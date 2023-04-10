Restaurant header imageView gallery

Inverness Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

16200 Markoe Rd

Monkton, MD 21111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Simply Salted Fries
Pepperoni Pizza Rayroni
Cheese Pizza

Food

Shareables

Simply Salted Fries

Simply Salted Fries

$7.00

Fresh cut, twice cooked in peanut oil. Simply salted classic.

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$13.00

Fresh cut and twice cooked in peanut oil. Tossed in Old Bay and served with our homemade Pale Ale beer cheese dipping sauce.

Chili Chz Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Cookie

$4.00

Loaded Nacos Pork

$14.50

Loaded Nachos Bean

$14.50

Nachos Chips And Cheese

$8.00

Loaded Nachos Chili

$14.50Out of stock

Beef Chili

$8.00Out of stock

Add Pulled Pork

$4.00Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Tomato Soup

$3.00Out of stock

Broc Salad Pint

$8.00Out of stock

Gravy Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Potato Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Pasta Salad

$8.00

Chips

$1.50

Crab Pretzel

$19.75

Sandwiches

Burger

$14.00

Cheese Burger

$15.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Bratwurst

$11.00

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$15.00

Pit Turkey

$15.00Out of stock

Hot Dog/Kids Menu

Hot Dog

$8.00

Bratwurst

$11.00

Chix Box

$13.00

Just Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Special

Street Tacos PORK

$15.50

Street Taco Chix

$15.50

Street Taco Bean

$15.50

Brie & Cheddar Grilled Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Spicy S T

$14.50Out of stock

Bean Taco

$15.50Out of stock

Chicken Leg Platter

$17.50Out of stock

Turkey Minis

$14.00Out of stock

Beef Minis

$14.00Out of stock

Crab Pretzel

$19.75

Oyster Stew

$8.00Out of stock

Salad

$7.50Out of stock

Paddy Plate

$19.75Out of stock

Brisket Sandwitch Only

$17.00Out of stock

Potato /Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Pizza

Pizzas

Pepperoni Pizza Rayroni

Pepperoni Pizza Rayroni

$19.00

Wood fired and handcrafted with our house made tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and a generous35324w helping of pepperoni.

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Wood fired and handcrafted with our house made tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella.

Margherita

$17.00

Greek Garden

$20.00Out of stock

Caprese

$18.00

Cosacca

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken

$19.00

Hello Sunshine!

$18.00

Marinara

$15.00

Midwood Vibes

$19.00Out of stock

Tony Parisi

$20.00Out of stock

Diabla

$22.00Out of stock

Wood fired and handcrafted with our house made tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella/ ramano blend and topped with soppressata and house pickled HOT peppers.

Calabria

$22.00Out of stock

Falayta

$20.00Out of stock

Fanou

$20.00Out of stock

Extra Topping

$2.00Out of stock

Crabcake Special

$20.95Out of stock

Cheeseburger

$17.00Out of stock

Siciliano

$16.00Out of stock

Basillico

$16.80Out of stock

Smore Love

$16.00Out of stock

2 For $20 Special

$20.00Out of stock

Real Deal

$17.00Out of stock

Maui Time

$19.00Out of stock

Chorizo

$20.00Out of stock

Capricciosa

$18.00Out of stock

Bruschetta

$19.00Out of stock

Arrabiata

$20.00Out of stock

Add Jalapeno

$1.00Out of stock

Bianco Verde

$20.00Out of stock

Sailor Man

$18.00Out of stock

Vodka Pizza

$20.00Out of stock
Pesto Confit

Pesto Confit

$20.00Out of stock

Wood fired and handcrafted with our house made tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella/ ramano blend and topped with roasted eggplant, peppers, olives and fresh oregano.

Cheesey Bread Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Crabcake Platter

$20.95Out of stock
Pomodoro Arrostito

Pomodoro Arrostito

$16.00Out of stock

Wood fired and handcrafted with our signature blend of ricotta/mozzarella/feta/romono cheese topped with roasted mushrooms, truffle essence and garlic butter.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Proudly serving craft beer from the crop to keg.

Website

Location

16200 Markoe Rd, Monkton, MD 21111

Directions

Gallery
Inverness Brewing image
Inverness Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Manor Tavern - 15819 Old York Rd
orange starNo Reviews
15819 Old York Rd Monkton, MD 21111
View restaurantnext
Madonna Seafood - 4105 Norrisville Rd
orange starNo Reviews
4105 Norrisville Rd White Hall, MD 21161
View restaurantnext
The Milton Inn
orange starNo Reviews
14833 York Rd Sparks Glencoe, MD 21152
View restaurantnext
Casa Mia's Partkon
orange starNo Reviews
17417 York Road Parkton, MD 21120
View restaurantnext
J'Ville Grille - Jarrettsville, MD
orange star4.2 • 206
3701 Federal Hill Rd Jarrettsville, MD 21084
View restaurantnext
Basta Pasta-Fallston
orange star4.3 • 947
2745 Fallston Rd. Fallston, MD 21047
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Monkton
Cockeysville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Fallston
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)
Bel Air
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston