Manhattan$10.00
- Margarita$8.00
- Mimosa$6.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Salty Dog$7.00
- Screw Driver$7.00
- Screw Up$7.00
- Sex on the Beach$8.00
- Tequila Sunrise$8.00
- Vodka Martini$10.00
- Vodka Redbull$8.00
- Water Moccasin$9.00
- White Russian$8.00
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
- Windsor$6.50
- Jack Daniels$7.50
- Fireball$6.00
- Crown$8.50
- Crown Apple$8.50
- Jack Fire$7.50
- Tullamore Dew$8.00
- DBL Windsor$15.00
- DBL Tullemore Dew$15.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$24.00
- DBL Bulliet Rye$15.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$12.00
- DBL Powers$15.00
- DBL Woodford Rye$16.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$16.00
- DBL New Riff Rye
- DBL Sazerac Rye
- DBL Fireball$12.00
Scotch/Bourbon
- Dewars (S)$6.00
- Glenmorainge (S)$10.00
- Eagle Rare (S)$10.00
- Four Roses$7.50
- Chicken Cock$12.00
- Colonel EH Taylor$14.00
- Bulliet$8.50
- The Belvanie$14.00
- Blantons$14.00
- Buffalo Trace$9.00
- Knob Creek$9.00
- Bowman Brothers$9.00
- Red Breast$14.00
- Michters$10.00
- Angels Envy$12.00
- Takamine$15.00
- Basil Hayden$12.00
- Woodford Reserve$10.00
- Bulliet Rye$8.50
- Weller Reserve$9.00
- J Henry$9.00
- Riegers Rye$11.00
- High West Dbl Rye$10.00
- Sezarac Rye$8.00
- Tullamore Dew$8.00
- Powers Irish$7.00
- Keepers Heart Irish Rye$9.00
- Keepers Heart Irish Bourbon$9.00
- Kaiyo$12.00
- 1792$10.00
- Lucky 7 French$11.00
- New Riff$9.00
- DBL Dewars (S)$12.00
- DBL Glenmorainge (S)$20.00
- DBL Eagle Rare (S)$24.00
- DBL Four Roses Small Batch
- DBL Four Roses$15.00
- DBL Chicken Cock$20.00
- DBL Colonel EH Taylor$30.00
- DBL Bulliet$15.00
- DBL The Belvanie$28.00
- DBL Blantons$28.00
- DBL Buffalo Trace$24.00
- DBL Knob Creek$16.00
- DBL Makers Mark$16.00
- DBL Bowman Brothers
- DBL Korbel (Brandy)$12.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Aperol$6.00
- Campari$6.00
- Cointreau$8.00
- Grand Marnier$8.00
- Jagermeister$7.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- Chambord$7.00
- Rumpleminze$7.00
- Baileys$8.00
- Amaretto$6.00
- Disaronno$9.00
- Liquor 43$8.00
- DBL Amaretto Di Saronno$14.00
- DBL Aperol
- DBL Campari
- DBL Chartreuse, Green
- DBL Cointreau$12.00
- DBL Drambuie
- DBL Frangelico
- DBL Godiva Chocolate
- DBL Grand Marnier$16.00
- DBL Irish Mist
- DBL Jagermeister$14.00
- DBL Kahlua$14.00
- DBL Lemoncello
- DBL Licor 43
- DBL Mathilde Cassis
- DBL Molly's Irish Cream
- DBL Chamboard$14.00
- DBL Rumplememinz$14.00
Specialty Cocktails
Brandy
Brunch Cocktails
Wine
Red Wine
- Carm Road Pinot Noir$9.00
- Murphy Goode Red Blend$10.00
- Gnarly Head Zinfandel$10.00
- The Show Malbec$10.00
- Chasing Lions Cab$10.00
- Louis Martini Cab$12.00
- Lambrusco$9.00
- BTL Pinot Noir - Carmel Road$32.00
- BTL Red Blend - Murphy Goode$36.00
- BTL Zinfandel - Gnarly Head$32.00
- BTL Malbec - High Note$28.00
- BTL Cab Sauv - Chasing Lions$36.00
- BTL Cab Sauv - Louis Martini$45.00
White Wine
- Zenato Pinot Grigio$9.00
- Nobilo Sauv Blanc$10.00
- White Blend$10.00
- La Crema Chardonnay$12.00
- Yalumba Chardonnay$10.00
- Risata Moscato$8.00
- BTL Pinot Grigio - Benvolio$32.00
- BTL Sauv Blanc - Nobilo$36.00
- BTL White Blend - Conundrum$36.00
- BTL Chardonnay - La Crema$44.00
- BTL Chardonnay - Yalumba$36.00
- BTL Moscato - Risata$28.00
Sparkling/Rose Wine
Merch
- T-Shirt$25.00
- Hoodie$60.00
- Zip Up Hoodie$60.00
- Baseball Hats$25.00
- Crewneck$40.00
- Long Sleeve Shirt$30.00
- Zip Up Bike Shirt$95.00
- 3/4 Sleeve Bike Shirt$80.00
- Onesie$15.00
- Dog Leash$15.00
- Coozie$10.00
- Pint Glass$5.00
- Knee High Shirt$26.00
- Tin Sign$20.00
- Flannel$40.00
- Deck of Cards$10.00
- Bubble Shirt$28.00
- Station #2 Shirt$30.00
- Tank Top$20.00
- Hawaiian Shirt$45.00
- Beanie$20.00
Come in and enjoy!
9051 Buchanan Trail, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076