  • Yellow Barn Tavern - Inverness Taphouse - 20418 Middletown Rd
A map showing the location of Yellow Barn Tavern - Inverness Taphouse 20418 Middletown RdView gallery

Yellow Barn Tavern - Inverness Taphouse 20418 Middletown Rd

No reviews yet

20418 Middletown Rd

Freeland, MD 21053

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food

Starters

French Fries

$6.00

Steamed Shrimp & Cornbread

$14.00+

Crab Dip

$18.50

Wings

$13.75

Charcuterie

$24.00Out of stock

Salads

Ceasar

$10.00

Burgers

Smash Burger

$16.00+

Chicken

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Cold Hoagies

Shrimp Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Boards

Crab Cake Minis

$22.00

Dessert

Brownie a la mode

$8.00

Liquor

Bourbon/Rye

Basil Hayden

$10.25+

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$10.25+

Benchmark

$6.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00+

Bulleit Rye

$8.00+

Jim Beam

$7.00+

Knobb Creek

$9.50+

Makers Mark

$8.50+

Old Forester

$7.00+

Thomas Moore

$13.50+

Westward Cask Strength

$16.25+

Whistle Pig Piggy Back

$11.50+

Whistle Pig Rye

$12.00+

Woodford Double Oak

$13.00+

Woodford Reserve

$9.75+

Liquers/Cordials/Misc

Baileys

$7.75+

Campari

$9.00+

Amaretto

$8.00+

Grind Espresso Rum

$7.00+

Grand Mariner

$9.00+

Jagermeister

$7.50

Irish Mist Honey Liquor

$6.75+

Rumplemintz

$7.50

Sambuca White

$8.25

Tuaca

$8.00

Rumchata

$7.50

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream

$7.50

Tequilla

Canterra Blanco

$11.00+

El Jimador

$6.00+

Herradura Ultra

$11.75+

Herradura Anejo

$10.75+

Jose Cuervo

$7.00+

Cenote Reposado

$10.00+

Vodka

Kettle One

$9.00+

Smirnoff

$7.00+

Smirnoff Whipped

$7.00+

Stoli Regular

$8.00+

Stoli Blueberry

$8.00+

Stoli Orange

$8.00+

Titos

$8.00+

New Amsterdam Grapefruit

$6.00+

New Amsterdam Pineapple

$6.00+

New Amsterdam Lemon

$6.00+

New Amsterdam Watermelon

$6.00+

Deep Eddy Red Ruby

$7.00+

Belvedere

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Fleishmans Orange

$6.00+

Fleishmans Cherry

$6.00+

Fleishmans Vanilla

$6.00+

Gin

Aviator

$8.50+

Beefeater

$8.50+

Bombay Saphire

$8.50+

Gordons London

$6.00+

Hendricks

$9.75+

Tangueray

$8.50+

Scotch

Ballentine

$6.00+

Glenlivet

$12.50+

Johnny Walker Red

$8.25+

Lagavulin 8yr

$14.75+

Glenmorangie

$10.75+

Laphroaig

$11.75+

Whisky

Seagrams 7

$6.00+

Jameson

$8.25+

Jack Daniels

$8.25+

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Bushmills

$9.25+

Fireball

$6.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00+

Captain Morgans

$6.00+

Goslings

$6.50+

Parrot Bay Gold

$6.00+

Parrot Bay Coconut

$6.00+

Crushes

Orange Crush

$9.00+

Grapefruit Crush

$9.00+

Wines

White Wine

Fortezza Fabanghina Bottle

$53.00

Gundian Albarino Bottle

$53.00

P'tit Paysan Chardonnay Bottle

$55.00

Harney Lane Chardonnay Bottle

$45.00

Lexicon Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$49.00

Le Jade Viognier

$8.00+

Georgio 2 Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Lexicon Chardonnay

$8.00+

St Johns Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Domaine La Salette Cotes De Gascogne

$8.00+

Rose

Alan de la Treille Rose

$8.00+

Sparkling

Masachs Cava

$8.00+

Reds

Rubus Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Maipe Malbec

$8.00+

Grand Veneur Cotes du Rhone

$8.00+

Robus Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00+

Ricudda Chianti Classico Bottle

$58.00

Luis Canas Rioja Bottle

$58.00

Chateau Vermont Bourdeaux Bottle

$68.00

Beer

Domestic Bottles

Coors Bottle

$4.00

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00

Yuengling Bottle

$4.00

Yuengling Light Bottle

$4.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.00

Cans

Inverness Can

$5.00

Inverness Cans H.H.

$4.00

Inverness Light Cans

$4.00

Inverness Light Cans H.H.

$3.50

Visiting Craft Cans

$6.50

Seltzer/Cider

Inverness Seltzer H.H.

$4.00

Cider Can

$6.50

Inverness Seltzer Can

$5.00

Twisted Tea Can

$6.00

Draft Beer

Inverness Light

$5.00

Theres Always One

$6.50

Silks

$6.50

Currantly Crazy

$6.50

Jockey Juice

$6.50

Manor Lager

$6.50

Belgium Wit

$6.50

Shako UK IPA

$6.50

Blue Heifer

$6.50

Lot 54

$6.50

Monkton Madness

$6.50

Black Locust Pilsner

$6.50

Happy Hour Draft Beer

Theres Always One HH

$5.00

Silks HH

$5.00

Currantly Crazy HH

$5.00

Jockey Juice HH

$5.00

Manor Lager HH

$5.00

Belgium Wit HH

$5.00

Inverness Light HH

$4.00

Shako UK IPA HH

$5.00

Blue Heifer HH

$5.00

Lot 54 HH

$5.00

Monkton Madness HH

$5.00

NA Drinks

Fountain

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

House Syrup + Soda

$3.50

Lemonaide

$2.50

Bottle

Ice Tea

$2.50

Seltzer

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Can

Red. Bull

$4.00

Cocktails

Aviator Negroni

$11.50

Titos Lavender Lemonade

$10.00

Paloma Fresco

$10.00

Summer Smash

$10.00

Cowboy Coffee

$11.00

Rye Old Fashioned

$12.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20418 Middletown Rd, Freeland, MD 21053

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

