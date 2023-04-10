Inverness Brewing
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Proudly serving craft beer from the crop to keg.
Location
16200 Markoe Rd, Monkton, MD 21111
Gallery
