Restaurant header imageView gallery

Inxpot Keystone 195 River Run Road

review star

No reviews yet

195 River Run Road

Keystone, CO 80435

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Latte and Mochas

Latte

$5.00+

Espresso, steamed milk

Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Espresso, steamed milk, vanilla

Maple Pecan Latte

$7.50+

Espresso, steamed milk, maple pecan syrup

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$6.50+

Espresso, steamed milk, cinnamon syrup

Salted Carmel Mocha

$7.25+

Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate, carmel, salt

White Chocolate Lavender Mocha

$7.25+

Espresso, steamed milk, white chocolate, lavender

Mocha

$6.00+

Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate

White Mocha

$6.50+

Espresso, steamed milk, white chocolate

Spanish Latte

$7.50+

Tea Lattes

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Sherpa chai tea, steamed milk

Funky Budda

$5.50+

Sherpa chai tea, steamed milk, espresso

White Chocolate Chai

$5.50+

Sherpa chai latte with white chocolate

Green Tea Latte - 16 oz

$6.00

Tangerine green sencha, steamed milk, almond syrup

Black Tea Latte - 16 oz

$6.00

Early gray tea, steamed milk, vanilla syrup

Macha

$6.00+

Traditionals

Americano

$4.00+

Espresso with hot water

Cappucino

$5.00+

Espresso, steam milk, froth

Cortado

$4.00

Double shot espresso with equal parts steam milk

Cubano con Panna

$5.00

Double espresso pulled with raw sugar, sinnamon, whip cream

Cubano con Panna Latte

$6.00+

Cubano con Panna with steamed milk

Cubano con Panna Latte - large

$7.00

Cubano con Panna with steamed milk

Cubano con Panna Latte - medium

$6.50

Cubano con Panna with steamed milk

Double Espresso

$4.00

Two shots of espresso

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Macchiato

$6.00+

Refill Coffee

$2.00

Shot in the Dark

$4.00+

Espresso with drip coffee

Hot Chocolates

Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Toasted Marshmellow

$5.00+

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

White Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Hot Beverages

Steamer - small

$4.50

Steamed milk with a syrup

Steamer - medium

$5.00

Steamed milk with a syrup

Steamer - large

$5.50

Steamed milk with a syrup

Hot Apple Cider - small

$4.00

Hot Apple Cider - medium

$4.40

Hot Apple Cider - large

$5.00

Hot Apple Pie - small

$4.50

Apple cider, cinnamon and carmel sauce

Hot Apple Pie - medium

$5.00

Apple cider, cinnamon and carmel sauce

Hot Apple Pie - large

$5.50

Apple cider, cinnamon and carmel sauce

Cocktails and Spiked Coffee

Alpenglow

$12.00

Blackberry Basil Martini

$14.00

Buffalo Trace Latte

$12.00

Cabana Woodford Coffee

$13.00

Dirty Water

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Espresso liqueur, coffee liqueur, Irish cream, espresso

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Whiskey, cinnamon, honey, lemon, hot water

Iced Reese's Martini

$11.00

Peanut butter whiskey, chocolate, cold brew

Inxpot Bloody Mary

$11.00

Vodka, house made bloody mary mix

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Irish Whiskey, Irish Cream, Coffee

Mezcal Hot Chocolate

$12.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Brut, orange juice

Paloma

$11.00

Tequila, Grapefruit Seltzer, Grapefruit

Red Bull Tropical Tequila

$13.00

Red Bull Vodka

$11.00

Red Bull Energy drink and vodka

Rumchata Latte

$12.00

Rumchata, espresso, steamed milk

Tipsy Mocha

$12.00

Peppermint schnapps, espresso, chocolate, steam milk

Tiramisu Latte

$12.00

Cold brew, chocolate, milk, coffee liquer

Breakfast

Bagel

$4.00

Bagel Sandwich

$11.00

Banana

$3.00

Biscuts and Gravy

$10.00

two biscuts smoothered in gravy

Cereal with Milk

$5.00

Egg Frittata

$4.50

French Toast Sticks

$6.00

Granola and Yogurt

$9.00

Yogurt, gronola, strawberry, blackberry

Inxpot Burrito

$14.00

Keystone Burrito

$13.00

Montezuma Burrito

$11.00

Norwegian

$16.00

Smoked Salmon, cream cheese, onions, capers

Orange

$3.00

Overnight Oats

$8.00

Oatmeal, cinnamon, brown sugar, nutmeg, walnuts, banana, craisins

Lunch

Turkey Pesto

$16.00

Turkey, pesto, arugula, bacon, tomato

Turkey Cuban

$15.00

Turkey, Swiss cheese, pickels, bacon, mustard

Inxpot Club

$15.00

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo

BLT

$13.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Chicken Salad Sandwhich

$13.00

Croissant, homemade chicken salad, lettuce, tomato

Grill Cheese

$12.00

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Pastries

Muffin

$7.00

Assorted choices

Cinnamon Roll

$8.00

Cream Cheese Strawberry Croissant

$7.00

Cake of the Day

$5.00

Pigs in a Blanket

$7.00

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$8.00

Chocolate Croissant

$7.00

Elderberry Criossant

$7.00

Butter Croissant

$5.00

NA Bevs

Apple Juice/Lemonade

$5.00

Bottled Soda

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

BYO Smoothie

$10.00

Can of Soda

$3.00

Choc/Straw Milk

$3.00

Electrolite

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Italian Soda

$6.00

LG Bottle Water

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Perrier

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Large

$8.00

Whole Milk

$3.00

Yerba Matte

$4.00

Zuberfizz Soda

$5.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$7.00

Outer Range

$9.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$6.00

Truly

$6.00

Whiteclaw

$6.00

Powder Day IPA

$6.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

NA Busch

$4.00

Jack and Coke Can

$8.00

Choco Paco

$7.00

Liquor

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Fire

$7.00

Jack Honey

$7.00

Jack Apple

$7.00

Jim Bean

$8.00

Old Forrester

$7.00

Screwball

$7.00

Slaine

$7.00

Herradura Silver

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Herradura Reposado

$9.00

Herradura Anejo

$10.00

Rumchatta

$7.00

Tuaca

$7.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Wheatley

$7.00

Retail

Whole Bear Coffee

$16.00

Coffee Mug

$14.00

Boost Oxygen

$8.00

PB Cup`

$5.00

PB Packet

$5.00

Protein Bar

$5.00

BoBo's

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

coffee, spirits & words in keystone Located in River Run Village near the base of the gondola, inxpot is your stop in Keystone for a hot drink, breakfast, lunch and happy hour! We open every day at 7am and our friendly staff will get your day started the right way, every day.

Location

195 River Run Road, Keystone, CO 80435

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lime - Keystone - 100 Dercum Sq
orange starNo Reviews
100 Dercum Sq Keystone, CO 80435
View restaurantnext
ELEVATION BOWL - 135 Main St, Lower Level
orange starNo Reviews
135 Main St Lower Level Dillon, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
SCRAPPY'S PIZZA
orange star4.2 • 755
149 TENDERFOOT ST DILLON, CO 80435
View restaurantnext
Sunshine Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
240-250 Summit Pl Silverthorne, CO 80498
View restaurantnext
Windy City Pizza Silverthorne
orange starNo Reviews
191 Blue River Parkway Silverthorne, CO 80498
View restaurantnext
Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails
orange star4.4 • 588
246 Rainbow Drive Silverthorne, CO 80498
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Keystone

SCRAPPY'S PIZZA
orange star4.2 • 755
149 TENDERFOOT ST DILLON, CO 80435
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Keystone
Silverthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Breckenridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)
Vail
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Idaho Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Edwards
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Evergreen
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston