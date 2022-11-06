Restaurant header imageView gallery

Enzo's Pizza - Tucker 4437 Cowan Rd

No reviews yet

4437 Cowan rd

Tucker, GA 30084

Pizza

Neopolitan

$3.75+

This is a New York style pizza; add any toppings.

Sicilian

$4.95+
White Pizza

$3.50+
The Family

$5.25+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Black & Green Olive and extra Cheese.

The Nancy

$5.25+

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Black & Green Olive, Tomato, Spinach, Fresh Garlic, Extra Cheese.

Buffalo

$5.25+

Ranch or Blue Cheese base, Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella, Franks Red Hot drizzled on top.

The Goombah

$5.25+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatball, Bacon and Extra Cheese.

The Paisan

$5.25+

Fresh Pesto, Tomato, Fresh Garlic and Mozzarella.

Margarita Pizza

$5.25+

Garlic, Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil Slice.

Half & Half Pizza

$16.75+

Calzones

$8.50

Ricotta Cheese, Mozarella Cheese, Romano Cheese, And Fresh Garlic Stuffed Pizza Dough, Baked. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Pasta

Create Your Pasta

$8.25
Meat Lasagna

$8.50

Salads

Caesar

$5.50+

Croutons, Iceberg, Romaine & Parmesan Cheese.

House

$5.50+

Iceberg, romaine, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black & green olives, tomato and mozzarella cheese.

Spinach

$5.50+

Baby Spinach, mushroom, onion, green pepper, green & black olives, tomato and mozzarella cheese.

Subs

Chicken Parmesan Sub

Served with Marinara Sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$11.50

Served with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.

Sausage Parmesan Sub

$11.50

Served with Marinara Sauce and mozzarella cheese, fresh green peppers and onions.

Philly Cheese

$11.50

Served with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.50

Served with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese.

Wings

10 Piece Wing

$15.00

10 pieces, choice of sauce.

Kids Menu

Chicken Finger w/ Fries

$4.75
Bambino Pasta Bowl

$3.25

Desserts

CheeseCake

$5.95
Tiramisu

$5.95
3 Layer Cake

$5.95

Sides

Chips

$1.39

Anchovies

$1.00
Cheese Bread

$3.75
French Fries

$2.50
Garlic Knots

$5.95
Mozzarella Knots

$7.95
Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50
Order Of 3 Meatballs With Sauce

$5.75

Extras

Extra Garlic Bread

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$0.99

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Extra Marinara

$0.50

Extra Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Extra Pesto

$1.00

Extra Alfredo

$1.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50
Lemonade

$3.99
BlueBerry Lemonade

$3.99
Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99
Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

Mexican Fanta

$3.50
Fiji Water

$3.00Out of stock
San Pellegrino

$3.00
Water Bottle

$1.50
Redbull

$3.25
Sugar Free Redbull

$3.25

2 Liter

$4.00

Evian

$4.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
4437 Cowan rd, Tucker, GA 30084

