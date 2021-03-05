Restaurant header imageView gallery

Inwood Bar & Grill

4892 Broadway

New York, NY 10034

Order Again

TRAGOS

1800 SILVER 2OZ

$13.00

AVION EXTRA ANEJO 2OZ

$40.00

AVION SILVER 2OZ

$13.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO 2OZ

$16.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO 2OZ

$13.00

CASAMIGOS MEZCAL 2OZ

$14.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO 2OZ

$14.00

CLASE AZUL 2OZ

$40.00

DON JULIO 1942 2OZ

$36.00

DON JULIO ANEJO 2OZ

$16.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO 2OZ

$18.00

DON JULIO SILVER 2OZ

$13.00

DON JULIO 70TH 2OZ

$15.00

HERRADURA ANEJO 2OZ

$16.00

HERRADURA REPOSADO 2OZ

$16.00

HERRADURA SILVER 2OZ

$13.00

HOUSE TEQUILA 20Z

$11.00

JIMADOR SILVER 2OZ

$13.00

JOSE CUERVO GOLD 2OZ

$12.00

JOSE CUERVO SILVER 2OZ

$12.00

PATRON ANEJO 2OZ

$19.00

PATRON CAFÉ 2OZ

$14.00

PATRON REPOSADO 2OZ

$15.00

PATRON SILVER 2OZ

$13.00

ABSOLUT CITRON 20Z

$19.00

ABSOLUT ELYX 2OZ

$15.00

ABSOLUT LIME 2OZ

$19.00

ABSOLUT MANDARIN 2OZ

$19.00

ABSOLUT RASBERRY 2OZ

$19.00

ABSOLUT VODKA 2OZ

$13.00

BELVEDERE 2OZ

$13.00

CIROC APPLE 2OZ

$13.00

CIROC BLACK 2OZ

$13.00

CIROC COCONUT 2OZ

$13.00

CIROC FRENCH VANILLA 2OZ

$13.00

CIROC MANGO 2OZ

$13.00

CIROC PEACH 2OZ

$13.00

CIROC PINEAPPLE 2OZ

$13.00

CIROC RED BERRY 2OZ

$13.00

CIROC VODKA 2OZ

$13.00

CIROC WALTERMELON 2OZ

$13.00

GREY GOOSE 20Z

$13.00

HOUSE VODKA 2OZ

$11.00

KETEL BOTANICAL 2OZ

$13.00

KETEL ONE 2OZ

$13.00

STOLICHNAYA 2OZ

$13.00

TITOS VODKA 2OZ

$13.00

ANTIOQUENO AZUL 2OZ

$13.00

BARCARDI SILVER 2OZ

$12.00

BRUGAL 1888 2OZ

$19.00

BRUGAL ANEJO 2OZ

$12.00

BRUGAL SILVER 2OZ

$12.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN 2OZ

$13.00

CRUZAN AGED 2OZ

$13.00

HOUSE RUM 2OZ

$11.00

LEBLON 2OZ

$11.00

MALIBU 2OZ

$12.00

ZACAPA 23 YR 2OZ

$14.00

ABERLUR 12YR 2OZ

$19.00

AUCHENTOSHAN 12YR 2OZ

$16.00

BALVINIE 12YR 2OZ

$16.00

BASIL HAYDENS 18YR SHOT

$17.00

BERHEIM RYE 2OZ

$13.00

BOWMORE 12YR 2OZ

$17.00

BUCHANANS 12YR 2OZ

$13.00

BUCHANANS 18YR 2OZ

$19.00

BUCHANANS MASTER 2OZ

$15.00

BULLEIT BOURBON 2OZ

$13.00

BULLEIT RYE 2OZ

$13.00

BUSHMILLS IRIS 2OZ

$13.00

CHIVAS 12 YR 2OZ

$13.00

CHIVAS 18 YR 2OZ

$20.00

CHIVAS 21YR 20Z

$36.00

CHIVAS ULTRA 2OZ

$25.00

CROWN ROYAL 2OZ

$13.00

CROWN ROYAL APPLE 2OZ

$13.00

DEWARS 12YR 2OZ

$13.00

DEWARS 15YR 2OZ

$15.00

DEWARS 18YR 2OZ

$18.00

DEWARS W LABEL 2OZ

$13.00

EAGLE RARE 2OZ

$13.00

FIREBALL 2OZ

$13.00

GENTLEMENT JACK 2OZ

$13.00

GLEMMORAGIE 10YR 2OZ

$14.00

GLENFIDDICH 12YR 2OZ

$14.00

GLENLIVET 12YR 2OZ

$14.00

GLENLIVET 15YR 2OZ

$19.00

GLENLIVET 18YR 2OZ

$26.00

HIGHLAND PARK 12YR 2OZ

$20.00

HIGHLAND PARK 15YR 2OZ

$23.00

JACK APPLE 2OZ

$13.00

JACK D SINATRA 2OZ

$31.00

JACK DANIELS 2OZ

$13.00

JACK DANIELS FIRE 2OZ

$13.00

JACK DANIELS RYE 2OZ

$15.00

JACK DANIELS HONEY 2OZ

$13.00

JACK SINGLE BARRE 2OZ

$14.00

JAMESON 2OZ

$13.00

JAMESON IPA 2OZ

$13.00

JAMESON STOUT 2OZ

$14.00

JAMESON BLACK 2OZ

$14.00

JAMESON ORANGE 2OZ

$13.00

JEFFERSON 2OZ

$15.00

JHONNY DOUBLE BLACK 2OZ

$16.00

JHONNY RED LABEL 2OZ

$13.00

JHONNY W 18YR 2OZ

$26.00

JHONNY W BLACK 2OZ

$13.00

JHONNY W BLUE 2OZ

$46.00

JHONNY W GOLD 2OZ

$19.00

JIN BEAN 2OZ

$13.00

MACALLAN 12 YR 2OZ

$18.00

MACALLAN 15 YR 2OZ

$29.00

MACALLAN 18 YR 2OZ

$56.00

MARKERS 46 2OZ

$16.00

MARKERS MARK 2OZ

$13.00

OBAN 14YR 2OZ

$21.00

OLD FORESTER 2OZ

$14.00

OLD PARR 2OZ

$13.00

OLD PULTENEY 2OZ

$13.00

PART CHARLOTTE 2OZ

$19.00

SLANE TRIPLE CASKE 2OZ

$14.00

SUTHERN CONFORT 2OZ

$12.00

WILD TURKEY 2OZ

$14.00

WILLIAM WOLF 2OZ

$14.00

WOODFORD RESERVE 2OZ

$14.00

BOMBAY EXTRA DRY 2OZ

$13.00

BOMBAY SAPHIRE GIN 2OZ

$13.00

HENDRICKS GIN 2OZ

$13.00

HOUSE GIN 2OZ

$11.00

TANQUERAY GIN 2OZ

$13.00

TANQUERAY TEN GIN 2OZ

$14.00

THE BOTANIST GIN 2OZ

$13.00

CARDENAL MENDOZA 2OZ

$13.00

COURVOISIER VS 2OZ

$13.00

COURVOISIER VSOP 2OZ

$14.00

D`USSE VSOP 2OZ

$14.00

HENNESSY BLACK 2OZ

$13.00

HENNESSY VS 2OZ

$13.00

HENNESSY VSOP 2OZ

$14.00

HENNESSY XO 2OZ

$41.00

MARTELL VS 2OZ

$13.00

REMY MARTIN 1738 2OZ

$16.00

REMY MARTIN VSOP 2OZ

$14.00

REMY MARTIN XO 2OZ

$41.00

Sides

Yuca Frita Side

$4.95

Tostones Side

$4.95

Papa Frita Side

$4.95

Batata Frita Side

$4.95

Maduros Side

$4.95

Puré Yuca Side

$4.95

Puré Malanga Side

$4.95

Puré Papa Side

$4.95

Vegetales Side

$4.95

Arroz Blanco Side

$4.95

Arroz Amarillo Side

$4.95

Arroz blanco Habichuela Side

$6.95

Arroz Amarillo habichuela Side

$6.95

Small Mixed Green Salad Side

$8.00

side of Avocado

$6.00

Side Queso Frito

$6.00

Side Longaniza

$6.00

Side Salami

$6.00

Side of Shrimp

$7.00

Side pollo

$6.00

CELERY

$4.00

JALAPENO

$2.00

SIDE EGGS

$5.00

Extra Sauce

Extra Thai Sauce

$1.00

Extra Sour Cream

$1.00

Extra Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Extra Pico Gallo

$3.00

Extra Mojito de Ajo

$1.50

Extra Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Extra Queso Derretido

$4.00

Extra Guacamole

$5.95

Extra Ketchub

Extra Chimichurri Sauce

$1.50

Extra Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Extra Blue cheese dressing

$1.00

Extra Barbecue Sauce

$1.00

Extra A1 Steak Sauce

$1.00

Extra Cebolla

$1.00

PREX FIX

Appetizer Sampler-Prex

Grilled Salmon-Prex

Grilled Chicken Breast-Prex

Chicken Sorrentino-Prex

PX-Skirt Steak With Shrimp-

Penne Alfredo Chicken-Prex

Penne Alfredo Shrimp-Prex

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4892 Broadway, New York, NY 10034

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

