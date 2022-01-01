Restaurant header imageView gallery

Iowa Athletic Club

review star

No reviews yet

900 9th Street #205

Coralville, IA 52241

Order Again

Popular Items

Athletic Club Cobb
Pepperoni Pizza
Boneless Chicken Wings

Starters

Bar Nuts

Bar Nuts

$5.95

a perfect blend of salty, sweet and spicy

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.95

classic fan favorite served with tortilla chips!

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$12.75

nacho cheese, pickled jalapenos, bacon, chives

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$7.95

the classic

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$11.25

tortilla chips & cheesy queso

Chips & Combo

Chips & Combo

$13.95

tortilla chips, salsa, queso

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.95

freshly baked pita, parmesan cheese, lemon zest, chives

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$11.25

deep fried crinkle cut dill pickles, breaded in cornmeal, panko, paprika with buttermilk ranch

Harissa Cauliflower

Harissa Cauliflower

$11.95

spiced mango chutney, charred red onion, yogurt, tahini sauce, israeli pickled vegetables, fresh mint

Grand Slam Nachos

Grand Slam Nachos

$15.95

house made queso, seasoned beef, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, crema, cilantro

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$11.95

gouda, cheddar, havarti, bread crumb, chives

Spicy Shrimp

Spicy Shrimp

$15.25

kale and brussels greens, carrot, nuoc cham, fried peanuts, fresh cucumber, herbs, umami aioli, fried onions

Wings

Traditional Chicken Wings

Traditional Chicken Wings

$10.95+

bone-in, served with blue cheese or ranch and your choice of sauce

Boneless Chicken Wings

Boneless Chicken Wings

$10.95+

served with blue cheese or ranch and your choice of sauce

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$10.95+

served with blue cheese or ranch and your choice of sauce

Pizza

All Star Supreme

All Star Supreme

$16.25+

IAC's Supreme Pizza!

Taco

Taco

$16.25+

ground beef or veggie, the choice is yours on this Iowa classic

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$14.75+

grilled chicken, celery, ranch, buffalo sauce

Carnitas

Carnitas

$14.75+

carnitas, corn, pickled onion, salsa verde, guajillo sauce, cilantro

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.75+

white bbq, chicken, onion, tomato

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$14.75+

you know the drill - ham, pineapple, green onion

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$16.95+

tomato sauce, chicken, canadian bacon, bacon, ground beef, pepperoni, cheese

Veggie Heaven

Veggie Heaven

$11.95+

red onion, poblano pepper, black olive, roasted corn, tomatoes, cheese, tomato sauce

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.95+

nothin' but cheese, tomato sauce and pepperoni

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$11.95+

for the picky eaters - tomato sauce, cheese, italian sausage

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.55+

keep it a classic cheese or add your favorite toppings, mozzarella, cheddar provolone

Smash Burgers

Americana

Americana

$15.75

club sauce, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickle, brioche bun

Southerner

Southerner

$15.95

pepper jack cheese, bacon, southern chow chow, lettuce, tomato, Nashville hot aioli, brioche bun

El Diablo

El Diablo

$15.50

pickled jalapeno, 4 alarm cheese, fried onion, serrano cowboy candy, lettuce, chipotle aioli, brioche bun

Big Island

Big Island

$15.95

grilled pineapple, Canadian bacon, bacon, Swiss, furikake, umami aioli, teriyaki, brioche bun

Mushroom & Swiss

Mushroom & Swiss

$15.95

griddled mushrooms, red onion jam, Swiss, Russian dressing, brioche bun

Frisco Melt

Frisco Melt

$15.50

two smash patties, American & Swiss cheese, frisco dressing, sourdough

Vegan Burger

Vegan Burger

$15.50

two smash impossible patties, spicy chutney, hummus, vegan cheese, kale slaw

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$5.95

greens, carrot, tomato, red onion, crouton

Athletic Club Cobb

Athletic Club Cobb

$15.50

house romaine blend, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, tomato, onion, cucumber, honey mustard vinaigrette

Smoked Blue Cheese Wedge

Smoked Blue Cheese Wedge

$12.95

iceberg, bacon, red onion, cherry tomato, smoked blue cheese dressing, chives, croutons

Crunchy Thai

Crunchy Thai

$15.25

kale and brussels blend, carrots, red pepper, peanuts, fresh herbs, wontons, thai peanut dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.95

house romaine blend, croutons, parmesan, sunflower seeds, cherry tomatoes, egg

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$14.75

southern cabbage chow chow, brioche bun, american cheese with your choice of club sauce or Nashville hot

Athletic Club

Athletic Club

$15.25

Nueskies smoked turkey & ham, bacon, tomato, red onion, lettuce, roasted garlic aioli, sourdough

Carnitas Torta

Carnitas Torta

$14.75

avocado, pico, guajillo sauce, crema, shredded lettuce, sourdough hoagie, sided with chile braising jus for dipping

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.95

sirloin steak, sauteed peppers and onions, pepper jack cheese, sourdough hoagie roll

Chicken Fried Pork Tenderloin

Chicken Fried Pork Tenderloin

$13.95

shaved red onion, lettuce, tomato, dill pickle, club sauce, brioche bun

Mediterranean Hummus

Mediterranean Hummus

$13.50

fried eggplant, hard boiled egg, creamy hummus, Israeli pickled vegetables, spiced mango chutney, served on freshly baked pita bread

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.95

house romaine blend, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, ranch, red onion, boneless wings, tossed in our house buffalo sauce!

Quesadilla Crunch Wrap

Quesadilla Crunch Wrap

$13.95

your choice of beer, chicken or impossible beef, homemade queso, crema, shredded lettuce, pico, tostada, flour tortilla, served with chips and salsa

Soup

French Onion

French Onion

$2.50+

melted cheese, croutons, onion

Chicken Tortilla

Chicken Tortilla

$2.50+

chicken, tortillas, cilantro

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger - Kids

Cheeseburger - Kids

$7.25

smash burger with cheddar cheese

Grilled Cheese - Kids

Grilled Cheese - Kids

$7.25

melted cheddar cheese and toasted bread

Mac & Cheese - Kids

Mac & Cheese - Kids

$7.25

cheesy shell noodles with a side

Pizza - Kids

Pizza - Kids

$7.25

tomato sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, provolone

Boneless Wing - Kids

Boneless Wing - Kids

$7.25

classic boneless chicken wings

Dessert

Soft Serve Ice Cream

Soft Serve Ice Cream

$3.95

vanilla, chocolate....or twist!

Cast Iron Cookie

Cast Iron Cookie

$9.95

chocolate chip cookie topped with soft serve ice cream

Sides

Extra Chips

$2.50

Extra Pita

$3.25

Side of Fries

$3.25

Basket Of Fries

$6.50

Side of Queso (4 oz)

$3.95

Cup of Queso

$7.95

Side of Salsa (4 oz)

$1.95

Cup of Salsa

$2.95

Side of Dill Pickles

$0.50

Side of Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Avocado Slices

$1.00

Side of Applesauce (4 oz)

$2.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Bring the whole team and enjoy made-from-scratch Tavern style pizza, crispy chicken wings, smash burgers, fresh salads and wraps, awesome craft cocktails, and, of course, The Coldest Beer in Town™ — guaranteed!

900 9th Street #205, Coralville, IA 52241

