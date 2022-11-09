Brewpubs & Breweries
Invisible Man Brewing - Greensburg
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
132 S. Pennsylvania Ave, Greensburg, PA 15601
