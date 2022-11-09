Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Invisible Man Brewing - Greensburg

review star

No reviews yet

132 S. Pennsylvania Ave

Greensburg, PA 15601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

MERCHANDISE

T-Shirts

$20.00+

Glassware

$6.00+

Hoodies

$35.00+

Beanies

$15.00

Charcuterie

$20.00Out of stock

Steins

$15.00

Stickers

$1.00

Key Lime TShirts

$25.00

Brews Cruise

$20.00

STATESIDE CANS

ICED TEA

$6.00

CHERRY

$6.00

PINEAPPLE

$6.00

CUCUMBER

$6.00

ORANGE

$6.00

Sunday Special

$3.00

Lawrenceville Distillery

Iced tea can

$8.00

SWEATSHIRTS

SMALL

$35.00

MEDIUM

$35.00

LARGE

$35.00

XL

$35.00

XXL

$35.00

LONG SLEEVES

BASEBALL TEES

$30.00

HOODIES

HOODIES

$40.00

Halloskene

Tshirt

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

132 S. Pennsylvania Ave, Greensburg, PA 15601

Directions

Gallery
Invisible Man Brewing image
Invisible Man Brewing image
Invisible Man Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

Levity Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
1380 Wayne Ave Ste A Indiana, PA 15701
View restaurantnext
Butler Brew Works Bottle Shop
orange starNo Reviews
319 Maryland Ave Oakmont, PA 15139
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Greensburg

Robokyo Japanese Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 1,206
117 Toll House Rd Greensburg, PA 15601
View restaurantnext
The Headkeeper
orange star4.5 • 1,068
618 S Main St Greensburg, PA 15601
View restaurantnext
Sun Dawg Cafe
orange star4.7 • 859
37 North Main St Greensburg, PA 15601
View restaurantnext
Vallozzi's Greensburg - Greensburg
orange star4.4 • 729
855 Georges Station Rd Greensburg, PA 15601
View restaurantnext
Jaffre's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 701
827 E Pittsburgh St Greensburg, PA 15601
View restaurantnext
Marino's American Eatery
orange star4.6 • 693
106 West Point Drive Suites 9-10 Greensburg, PA 15601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greensburg
Irwin
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Latrobe
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Scottdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Ligonier
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
New Kensington
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Belle Vernon
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
review star
Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston